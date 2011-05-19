Everything You Need To Know About The Glencore IPO

Glencore, originally called Marc Rich & Co, was founded by billionaire commodities trader Marc Rich in 1974.

Born Marcell David Reich, his family left Europe in 1941 to escape the Nazis. He dropped out after a semester at NYU to work for Phibro.

Rich was indicted after unlawful oil deals with Iran in the 70s and 80s, and was also charged with tax evasion. He was subsequently pardoned by President Clinton.

He sold his majority stake in then-Marc Rich &Co when he lost the firm $172 million in the zinc market, and nearly bankrupted the firm. But his legacy remains; CEO Ivan Glasenberg was said to be a 'lieutenant' in his 'oil-trading inner circle.'

Source: Wikipedia and BBC