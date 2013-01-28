An Anonymous Glencore Commodities Trader Posted A Fabulous Map Of Where The World's Commodities Come From

An anonymous commodities trader at Glencore did a Reddit Ask Me Anything where he answered a bunch of questions about what it’s like to work at a big commodities trading shop (via Izabella Kaminska).



It’s impossible to verify for sure that he is what he says he is, but if you read the whole thing, which you should, it reads very professional and sophisticated.

Among the things he posted: A very useful/cool map of the commodities that are held and dominated by the world’s emerging markets.

It’s not real secret, proprietary stuff, but it’s enjoyable to look at and ponder.

Photo: Reddit

