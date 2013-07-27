'Glee' Cast And Crew Gather For 'Emotional' Cory Monteith Memorial Service

Cory Monteith with his co-star and girlfriend, Lea Michele, and ‘Glee’ creator, Ryan Murphy.

After Cory Monteith died from an overdose of heroin and alcohol earlier this month, his “Glee” family finally came together Thursday to remember their beloved co-star.



20th Century Fox TV released the below statement on Monteith’s memorial service:

Today, Ryan Murphy and Lea Michele gathered the cast, crew and producers of Glee, along with colleagues from the network and studio, to share memories and music in an emotional celebration of the life of Cory Monteith. We thank the public for their continued outpouring of love and support as we grieve our friend and colleague during this difficult time.

More than 150 mourners attended the event on the Paramount studio lot, each reportedly wearing a black ribbon in Monteith’s honour.

After the ceremony, co-star Chris Colfer tweeted: I’ll never forget all the laughs we shared or the faces we made after awkward interview questions. Love and miss you, buddy.”

Monteith’s co-star and girlfriend, Lea Michele, has only released a brief statement thanking fans for their support and saying she is “grieving alongside” Monteith’s family.

Fox announced that “Glee” will delay their season five premiere in the wake of the young actor’s death.

Show creator Ryan Murphy has also said that the third episode of the upcoming will deal with the death of Finn Hudson, Monteith’s character.

“Glee” writers will reportedly then take a hiatus to determine how to best continue with the remainder of the season’s plot line.

“Murphy says that Michele was consulted on all decisions, and producers gave her the opportunity to proceed as she wanted,” reports GossipCop. “The actress let the ‘Glee’ team know that she’ll be back and working as soon as production begins.”

