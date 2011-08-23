Who Won "The Glee Project"? The Answer Is Sure To Make You Gag

Photo: wetpaint.com

Last night was the season finale of the summer talent competition “The Glee Project.” Fans watched as 12 finalists dwindled down to just four.



In the second-to-last episode, they decided to eliminate no one and have a four-person season finale.

OK, we can deal with that.

But at the end of the hour-long season finale — which featured “Glee” cast members Jenna Ushkowitz and Darren Criss — nobody lost.

That’s right. Everybody won.

First: not one, but two winners were announced.

After disappointing Lindsay Pearce and Alex Newell and telling them that they did not win, “Glee” co-creator Ryan Murphy turned to Sam Larsen, the show’s dreadlock-wearing indie rocker, and told him that he had won.

Then, just as the oh-so-loveable Irish native Damian McGinty (who almost got eliminated essentially every week) was saying that Larsen deserved to win, Murphy announced that McGinty, too, had won.

The two of them would get seven-episode arcs on “Glee.”

But wait!

Pearce and Newell weren’t walking away empty-handed, either. Murphy announced that they’d get two-episode arcs on the show.

The overarching message? There are no losers. How very “Glee” of them.

