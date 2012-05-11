Glencore Unit Accused Of Bribing An EU Official With Vacations And Other Perks

According to a report from Reuters, a subsidiary of commodities trading firm Glencore International has been accused of bribing an EU official by paying bumper phone bills and sitting on information before a French holiday.



The subsidiary named is Glencore Grain Rotterdamn, and the case includes both a former and current employee.

Court documents seen by Reuters show Glencore is accused of corrupting a public official and obtaining confidential information that allowed it to bid favourably in tenders for European export subsidies for cereals in 2002 and 2003.

Glencore paid a 20,000 euro ($25,900) phone bill, bought a week-long holiday in the south of France and made thousands of euros in payments connected to Brus, according to the documents.

Additionally, the official was allegedly bribed with a vacation to Thailand, champagne, and bar tabs. Dutch firm Codrico is also involved in the case.

