'Glee' Spinoff Show For Lea Michele Is In The Works [Report]

Kevin Winter/Getty ‘Glee’ creator Ryan Murphy is reportedly creating a show just for Lea Michele.

Glee creator Ryan Murphy is developing a spinoff series starring Lea Michele, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“This will be announced soon,” an insider close to the situation revealed.

“They’re making the deals now and it also presents a viable exit plan for the main Glee series itself — in that some of its core cast would also migrate to the

Lea Michele

project as Glee is showing signs of ageing.”

The hit FOX show already lost one of its main cast members earlier this year when Cory Monteith passed away in a Vancouver hotel room after overdosing on heroin and alcohol.

In the four months since Michele lost her boyfriend, she recently revealed that it was actress Kate Hudson who was her pillar of strength during the heartbreaking days immediately following Monteith’s death — and even invited her to stay in her home.

“I called her and said, I don’t know where I’m going to go because my house is swarmed [with reporters],” 27-year-old Michele told Elle magazine. “She was like, ‘Oh, you’re going to stay at my house.’ Like it was nothing.

“She let my family stay there, and any of my friends. She made sure that in the refrigerator were my favourite juices. I’ll never really be able to thank her, truly, for what she did for me.”

A spinoff show would be the fresh start Michele needs to move on from the tragic death of Monteith.

“This is definitely happening,” the insider said.

