GLEE! Gwyneth Paltrow Recording A 'Country Pop' Album

Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t letting a pitchy performance at the Oscars get in the way of her fledgling singing career.



The star of Country Strong is close to signing a recording contract with Atlantic. She plans to record a full-length album.

“Gwyneth’s agents have been talking to a number of labels about landing her a substantial record deal. Those who have heard the music say it’s country pop,” a source told the New York Post. “Many labels would be reluctant to give a deal to a star whose first priority is film, but in recent weeks there have been discussions with Atlantic. Gwyneth is a very different name for Atlantic, and one who brings a lot of recognition.”

If the Academy Award-winning actress does sign with the record company, it could put her at odds with husband Chris Martin. He’s the lead singer of Coldplay, which calls rival label EMI home.

On Tuesday night, the actress will reprise her role on Glee as Holly Holliday. She will counsel the kids on sex and sing “Do You Want to Touch Me” by Joan Jett.

