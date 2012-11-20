TV Documentary Points A Finger At Nicole Simpson's 'Real Killer'

Investigation Discovery is planning to drop a bombshell Wednesday night with a new documentary that explores an alternative theory behind one of America’s most famous murders.



The program explores claims that a serial killer who says he murdered 70 people also killed Nicole Brown Simpson after her pro-football husband OJ Simpson hired him to steal earrings from Nicole, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Glen Rogers, a serial killer whose brother Clay turned him in to police, told a criminal profiler he killed Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman a few years after the murders, according to the Post.

And he reportedly knew details only the real killer could know.

Rogers gave the profiler a step-by-step description of the killings and had documents proving he had been working in the area at the time of the murders, according to the Post.

Rogers also reportedly claimed OJ paid him to break into Nicole’s house and steal $20,000 earrings and kill her if necessary.

However, we should take this “confession” with a grain of salt, as it’s not uncommon for people to come forward and confess to notorious murders.

In 2009, prosecutors declined to charge John Mark Karr with murder even though he insisted he killed JonBenet Ramsey.

Rogers is currently on death row for other murders.

Watch a preview of the documentary, courtesy of ID:



The documentary is scheduled to air Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST.

DON’T MISS: Teen Turns Down Deal Of A Lifetime Because Judge Won’t Let Him Smoke One Last Joint >

Teen Turns Down Deal Of A Lifetime Because Judge Won’t Let Him Smoke One Last Joint

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/teenager-turns-down-rehab-2012-11#ixzz2Cg71TFgG

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.