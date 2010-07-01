Twins Separated At Birth? Looks Like Kevin Bacon Is Running Prime Brokerage At Jeffries

Someone tells Jeffries Managing Director and head of prime brokerage Glen Dailey how good looking he is every. single. day.



Dailey told HFM Weekly:

“Not a day goes by when someone doesn’t ask: ‘Has anyone ever told you look like Kevin Bacon?'”

Now of course, all these people who are telling Dailey that he looks like Bacon could just be flirting with him. Just trying to get him to introduce them to the high rolling investors, sell their fund the best bundled securities, etc.

So we put them to the test: side by side headshots.

Ruling: They’re practically identical.

