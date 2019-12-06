Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Glencore Plc, the world’s largest commodities trader, announced Thursday that the UK’s Serious Fraud Office has opened investigation into the company for bribery.

The company said in a statement that it plans to cooperate with the investigation, but a spokesperson declined to provide any further comment.

The Serious Fraud Office confirmed the probe in a statement and said it’s looking into bribery involving the “Glencore group of companies, its officials, employees, agents and associated persons.”

Shares of Glencore fell as much as 7% on the news.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

The world’s largest commodities trader is being investigated for bribery.

Glencore Plc announced Thursday that the UK’s Serious Fraud Office has opened an investigation into the company for bribery.

The company said in a statement that it intends to cooperate with the investigation, but a spokesperson declined to provide any additional comments.

Shares of Glencore fell as much as 7% on the news. The UK’s fraud investigator also confirmed the probe in a separate statement.

“The Serious Fraud Office is investigating suspicions of bribery in the conduct of business by the Glencore group of companies, its officials, employees, agents and associated persons,” the department saidThursday.

The new probe comes as the company is already under investigation by the US Department of Justice regarding potential money laundering in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, and Venezuela.

Shares of Glencore are down almost 24% year-to-date.

Markets Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.