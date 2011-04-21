As "Glee" Returns (With Still More Gwyneth Paltrow), Decoding Who's Winning -- And Who's Losing -- On The Series

After a seemingly endless hiatus, “Glee” returned last night with performances from Gwyneth Paltrow and the pint-sized, giant-voiced Charice.



Having had a break from the series, watching it again reminded us just how many people, storylines and stunts are flying around in this show.

There’s simply not enough airtime to have them all share the spotlight, we know.

But some castmembers and parts of “Glee” are pulling way past others.

While some seem to be always hogging front-and-centre, others have been relegated to scraps of screen time.

Here’s who “Glee” is pumping up — and fading out.

WINNER: Chris Colfer A key facet of the show's philosophy -- promoting tolerance for gay teens -- falls, narrative-wise, on Colfer's character, Kurt. As such, he's enjoyed a disproportionately huge amount of screen time this season. And he won a Golden Globe for his work on the show. WINNER: Darren Criss Criss's surge on 'Glee' has been unstoppable. He locked up a regular cast deal with the show after one guest-star appearance. He inked a recording deal with Sony just a few days ago. But who needs a record deal when 'Glee' will release its own showcase of your talents? The show's latest album is completely devoted to the Warblers, a group on 'Glee' in which Criss belts while extras hum behind him. WINNER: Amber Riley A storyline in last night's episode wondered why Amber Riley's character, Mercedes, hasn't been acknowledged as a true peer of Lea Michele's character, Rachel. We had been wondering the same thing in terms of real-life accolades since the show began -- but producers are catching on. Riley has been given more interesting songs to sing and more time to sing them. And she's now at the forefront of 'Glee' publicity, appearing on the cover of 'Marie Claire' with Michele and Dianna Agron. WINNER/LOSER: Charice We're not sure what the future holds for this vocally amazing, Oprah-approved singer. 'Glee' snapped her up last fall for one episode, then dropped her like a hot potato. She was back last night, both on the episode (singing Celine Dion's 'All By Myself') and in an Acuvue commercial. But whether the show will help her establish herself consistently remains to be seen. WINNER/LOSER: Heather Morris and Naya Rivera Morris and Rivera, long known for their ditzy and acerbic wits (respectively), are slowly being brought to the forefront of the show, a technique of which we approve. But if they're focal enough to have teary, dramatic storylines (like last night), they're focal enough to sing more. Having them back up Gwyneth Paltrow on 'Landslide' was lame -- she's gotten more solos than either of them, and she's just a guest star. LOSER: Day Players Keep those thumbs still, extras -- after a day player leaked some plot details, 'Glee' producers are considering toughening up contracts. And fresh suspicion towards minor characters means fewer will break out into possibly bigger roles. LOSER: Jane Lynch For the love of God, it's time to evolve Sue Sylvester. America adores Lynch -- but her talent is officially now being squandered while 'Glee' writers show off their best one-liners. We don't want to hear her say 'Our mission: destroy the glee club!' one more time. We want to see her be hilarious and evil and still have her own life. LOSER: Lea Michele and Jayma Mays Now, we know 'Glee' is probably the last show we should accuse of perpetuating inequality. But riddle us this: how come we get to watch Puck (Mark Saling) grow into a responsible, inner-beauty-appreciating man while Mays's character is reduced to a walking OCD-awareness ad and Michele's becomes shriller by the minute? Both characters started out more developed than they are now -- they're in need of some serious attention. LOSER: Original music. 'Glee' hyped their two original songs, 'Get It Right' and 'Loser Like Me' -- then promptly buried them under other new musical releases like the Warblers album. A rep for the show didn't respond to a request about future plans for 'Glee'-penned songs. Now check out the beloved books coming to the big screen. Click here to see the bestsellers Hollywood is banking on >>

