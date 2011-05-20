The IPO That REALLY Matters Today Is Up Just 1.3%

Everyone’s talking about the gigantic LinkedIn IPO, and the 90% pop and that’s fine.



But of bigger consequence to the global economy is the Glencore IPO, as it represents the nexus of financials and commodities.

And that IPO — on the London Stock Exchange — is up a modest 1.3%, from its 530 pence pricing to 537.

No bubble here.

Click here for a complete guide to the Glencore IPO >

