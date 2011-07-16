'Glee' Star Chris Colfer Learned He Was Canned On Twitter

Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, and Chris Colfer won’t be appearing on “Glee” next season.



The third member of the trio, who plays Kurt Hummel, told “Access Hollywood” that he didn’t “necessarily want to leave so soon” and that he found out the news on Twitter.

Hummel is set to graduate from William McKinley High School at the end of this season.

In real life, Colfer has plenty on his plate. He is starring in a indie movie called Struck By Lightning alongside Christina Hendricks. Colfer wrote the film, which “tells the story in flashbacks of how he blackmailed other high school students to contribute to a literary magazine.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.