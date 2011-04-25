Glencore Chairman Goes Off On "Not So Ambitious" Women Who Take 9 Months Off For Pregnancy

Photo: dani.f2 via Flickr

Well, these comments aren’t going over well.In an interview with the Telegraph, Simon Murray, incoming chairman of soon-to-IPO commodity bank Glencore, has said some un-PC things regarding women.



What keyed him off was a question about board quotas for women:

“Women in the boardroom? Terrific,” he says. “Why not? Always welcome. But why make a special case out of it? Why tell everybody you’ve got to have X number of women in the boardroom? Women are quite as intelligent as men. They have a tendency not to be so involved quite often and they’re not so ambitious in business as men because they’ve better things to do. Quite often they like bringing up their children and all sorts of other things.

“All these things have unintended consequences. Pregnant ladies have nine months off. Do you think that means that when I rush out, what I’m absolutely desperate to have is young women who are about to get married in my company, and that I really need them on board because I know they’re going to get pregnant and they’re going to go off for nine months?”

Also in the interview he calls the UK economy “shambholic” and complains about asylum given to African immigrants.

