'Glee' And 'Mad Men' Dominate The Emmy Nominations (Conan Got Some Love, Too)

The 2010 Emmy nominations are in, and it looks like Fox’s “Glee” and AMC’s “Mad Men” are leading the pack with 19 and 17 nominations respectively. Though the single most-nominated show was the HBO miniseries “The Pacific,” which got 24. Read more at Reuters >>
Also, looks like TBS’ campaign to get Conan one of TV’s highest honours might have paid off: he got four nominations for his former NBC show that had a seven-month run.
And now, here is the ridiculously long list of the 2010 62nd Primetime Emmy nominations:
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Archer • Mole Hunt • FX Networks • FX Productions
H. Jon Benjamin as Sterling Archer
Disney Prep & Landing • ABC • Walt Disney Animation Studios
Dave Foley as Wayne
Robot Chicken • Cannot Be Erased, So Sorry • Cartoon Network • ShadowMachine
Seth Green as Robot Chicken Nerd, Cobra Commander, Movie Narrator
The Simpsons • Thursdays With Abie • FOX • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
Dan Castellaneta as Homer Simpson, Grampa Simpson
The Simpsons • Moe Letter Blues • FOX • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
Hank Azaria as Moe Syzlak, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon
The Simpsons • Once Upon A Time In Springfield • FOX • Gracie Films in
association with 20th Century Fox Television
Anne Hathaway as Princess Penelope
Outstanding Animated Program
Alien Earths • NGC • SkyWorks Digital, Inc.
Disney Prep & Landing • ABC • Walt Disney Animation Studios
The Ricky Gervais Show • Knob At Night • HBO • W!LDBRAIN and Media Rights Capital in association with HBO Entertainment
The Simpsons • Once Upon A Time In Springfield • FOX • Gracie Films in
association with 20th Century Fox Television
South Park • 200/201 • Comedy Central • Central Productions
Outstanding Short-format Animated Program
Adventure Time • My Two favourite People • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios
Chowder • The Toots • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios
Disney Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil • Racing The Schoolbus • Disney Channel • Walt Disney Television Animation
The marvellous Misadventures Of Flapjack • Tee Hee Tummy Tums • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios
Robot Chicken • Full-Assed Christmas Special • Cartoon Network • ShadowMachine
Uncle Grandpa • cartoonnetwork.com • Cartoon Network Studios
Outstanding Art Direction For A Multi-Camera Series
The Big Bang Theory • The Gothowitz Deviation • The Adhesive Duck Deficiency • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
John Shaffner, Production Designer
Ann Shea, Set Decorator
Hell’s Kitchen • Episode 615 • FOX • ITV Studios in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions
John Janavs, Production Designer
Robert Frye, Art Director
Stephen Paul Fackrell, Set Decorator
How I Met Your Mother • Duel Citizenship • Of Course • Hooked • CBS • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Stephan G. Olson, Production Designer
Susan Eschelbach, Set Decorator
The New Adventures Of Old Christine • Subway, Somehow • Revenge Makeover • Sweet Charity • CBS • Kari’s Logo Here in association with Warner Bros. Television
Cabot McMullen, Production Designer
Amy Feldman, Set Decorator
Rules Of Engagement • 3rd Wheel • Ghost Story • Atlantic City • CBS • Happy Madison Productions and CBS Television Studios
Bernard Vyzga, Production Designer
Jerie Kelter, Set Decorator
Outstanding Art Direction For A Single-Camera Series
Glee • Pilot – Director’s Cut • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Mark Hutman, Production Designer
Christopher Brown, Art Director
Barbara Munch, Set Decorator
Heroes • Brave New World • NBC • Universal Media Studios in association with Tailwind Productions
Ruth Ammon, Production Designer
Sandy Getzler, Art Director
Ron Franco, Set Decorator
Lost • Ab Aeterno • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios
Zack Grobler, Production Designer
Matthew Jacobs, Art Director
Carol Bayne Kelley, Set Decorator
Modern Family • Moon Landing • Fears • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Richard Berg, Production Designer
Amber Marie-Angelique Haley, Set Decorator
True Blood • Never Let Me Go • I Will Rise Up • Frenzy • HBO • Your Face Goes Here Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment
Suzuki Ingerslev, Production Designer
Cat Smith, Art Director
Laura Richarz, Set Decorator
The Tudors • Episode #407 • Episode #408 • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Peace Arch Entertainment and Take 5 Productions
Tom Conroy, Production Designer
Colman Corish, Art Director
Crispian Sallis, Set Decorator
Outstanding Art Direction For A Miniseries Or Movie
Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television
Stephen Altman, Production Designer
John Bucklin, Supervising Art Director
Helen Britten, Set Decorator
The Pacific • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO
Miniseries
Anthony Pratt, Production Designer
Dominic Hyman, Supervising Art Director
Richard Hobbs, Supervising Art Director
Scott Bird, Art Director
Jim Millet, Ship & Plane Art Director
Rolland Pike, Set Decorator Military
Lisa Thompson, Set Decorator
Return To Cranford (Masterpiece) • PBS • BBC/WGBH in association with Chestermead
Donal Woods, Production Designer
Mark Kebby, Art Director
Trisha Edwards, Set Decorator
Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films
Richard Hoover, Production Designer
Meghan C. Rogers, Art Director
Gabriella Villarreal, SDSA, Set Decorator
You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films
Mark Ricker, Production Designer
Amy Fritz, Art Director
Rena DeAngelo, Set Decorator
Outstanding Art Direction For Variety, Music Or Nonfiction Programming
82nd Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
David Rockwell, Production Designer
Joe Celli, Art Director
American Idol • Idol Gives Back • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
James Yarnell, Production Designer
Gregg Rainwater, Art Director
David Edwards, Art Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: James Franco • Host: Jon Hamm • Host: Betty White • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Eugene Lee, Production Designer
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
N. Joseph DeTullio, Art Director
The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien • Episode #1.1 • NBC • Conaco & NBC Universal
John Shaffner, Production Designer
Joe Stewart, Production Designer
Christopher Goumas, Art Director
63rd Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Steve Bass, Production Designer
Seth Easter, Art Director
The Who Super Bowl Halftime Show • CBS • NFL Network
Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer
Sean Dougall, Art Director
Mai Sakai, Art Director
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Robert J. Ulrich, CSA, Casting Director
Eric Dawson, CSA, Casting Director
Jim Carnahan, New York Casting Director
Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Jeff Greenberg, CSA, Casting by
Nurse Jackie • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production
Julie Tucker, CSA, Casting by
Ross Meyerson, CSA, Casting by
30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio
Jennifer McNamara-Schroff, Casting by
United States Of Tara • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Dreamworks Television
Cami Patton, CSA, Casting by
Jennifer Lare, CSA, Casting by
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Big Love • HBO • Anima Sola Productions and Playtone in association with HBO Entertainment
Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting Director
Libby Goldstein, Casting Director
Lisa Soltau, Casting Director
Dexter • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions
Shawn Dawson, CSA, Casting by
Friday Night Lights • DirecTV • Imagine Entertainment in association with Universal Media Studios and Film 44
Linda Lowy, CSA, Casting Director
John Brace, Casting Director
Beth Sepko, CSA, Location Casting Director – Texas
The Good Wife • CBS • CBS Productions
Mark Saks, Casting by
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Laura Schiff, CSA, Casting by
Carrie Audino, CSA, Casting by
True Blood • HBO • Your Face Goes Here Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment
Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting Director
Libby Goldstein, Casting Director
Outstanding Casting For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
Emma (Masterpiece) • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Gemma Hancock, CDG, Casting Director
Sam Stevenson, CDG, Casting Director
Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television
David Rubin, CSA, Casting by
Richard Hicks, CSA, Casting by
Angelique Midthunder, Location Casting by
The Pacific • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO
Miniseries
Meg Liberman, CSA, Casting Director
Cami Patton, CSA, Casting Director
Christine King, Australian Casting Director
Jennifer Euston, CSA, New York Casting Director
Suzanne M. Smith, CDG, UK Casting Director
Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films
David Rubin, CSA, Casting Director
Richard Hicks, CSA, Casting Director
Beth Sepko, CSA, Location Casting Director
You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films
Ellen Chenoweth, Casting Director
Outstanding Choreography
82nd Annual Academy Awards • Routines: Opening Number/No One Wants to Do it Alone & Score Suite • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Adam Shankman, Choreographer
Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Futuristic Paso Doble/Living on Video & Quickstep/Anything Goes • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Derek Hough, Choreographer
Dancing With The Stars • Routine: Paso Doble/Malaquena • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Chelsie Hightower, Choreographer
Derek Hough, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Gravity/Addiction & Koop Island Blues & One • FOX • dick clark productions and 19 Entertainment
Mia Michaels, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • Routine: Fear • FOX • dick clark productions and 19 Entertainment
Stacey Tookey, Choregrapher
Outstanding Cinematography For A Half-Hour Series
Gary Unmarried • Gary Shoots Fish In A Barrel • CBS • ABC Studios
Gary Baum, Director of Photography
Hung • Pilot • HBO • Tennessee Wolfpack and E1 Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment
Uta Briesewitz, Director of Photography
Nurse Jackie • Apple Bong • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production
Vanja Cernjul, Director of Photography
30 Rock • Season Four • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio
Mathew Clark, Director of Photography
Two And A Half Men • Crude And Uncalled For • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Steven V. Silver, Director of Photography
Weeds • A Modest Proposal • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television and Tilted Productions, Inc.
Michael Trim, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A One Hour Series
Breaking Bad • No Mas • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Michael Slovis, Director of Photography
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation • Family Affair • CBS • A CBS Paramount Network Television production in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television
Christian Sebaldt, Director of Photography
FlashForward • No More Good Days • ABC • ABC Studios
Kramer Morgenthau, Director of Photography
Mad Men • Shut The Door. Have A Seat. • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Christopher Manley, Director of Photography
The Tudors • Episode 410 • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Peace Arch Entertainment and Take 5 Productions
Ousama Rawi, B.S.C., C.S.C., Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Miniseries Or Movie
The Pacific • Part 5 • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries
Remi Adefarasin, B.S.C., Director of Photography
The Pacific • Part 9 • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries
Stephen F. Windon, A.C.S., Director of Photography
The Prisoner • Checkmate • AMC • AMC, ITV Productions and Granada
Florian Hoffmeister, Director of Photography
Return To Cranford (Masterpiece) • Part 2 • PBS • BBC/WGBH in association with Chestermead
Ben Smithard, Director of Photography
You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films
Eigil Bryld, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For Nonfiction Programming
America The Story Of Us • Division • HISTORY • Produced by Nutopia for History
Dirk Nel, Director of Photography
Deadliest Catch • No Second Chances • Discovery Channel • Produced by Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Communications
Cinematography Team
Life • Challenges Of Life • Discovery Channel • A BBC/Discovery Channel/SKAI Co-Production in association with RTI Spa
Cinematography Team
The National Parks: America’s Best Idea • The Scripture Of Nature • PBS • A
Production of Florentine Films and WETA Washington, D.C.
Buddy Squires, Cinematographer
Whale Wars • The Stuff Of Nightmares • Animal Planet • Produced by Lizard Trading Company, LLC, for Animal Planet
Cinematography Team
Outstanding Cinematography For Reality Programming
The Amazing Race • I Think We’re Fighting The Germans, Right? • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Tom Cunningham, Director of Photography
Sylvestre Campe, Camera
Petr Cikhart, Camera
Peter Rieveschl, Camera
Richard Forman, Camera
Dirty Jobs • High Rise Window Washer • Discovery Channel • Produced by Pilgrim Films and Television, Inc. for Discovery Channel
Douglas Glover, Director of Photography
Troy Paff, Camera Operator
Man Vs. Wild • Big Sky Country • Discovery Channel • Produced by Diverse Bristol Ltd a Zodiak Entertainment Company for Discovery Channel
Simon Reay, Director of Photography
Survivor • Slay Everyone, Trust No One • CBS • SEG Inc.
Cinematography Team
Top Chef • Vivre Las Vegas • Bravo • Magical Elves, Bravo
Tim Spellman, Director of Photography
Top Chef Masters • Masters Get Schooled • Bravo • Magical Elves, Bravo
Gus Dominguez, Director of Photography
Outstanding Commercial
Anthem • Absolut
MJZ, Production Company
Coke Finals • Coca-Cola
Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency
Game • Mars Snack Food US/Snickers
BBDO New York, Ad Agency
MJZ, Production Company
Green Police • Audi
Hungry Man, Production Company
Venables Bell & Partners, Ad Agency
Human Chain • Nike
Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency
Smuggler, Production Company
The Man Your Man Could Smell Like • Old Spice Body Wash
Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency
MJZ, Production Company
Outstanding Costumes For A Series
Glee • The Power Of Madonna • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Lou A. Eyrich, Costume Designer
Marisa Aboitiz, Costume Supervisor
The Good Wife • Crash • CBS • CBS Productions
Daniel Lawson, Costume Designer
Jennifer Rogien Faletti, Assistant Costume Designer
Daniele Hollywood, Assistant Costume Designer
Mad Men • Souvenir • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Janie Bryant, Costume Designer
Le Dawson, Costume Supervisor
30 Rock • I Do Do • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio
Tom Broecker, Costume Designer
Remy Pearce, Assistant Costume Designer
Joanna Brett, Assistant Costume Designer
The Tudors • Episode #408 • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Peace Arch Entertainment and Take 5 Productions
Joan Bergin, Costume Designer
Susan Cave, Wardrobe Supervisor
Outstanding Costumes For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
Emma (Masterpiece) • Part 2 • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Rosalind Ebbutt, Costume Designer
Amanda Keable, Costume Supervisor
Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television
Michael Dennison, Costume Designer
Frances Vega, Costume Supervisor
The Pacific • Part 3 • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries
Penny Rose, Costume Designer
Ken Crouch, Costume Supervisor
Return To Cranford (Masterpiece) • Part 2 • PBS • BBC/WGBH in association with Chestermead
Jenny Beavan, Costume Designer
Alison Beard, Costume Supervisor
You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films
Rita Ryack, Costume Designer
Maria Tortu, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Glee • Pilot – Director’s Cut • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Ryan Murphy, Director
Glee • Wheels • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Paris Barclay, Director
Modern Family • Pilot • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Jason Winer, Director
Nurse Jackie • Pilot • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production
Allen Coulter, Director
30 Rock • I Do Do • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio
Don Scardino, Director
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Breaking Bad • One Minute • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Michelle MacLaren, Director
Dexter • The Getaway • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn
Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions
Steve Shill, Director
Lost • The End • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios
Jack Bender, Director
Mad Men • Guy Walks Into An Advertising Agency • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Lesli Linka Glatter, Director
Treme • Do You Know What It Means (Pilot) • HBO • Blown Deadline Productions in association with HBO Entertainment
Agnieszka Holland, Director
Outstanding Directing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Dramatic Special
Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television
Bob Balaban, Director
The Pacific • Part Eight • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries
David Nutter, Director
Jeremy Podeswa, Director
The Pacific • Part Nine • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries
Tim Van Patten, Director
Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films
Mick Jackson, Director
You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films
Barry Levinson, Director
Outstanding Directing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Series
The Colbert Report • #5076 (in Iraq) • Comedy Central • Hello Doggie, Inc. with Busboy Productions and Spartina Productions
James Hoskinson, Director
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Episode #15054 • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Chuck O’Neil, Director
Late Show With David Letterman • Show #3289 • CBS • Worldwide Pants Inc.
Jerry Foley, Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Betty White • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Don Roy King, Director
The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien • #146 • NBC • Conaco & NBC Universal
Allan Kartun, Director
Outstanding Directing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Special
In Performance At The White House: A Celebration Of Music From The Civil Rights Movement • PBS • Produced by WETA
Ron de Moraes, Director
The Kennedy centre honours • CBS • A George Stevens Jr. Presentation, Kennedy centre Television Productions, Inc.
Louis J. Horvitz, Director
63rd Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Glenn Weiss, Director
The 25th Anniversary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Concert • HBO • Playtone, Tenth Planet Productions and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in association with HBO Entertainment
Joel Gallen, Director
Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony • NBC • NBC Olympics
Bucky Gunts, Director
Outstanding Directing For Nonfiction Programming
The Amazing Race • I Think We’re Fighting The Germans, Right? • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Bertram van Munster, Director
By The People: The Election Of Barack Obama • HBO • Green Film Company, Citi Productions, Class 5 Films and GOOD in association with HBO Documentary Films
Amy Rice, Director
Alicia Sams, Director
Monty Python: Almost The Truth (The Lawyer’s Cut) • Lust For Glory • IFC • Eagle Rock Entertainment Production, in association with IFC. Produced by Bill & Ben Productions
Bill Jones, Director
Ben Timlett, Director
My Lai • PBS • An Ark Media production for American Experience
Barak Goodman, Director
Terror In Mumbai • HBO • Quicksilver Media in association with HBO Documentary Films
Dan Reed, Director
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
Breaking Bad • No Mas • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Skip MacDonald, Edited by
Dexter • The Getaway • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn
Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions
Matthew V. Colonna, Edited by
Lost • The End • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios
Stephen Semel, Editor
Mark J. Goldman, Editor
Christopher Nelson, Editor
Henk Van Eeghan, Editor
Mad Men • The Gypsy And The Hobo • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Pattye Rogers, Edited by
Christopher Nelson, Edited by
Mad Men • Guy Walks Into An Advertising Agency • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Tom Wilson, Edited by
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Comedy Series (Single Or Multi-Camera)
Curb Your Enthusiasm • The Table Read • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Roger Nygard, Editor
Jonathan Corn, A.C.E., Editor
Curb Your Enthusiasm • The Bare Midriff • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Steve Rasch, A.C.E., Editor
Modern Family • Pilot • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Ryan Case, Editor
Modern Family • Family Portrait • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Jonathan Maxwell Schwartz, Editor
30 Rock • Dealbreakers Talk Show #0001 • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio
Ken Eluto, A.C.E., Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Miniseries Or A Movie
The Pacific • Part 5 • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries
Edward A. Warschilka, Editor
The Pacific • Part 9 • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries
Alan Cody, A.C.E., Editor
Marta Evry, A.C.E., Editor
The Pacific • Part 8 • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries
Alan Cody, A.C.E., Editor
Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films
Leo Trombetta, A.C.E., Editor
You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films
Aaron Yanes, Editor
Outstanding Short-Form Picture Editing
82nd Annual Academy Awards • John Hughes Tribute • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Dakota Solt, Editor
82nd Annual Academy Awards • Horror Tribute • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Jon Bloom, Editor
Bayard Stryker, Editor
American Idol • Dream (Episode 924/925A) • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
Oren Castro, Editor
Jimmy Kimmel Live • The Handsome Men’s Club (Episode 10-1330) • ABC • Jackhole Industries in association with ABC Studios
Brian Marsh, Editor
Jimmy Kimmel Live • The Late Night Wars (Episode 10-1304) • ABC • Jackhole Industries in association with ABC Studios
Kevin McCullough, Editor
Late Night With Jimmy Fallon • 6-Bee (Episode 226) • NBC • Universal Media Studios and Broadway Video
Christopher Tartaro, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Special (Single Or Multi-Camera)
Kathy Griffin: Balls Of Steel • Bravo • A Rick Mill Production in association with doughnut Run and Bravo Media
David Foster, Edited by
The Kennedy centre honours • CBS • A George Stevens Jr. Presentation, Kennedy centre Television Productions, Inc.
Michael Polito, Editor
Robin Williams: Weapons Of Self Destruction • HBO • Fiat Risus, MBST / CKX, and Funny Business in Association with HBO Entertainment
Michael D. Schultz, Editor
The 25th Anniversary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Concert • HBO • Playtone, Tenth Planet Productions and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in association with HBO Entertainment
Bill DeRonde, Supervising Editor
John Zimmer, Editor
Mark Stepp, Editor
Michael Polito, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For Nonfiction Programming
America The Story Of Us • Division • HISTORY • Produced by Nutopia for History
Matt Lowe, Editor
By The People: The Election Of Barack Obama • HBO • Green Film Company, Citi Productions, Class 5 Films and GOOD in association with HBO Documentary Films
Sam Pollard, Editor
Geeta Gandbhir, Editor
Arielle Amsalem, Editor
Deadliest Catch • No Second Chances • Discovery Channel • Produced by Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Communications
Kelly Coskran, Supervising Editor
Josh Earl, Editor
Life • Challenges Of Life • Discovery Channel • A BBC/Discovery Channel/SKAI Co-Production in association with RTI Spa
Martin Ellsbury, Editor
Sharon Gillooly, Editor
Whale Wars • The Stuff Of Nightmares • Animal Planet • Produced by Lizard Trading Company, LLC, for Animal Planet
Eric Myerson, Lead Editor
Andy Schrader, Editor
Joseph McCasland, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For Reality Programming
The Amazing Race • I Think We’re Fighting The Germans, Right? • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Eric Goldfarb, Editor
Julian Gomez, Editor
Andrew Kozar, Editor
Paul C. Nielsen, Editor
Michael Bolanowski, Editor
Jennifer Nelson, Editor
Jacob Parsons, Editor
Rich Remis, Editor
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition • Extreme Makeover: The Muppet Edition • ABC • Endemol USA
Steve Mellon, Supervising Editor
Wes Paster, Supervising Editor
Matt Deitrich, Supervising Editor
Tenna Guthrie, Lead Editor
Arek Hope, Editor
Karin Hoving, Editor
Phil Stuben, Editor
Hilary Scratch, Editor
Intervention • Robby • A&E • Produced by GRB Entertainment for A&E Network
Erik Christensen, Editor
Survivor • Tonight, We Make Our Move • CBS • SEG Inc.
Michael Greer, Supervising Editor
Tim Atzinger, Editor
Chad Bertalotto, Editor
Andrew Bolhuis, Editor
Eric Gardner, Editor
Evan Mediuch, Editor
Joubin Mortazavi, Editor
Top Chef • Vivre Las Vegas • Bravo • Magical Elves, Bravo
Adrienne Salisbury, Edited by
Matt Reynolds, Edited by
Jamie Pedroza, Edited by
LaRonda Morris, Editor
Steve Lichtenstein, Editor
Kevin Kearney, Editor
Katherine Griffin, Editor
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series
Castle • Vampire Weekend • ABC • ABC Studios
Toni-Ann Walker, Department Head Hairstylist
Yuko T. Koach, Key Hairstylist
Lillie S. Frierson, Additional Hairstylist
Glee • The Power Of Madonna • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Stacey K. Black, Department Head Hairstylist
Mary G. Stultz, Hairstylist
Roxanne N. Sutphen, Hairstylist
Gina Bonacquisti, Hairstylist
Glee • Hairography • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Lynda K. Walker, Department Head Hairstylist
Ann Marie Luddy, Assistant Department Head
Hairstylist
Michael Ward, Key Hairstylist
Gina Bonacquisti, Additional Hairstylist
Mad Men • Souvenir • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Lucia Mace, Department Head Hairstylist
Anthony Wilson, Key Hairstylist
Mary Guerrero, Additional Hairstylist
Peggy Semtob, Additional Hairstylist
Tracey Ullman’s State Of The Union • 301 • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Allan McKeown Presents, LLC
Martin Samuel, Department Head Hairstylist
Colleen LaBaff, Hairstylist
The Tudors • Episode 407 • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Peace Arch Entertainment and Take 5 Productions
Dee Corcoran, Department Head Hairstylist
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special
82nd Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Anthony Wilson, Department Head Hairstylist
Maria Valdivia, Key Hairstylist
Gail Ryan, Additional Hairstylist
Vickie Mynes, Additional Hairstylist
Dancing With The Stars • 902A • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Mary Guerrero, Department Head Hairstylist
Kimi Messina, Key Hairstylist
Jennifer Mazursky, Additional Hairstylist
Maria Valdivia, Additional Hairstylist
Cynthia Romo, Additional Hairstylist
Cyndra Dunn, Additional Hairstylist
How I Met Your Mother • Dopplegangers • CBS • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Grace Hernandez Leider, Department Head Hairstylist
Jennifer Guerrero-Mazursky, Key Hairstylist
Saturday Night Live • Host: Betty White • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Bettie O. Rogers, Department Head Hairstylist
Jodi Mancuso, Key Hairstylist
Inga Thrasher, Additional Hairstylist
Jennifer Stauffer, Additional Hairstylist
Cara Sullivan, Additional Hairstylist
Christal Schanes, Additional Hairstylist
Two And A Half Men • That’s Why They Call It Ballroom • CBS • Chuck Lorre
Productions, Inc., The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Pixie Schwartz, Department Head Hairstylist
Krista Borrelli, Key Hairstylist
Ralph Abalos, Personal Hairstylist
Janice Allison, Personal Hairstylist
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Miniseries Or A Movie
Emma (Masterpiece) • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Anne (Nosh) Oldham, Department Head Hairstylist
Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television
Enid Arias, Department Head Hairstylist
Geordie Sheffer, Personal Hairstylist
Return To Cranford (Masterpiece) • PBS • BBC/WGBH in association with Chestermead
Karen Hartley-Thomas, Department Head Hairstylist
Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films
Geordie Sheffer, Department Head Hairstylist
Charles Yusko, Key Hairstylist
You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films
Colleen Callaghan, Department Head Hairstylist
Joe Whitmeyer, Key Hairstylist
Cydney Cornell, Personal Hairstylist
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media – Nonfiction
The Biggest Loser Digital Experience • NBC.com • NBC.com
NBC.com
The Jimmy Fallon Digital Experience • LateNightWithJimmyFallon.com •
LateNightWithJimmyFallon.com/NBC.com
Jimmy Fallon, Producer
Gavin Purcell, Producer
Sara Schaefer, Producer
Robert Angelo, Producer
Top Chef: Las Vegas • Bravo.com • Bravo Digital
Bravo Digital
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media – Fiction
Dexter Interactive • Showtime.com • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn
Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions
Showtime Networks Inc.
Glee Hyperpromo And Superfan • Fox.com • Coincident TV in association with FOX Broadcasting and Glee
Coincident TV
FOX Broadcasting
Star Wars: Uncut • StarWarsUncut.com
Casey Pugh, Producer
Annelise Pruitt, Producer
Jamie Wilkinson, Producer
Chad Pugh, Producer
Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic, Multi-Camera) For Variety, Music Or Comedy Programming
82nd Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Robert Barnhart, Lighting Director
Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director
Dancing With The Stars • Episode 909A • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Simon Miles, Lighting Designer
Saturday Night Live • Host: Betty White • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Phil Hymes, Lighting Designer
Geoff Amoral, Lighting Director
Rick McGuinness, Lighting Director
Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony • NBC • NBC Olympics
Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Ted Wells, Lighting Director
Travis M. Hagenbuch, Lighting Director
Outstanding Main Title Design
Bored To Death • HBO • Dakota Pictures, 3 Arts Entertainment /Fair Harbor Productions in association with HBO Entertainment
Tom Barham, Designer/Director
Marci Ichimura, Lead Animator
Dean Haspiel, Illustrator/Artist
Mark Rubbo, Compositor
Human Target • FOX • Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Wonderland Sound & Vision, DC Comics and Warner Bros. Television
Karin Fong, Creative Director
Jeremy Cox, Art Director
Cara McKenny, Creative Lead
Nurse Jackie • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production
Stephen Fuller, Creative Director
Mark Gardner, Creative Director
Corey Weisz, Editor
Cara McKenny, Creative Lead
The Pacific • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO
Miniseries
Steve Fuller, Art Director
Ahmet Ahmet, Art Director
Peter Frankfurt, Art Director
Lauren Hartstone, Designer
Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films
Michael Riley, Creative Director
Zee Nederlander, Designer/Animator
Dru Nget, Designer/Animator
Bob Swensen, Creative Lead
Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Castle • Vampire Weekend • ABC • ABC Studios
Debbie Zoller, Department Head Makeup Artist
Debra Schrey, Key Makeup Artist
Rebecca Alling, Additional Makeup Artist
Steve Anderson, Additional Makeup Artist
David De Leon, Additional Makeup Artist
Glee • The Power Of Madonna • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist
Kelley Mitchell, Key Makeup Artist
Jennifer Greenberg, Additional Makeup Artist
Robin Neal-Luce, Additional Makeup Artist
Kelcey Fry, Additional Makeup Artist
Zoe Haywas, Additional Makeup Artist
Glee • Theatricality • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist
Kelley Mitchell, Key Makeup Artist
Trent Cotner, Additional Makeup Artist
Jennifer Greenberg, Additional Makeup Artist
Mike Mekash, Additional Makeup Artist
Grey’s Anatomy • Suicide Is Painless • ABC • ABC Studios
Norman Leavitt, Department Head Makeup Artist
Brigitte Bugayong, Key Makeup Artist
Michele Teleis, Additional Makeup Artist
Mad Men • Souvenir • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Lana Horochowski, Department Head Makeup Artist
Ron Pipes, Key Makeup Artist
Maggie Fung, Makeup Artist
Kate Shorter, Additional Makeup Artist
Bonita Dehaven, Additional Makeup Artist
Angie Wells, Additional Makeup Artist
Outstanding Makeup For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
82nd Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Bruce Grayson, Department Head Makeup Artist
Barbara Fonte, Key Makeup Artist
Lori Benson, Additional Makeup Artist
Melanie Mills, Additional Makeup Artist
The Big Bang Theory • The Electric Can Opener Fluctuation • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Peggy Nichols, Department Head Makeup Artist
Ken Diaz, Additional Makeup Artist
Vikki McCarter, Additional Makeup Artist
Dancing With The Stars • 901A • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Melanie Mills, Department Head Makeup Artist
Zena Shtetsel, Key Makeup Artist
Patti Ramsey Bortoli, Additional Makeup Artist
Angela Moos, Additional Makeup Artist
Barbara Fonte, Additional Makeup Artist
Nadege Schoenfeld, Additional Makeup Artist
Saturday Night Live • Host: Betty White • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist
Josh Turi, Makeup Artist
Amy Tagliamonti, Makeup Artist
So You Think You Can Dance • Episode #615/616A • FOX • dick clark productions and 19 Entertainment
Amy Strozzi, Department Head Makeup Artist
Heather Cummings, Key Makeup Artist
Crystal Wolfchild, Additional Makeup Artist
Tifanie White, Additional Makeup Artist
Marie DelPrete, Additional Makeup Artist
Adam Christopher, Additional Makeup Artist
Outstanding Makeup For A Miniseries Or A Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television
Dorothy Pearl, Department Head Makeup Artist
Kelley Gore Jefferson, Personal Makeup Artist
The Pacific • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO
Miniseries
Chiara Tripodi, Department Head Makeup Artist
Toni Ffrench, Makeup Artist
Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films
Tarra Day, Department Head Makeup Artist
Meredith Johns, Key Makeup Artist
You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films
Dorothy Pearl, Department Head Makeup Artist
John Caglione, Jr., Personal Makeup Artist
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Miniseries, Movie Or A
Special
Castle • Vampire Weekend • ABC • ABC Studios
Debbie Zoller, Department Head Makeup Artist
Steve Prouty, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Todd McIntosh, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Grey’s Anatomy • How Insensitive • ABC • ABC Studios
Norman Leavitt, Department Head Makeup Artist
Bari Dreiband-Burman, Makeup Effects Artist
Thom Floutz, Makeup Effects Artist
Bart Mixon, Makeup Effects Artist
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer
Thomas R. Burman, Prosthetic Designer
Nip/Tuck • Enigma • FX Networks • The Shepard/Robin Company in association with Warner Bros. Television Productions, Inc.
Stephanie Fowler, Department Head Makeup Artist
Bari Dreiband-Burman, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Tom Floutz, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Thomas R. Burman, Prosthetic Designer
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer
The Pacific • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO
Miniseries
Jason Baird, Prosthetic Designer, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Sean Genders, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Gregory Nicotero, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Jac Charlton, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Chad Atkinson, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Ben Rittenhouse, Special Makeup Effects Artist
True Blood • Scratches • HBO • Your Face Goes Here Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment
Brigette Ellis, Department Head Makeup Artist
Ned Neidhardt, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Bernhard Eichholz, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Anthony Barlow, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Sam Polin, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Danielle Noe, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Todd Masters, Prosthetic Designer, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Dan Rebert, Prosthetic Designer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Batman: The Brave And The Bold • Mayhem Of The Music Meister • Cartoon Network • Warner Bros. Animation
Michael McCuistion, Music By
Lolita Ritmanis, Music By
Kristopher Carter, Music By
Michael Jelenic, Lyrics By
James Tucker, Lyrics By
FlashForward • No More Good Days • ABC • ABC Studios
Ramin Djawadi, Music By
Lost • The End • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios
Michael Giacchino, Composer
Psych • Mr. Yin Presents • USA • Universal Cable Productions in association with Tagline Pictures
Adam Cohen, Music by
John Robert Wood, Music by
24 • 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV in association w/Teakwood Lane Productions
Sean P. Callery, Music by
Outstanding Music Composition For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
(Original Dramatic Score)
Blessed Is The Match • PBS • Katahdin Productions and Balcony Releasing Presents
Todd Boekelheide, Music by
Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television
Jeff Beal, Music by
The Pacific • Part 10 • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries
Blake Neely, Music by
Geoff Zanelli, Music by
Hans Zimmer, Music by
Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films
Alex Wurman, Music by
When Love Is Not Enough: The Lois Wilson Story (Hallmark Hall Of Fame Presentation) • CBS • Hallmark Hall of Fame Productions, Inc. in association with E1 Entertainment
Lawrence Shragge, Music by
You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films
Marcelo Zarvos, Music by
Outstanding Music Direction
82nd Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Marc Shaiman, Music Director
Andrea Bocelli & David Foster: My Christmas (Great Performances) • PBS • A Production of Sugar s.r.l. and Thirteen for WNET.org
David Foster, Music Director
Celtic Woman: Songs From The Heart • PBS • A Brennus Production in association with Alex Coletti Productions for Celtic Woman Ltd.
David Downes, Music Director
In Performance At The White House: Fiesta Latina • PBS • Bounce Entertainment for WETA
Sheila E., Music Director
The Kennedy centre honours • CBS • A George Stevens Jr. Presentation, Kennedy centre Television Productions, Inc.
Rob Mathes, Music Director
Rob Berman, Music Director
Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony • NBC • NBC Olympics
Dave Pierce, Music Director
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Family Guy • Extra Large Medium (Song title: Down’s Syndrome Girl) • FOX • Fox Television Animation
Walter Murphy, Music By
Seth MacFarlane, Music & Lyrics By
How I Met Your Mother • Girls Vs. Suits (Song title: Nothing Suits Me Like A Suit) • CBS • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Carter Bays, Music & Lyrics By
Craig Thomas, Music & Lyrics By
Monk • Mr. Monk And The End Part II (Song title: When I’m Gone) • USA • Universal Cable Productions in association with Mandeville Films and ABC Studios
Randy Newman, Composer
Rescue Me • Disease (Song title: How Lovely To Be A Vegetable) • FX Networks • Apostle, Dreamworks Television and The Cloudland
Company in association with Sony Pictures Television
Peter Tolan, Music & Lyrics By
Brad Hatfield, Music By
Saturday Night Live • Host: Blake Lively (Song title: Shy Ronnie) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Aleric Banks, Music By
Andy Samberg, Lyrics By
Akiva Schaffer, Lyrics By
Jorma Taccone, Lyrics By
Treme • I’ll Fly Away (Song title: This City) • HBO • Blown Deadline Productions in association with HBO Entertainment
Steve Earle, Composer/Lyricist
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Human Target • FOX • Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Wonderland Sound & Vision, DC Comics and Warner Bros. Television
Bear McCreary, Music By
Justified • FX Networks • Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions
Oscar Owens, Music By
Jason Keaton, Music By
Nurse Jackie • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production
Wendy Melvoin, Music By
Lisa Coleman, Music By
Parks And Recreation • NBC • Produced by Deedle-Dee Productions and Universal Media Studios
Gaby Moreno, Music By
Vincent Jones, Music By
Warehouse 13 • Syfy • Universal Cable Productions
Edward Rogers, Music By
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper
Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Larry David as Himself
Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Matthew Morrison as Will Schuester
Monk • USA • Universal Cable Productions in association with Mandeville Films and ABC Studios
Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk
The Office • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with Universal Media Studios
Steve Carell as Michael Scott
30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio
Alec Baldwin as Jack Donaghy
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Bryan Cranston as Walter White
Dexter • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions
Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan
Friday Night Lights • DirecTV • Imagine Entertainment in association with Universal Media Studios and Film 44
Kyle Chandler as Eric Taylor
House • FOX • Universal Media Studios in association with Heel and Toe Films, Shore Z Productions and Bad Hat Harry Productions
Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House
Lost • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios
Matthew Fox as Jack Shephard
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Jon Hamm as Don Draper
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie
A Dog Year • HBO • Duopoly in association with HBO Films
Jeff Bridges as Jon Katz
The Prisoner • AMC • AMC, ITV Productions and Granada
Ian McKellen as Two
The Special Relationship • HBO • A Rainmark and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with HBO Films
Michael Sheen as Tony Blair
The Special Relationship • HBO • A Rainmark and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with HBO Films
Dennis Quaid as Bill Clinton
You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films
Al Pacino as Dr. Jack Kevorkian
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Lea Michele as Rachel Berry
The New Adventures Of Old Christine • CBS • Kari’s Logo Here in association with Warner Bros. Television
Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Christine Campbell
Nurse Jackie • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production
Edie Falco as Jackie Peyton
Parks And Recreation • NBC • Produced by Deedle-Dee Productions and Universal Media Studios
Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope
30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio
Tina Fey as Liz Lemon
United States Of Tara • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Dreamworks Television
Toni Collette as Tara Gregson
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
The Closer • TNT • The Shephard/Robin Company, in association with Warner Bros. Television
Kyra Sedgwick as Deputy Chief Brenda Johnson
Damages • FX Networks • Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions and KZK Productions
Glenn Close as Patty Hewes
Friday Night Lights • DirecTV • Imagine Entertainment in association with Universal Media Studios and Film 44
Connie Britton as Tami Taylor
The Good Wife • CBS • CBS Productions
Julianna Margulies as Alicia Florrick
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit • NBC • Wolf Films in association with Universal Media Studios
Mariska Hargitay as Det. Olivia Benson
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
January Jones as Betty Draper
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie
Capturing Mary • HBO • A talkbackTHAMES Production in association with the BBC and HBO Films
Maggie Smith as Mary Gilbert
Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television
Joan Allen as Georgia O’Keeffe
Return To Cranford (Masterpiece) • PBS • BBC/WGBH in association with Chestermead
Dame Judi Dench as Miss Matty
The Special Relationship • HBO • A Rainmark and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with HBO Films
Hope Davis as Hillary Clinton
Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films
Claire Danes as Temple Grandin
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Chris Colfer as Kurt Hummel
How I Met Your Mother • CBS • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson
Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell
Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker
Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy
Two And A Half Men • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Jon Cryer as Alan Harper
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman
Damages • FX Networks • Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions and KZK Productions
Martin Short as Leonard Winstone
Lost • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios
Terry O’Quinn as John Locke
Lost • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios
Michael Emerson as Ben Linus
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
John Slattery as Roger Sterling
Men Of A Certain Age • TNT • TNT Original Productions
Andre Braugher as Owen
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie
Emma (Masterpiece) • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston
Michael Gambon as Mr. Woodhouse
Hamlet (Great Performances) • PBS • production of Illuminations and Royal
Shakespeare Company for BBC in association with Thirteen for WNET.org and NHK
Patrick Stewart as Ghost / Claudius
Return To Cranford (Masterpiece) • PBS • BBC/WGBH in association with Chestermead
Jonathan Pryce as Mr. Buxton
Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films
David Strathairn as Dr. Carlock
You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films
John Goodman as Neal Nicol
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Jane Lynch as Sue Sylvester
Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy
Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Sofia Vergara as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Kristen Wiig as Various Characters
30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio
Jane Krakowski as Jenna Maroney
Two And A Half Men • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Holland Taylor as Evelyn Harper
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Burn Notice • USA • FOX Television Studios in association with Fuse Entertainment
Sharon Gless as Madeline Westen
Damages • FX Networks • Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions and KZK Productions
Rose Byrne as Ellen Parsons
The Good Wife • CBS • CBS Productions
Archie Panjabi as Kalinda Sharma
The Good Wife • CBS • CBS Productions
Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Christina Hendricks as Joan Harris
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Elisabeth Moss as Peggy Olson
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Alice • Syfy • A Reunion Pictures and Studio Eight Production in association with RHI Entertainment
Kathy Bates as Queen of Hearts
Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films
Julia Ormond as Eustacia (Temple’s mum)
Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films
Catherine O’Hara as Aunt Ann
You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films
Brenda Vaccaro as Margo Janus
You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films
Susan Sarandon as Janet Good
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Glee • Wheels • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Mike O’Malley as Burt Hummel
Glee • Dream On • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Neil Patrick Harris as Bryan Ryan
Modern Family • Travels With Scout • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Fred Willard as Frank Dunphy
Nurse Jackie • Chicken Soup • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production
Eli Wallach as Bernard Zimberg
30 Rock • Emmanuelle Goes To Dinosaur Land • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio
Jon Hamm as Dr. Drew Baird
30 Rock • Into The Crevasse • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in
association with Universal Media Studio
Will Arnett as Devin Banks
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
The Closer • Make Over • TNT • The Shephard/Robin Company, in association with Warner Bros. Television
Beau Bridges as Detective George Andrews
Damages • The Next One’s Gonna Go In Your Throat • FX Networks • Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions and KZK Productions
Ted Danson as Arthur Frobisher
Dexter • Road Kill • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions
John Lithgow as Arthur Mitchell
The Good Wife • Fleas • CBS • CBS Productions
Alan Cumming as Eli Gold
The Good Wife • Bad • CBS • CBS Productions
Dylan Baker as Colin Sweeney
Mad Men • Shut The Door. Have A Seat. • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Robert Morse as Bertram Cooper
24 • 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV in association w/ Teakwood Lane Productions
Gregory Itzin as President Charles Logan
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory • The Maternal Congruence • CBS • Chuck Lorre
Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Christine Baranski as Beverly Hofstadter
Desperate Housewives • The Chase • ABC • ABC Studios
Kathryn Joosten as Karen McCluskey
Glee • The Rhodes Not Taken • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Kristin Chenoweth as April Rhodes
Saturday Night Live • Host: Tina Fey • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Tina Fey as Host
Saturday Night Live • Host: Betty White • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Betty White as Host
30 Rock • The mums • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio
Elaine Stritch as Colleen Donaghy
Two And A Half Men • 818-JKLPUZO • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Jane Lynch as Dr. Linda Freeman
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Big Love • The Might And The Strong • HBO • Anima Sola Productions and Playtone in association with HBO Entertainment
Mary Kay Place as Adaleen Grant
Big Love • End Of Days • HBO • Anima Sola Productions and Playtone in association with HBO Entertainment
Sissy Spacek as Marilyn Densham
The Cleaner • Does Everybody Have A Drink? • A&E • CBS Paramount Television in association with Once A Frog Productions for A&E Network
Shirley Jones as Lola Zellman
Damages • Your Secrets Are Safe • FX Networks • Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions and KZK Productions
Lily Tomlin as Marilyn Tobin
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit • Bedtime • NBC • Wolf Films in association with Universal Media Studios
Ann-Margret as Rita Wills
Lost • The End • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios
Elizabeth Mitchell as Juliet Burke
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Phil Keoghan as Host
American Idol • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
Ryan Seacrest as Host
Dancing With The Stars • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Tom Bergeron as Host
Project Runway • Lifetime • The Weinstein Company, Miramax Films, Bunim-Murray Productions and Full Picture
Heidi Klum as Host
Survivor • CBS • SEG Inc.
Jeff Probst as Host
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Nurse Jackie • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production
The Office • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with Universal Media Studios
30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio
Outstanding Drama Series
Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Dexter • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions
The Good Wife • CBS • CBS Productions
Lost • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
True Blood • HBO • Your Face Goes Here Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment
Outstanding Miniseries
The Pacific • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO
Miniseries
Return To Cranford (Masterpiece) • PBS • BBC/WGBH in association with Chestermead
Outstanding Made For Television Movie
Endgame (Masterpiece) • PBS • Channel 4, Target Entertainment Group and
Masterpiece present A Daybreak Pictures Production
Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television
Moonshot • HISTORY • Produced by Dangerous Films LTD for History
The Special Relationship • HBO • A Rainmark and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with HBO Films
Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films
You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films
Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Series
The Colbert Report • Comedy Central • Hello Doggie, Inc. with Busboy Productions and Spartina Productions
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Real Time With Bill Maher • HBO • Bill Maher Productions and Brad Grey Television in association with HBO Entertainment
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien • NBC • Conaco & NBC Universal
Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Special
Bill Maher “…But I’m Not Wrong” • HBO • Bill Maher Productions and Moffitt Lee in association with HBO Entertainment
Hope For Haiti Now • Tenth Planet Productions and MTV
The Kennedy centre honours • CBS • A George Stevens Jr. Presentation, Kennedy centre Television Productions, Inc.
Robin Williams: Weapons Of Self Destruction • HBO • Fiat Risus, MBST / CKX, and Funny Business in Association with HBO Entertainment
The 25th Anniversary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Concert • HBO • Playtone, Tenth Planet Productions and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in association with HBO Entertainment
Wanda Sykes: I’ma Be Me • HBO • Sykes Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment
Outstanding Special Class Programs
ABC’s LOST Presents: Mysteries Of The Universe – The Dharma Initiative •
abc.com/lost • ABC Digital Media
Christopher J. Powers, Producer
Ted Bramble, Producer
Agnes Chu, Producer
Gregg Nations, Producer
82nd Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Adam Shankman, Producer
Bill Mechanic, Producer
Michael B. Seligman, Supervising Producer
Alec Baldwin, Host
Steve Martin, Host
Avatar: Enter The World Of Pandora (HBO First Look) • HBO • Mob Scene Creative + Productions
Thomas C. Grane, Producer
Jason Groff, Producer
The Daily Show: Ask A Correspondent – The Meaning Of Life • thedailyshow.com • Comedy Central Digital
Rich Sullivan, Co-Executive Producer
Rachel Maceiras, Co-Executive Producer
Paul Beddoe-Stephens, Co-Executive Producer
Judi Stroh, Producer
30 Rock: Webisodes • NBC.com • NBC.com/Universal Media Studios
Eric Gurian, Producer
William Sell, Producer
Clint Kolveit, Producer
63rd Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Ricky Kirshner, Executive Producer
Glenn Weiss, Executive Producer
Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony • NBC • NBC Olympics
Dick Ebersol, Executive Producer
David Neal, Producer
Outstanding Children’s Program Hannah Montana • Disney Channel • It’s A
Laugh Productions
Michael Poryes, Executive Producer
Steven Peterman, Executive Producer
Douglas Lieblein, Co-Executive Producer
Andrew Green, Co-Executive Producer
Richard King, Produced By
iCarly • Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon, Schneider’s Bakery, Rocart Inc.
Dan Schneider, Executive Producer
Robin Weiner, Supervising Producer
Joe Catania, Producer
Bruce Rand Berman, Produced By
Jonas • Disney Channel • An It’s A Laugh production in association with Disney Channel Original Programming
Michael Curtis, Executive Producer
Roger S. H. Schulman, Executive Producer
Ivan Menchell, Co-Executive Producer
Wizards Of Waverly Place • Disney Channel • It’s A Laugh Productions
Peter Murrieta, Executive Producer
Todd J. Greenwald, Executive Producer
Vince Cheung, Co-Executive Producer
Ben Montanio, Co-Executive Producer
Greg A. Hampson, Producer By
Wizards Of Waverly Place: The Movie • Disney Channel • Salty Pictures
Peter Murrieta, Executive Producer
Kevin Lafferty, Produced By
Outstanding Children’s Nonfiction Program
Nick News With Linda Ellerbee – The Face Of Courage: Kids Living With Cancer • Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon in association with Lucky Duck Productions
Linda Ellerbee, Executive Producer
Rolfe Tessem, Executive Producer
Wally Berger, Supervising Producer
Mark Lyons, Producer
Martin Toub, Produced By
When Families Grieve • PBS • Sesame Workshop in association with Worldwide Pants Incorporated and Lookalike Productions
Christina Delfico, Executive Producer
Lisa Lax, Executive Producer
Nancy Stern, Executive Producer
Rob Burnett, Executive Producer
David Letterman, Executive Producer
Andrew Ames, Supervising Producer
Kevin Clash, Producer
Outstanding Nonfiction Special Believe: The Eddie Izzard Story • EPIXHD •
Salient Media presents a Halyon Films production in association with Ella
Communications
Max Burgos, Executive Producer
John Gore, Executive Producer
James Goddard, Producer
Sarah Townsend, Producer
By The People: The Election Of Barack Obama • HBO • Green Film Company, Citi Productions, Class 5 Films and GOOD in association with HBO Documentary Films
Amy Rice, Produced By
Alicia Sams, Produced By
Edward Norton, Produced By
Stuart Blumberg, Produced By
William Migliore, Produced By
Johnny Mercer: The Dream’s On Me • TCM • Rhapsody Productions in association with TCM, Arena/BBC and Warner Home Video
Clint Eastwood, Executive Producer
Bruce Ricker, Produced By
Saturday Night Live In The 2000s: Time And Again • NBC • Barking Dog Productions
Ken Aymong, Supervising Producer
Ken Bowser, Produced By
Declan Baldwin, Produced By
The Simpsons: 20th Anniversary Special – In 3-D! On Ice! • FOX • Warrior Poets
Morgan Spurlock, Executive Producer
Jeremy Chilnick, Executive Producer
Teddy: In His Own Words • HBO • Kunhardt McGee Productions in association with HBO Documentary Films
Dyllan McGee, Executive Producer
Jacqueline Glover, Supervising Producer
Peter Kunhardt, Produced By
Sheila Nevins, Produced By
Outstanding Nonfiction Series
American Experience • PBS • A Steeplechase Films production for American Experience
Mark Samels, Executive Producer
Sharon Grimberg, Senior Producer
Susan Bellows, Series Producer
Ric Burns, Produced By
Mary Recine, Produced By
Bonnie Lafave, Produced By
Robin Espinola, Produced By
American Masters • PBS • A Production of Wolf Films and Strange Pictures LLC in association with Rhino Entertainment and Thirteen’s American Masters for WNET.org
Susan Lacy, Executive Producer
Prudence Glass, Series Producer
Julie Sacks, Supervising Producer
John Beug, Producer
Jeffrey Jampol, Producer
Dick Wolf, Producer
Peter Jankowski, Produced By
Deadliest Catch • Discovery Channel • Produced by Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Communications
Thom Beers, Executive Producer
Jeff Conroy, Executive Producer
Paul Gasek, Executive Producer for Discovery Channel
Tracy Rudolph, Executive Producer for Discovery Channel
Matt Renner, Co-Executive Producer
Ethan Prochnik, Supervising Producer
Eric Lange, Producer
Life • Discovery Channel • A BBC/Discovery Channel/SKAI Co-Production in association with RTI Spa
Catherine McCarthy, Executive Producer for BBC
Michael Gunton, Executive Producer
Susan Winslow, Executive Producer for Discovery Channel
Paul Spillenger, Producer for Discovery Channel
Martha Holmes, Series Producer
Monty Python: Almost The Truth (The Lawyer’s Cut) • IFC • Eagle Rock
Entertainment Production, in association with IFC. Produced by Bill & Ben Productions
Christine Lubrano, Executive Producer for IFC
Harold Gronenthal, Executive Producer for IFC
George Lentz, Executive Producer for IFC
Andrew Winter, Supervising Producer
Bill Jones, Series Producer
Ben Timlett, Series Producer
The National Parks: America’s Best Idea • PBS • A Production of Florentine Films and WETA Washington, D.C.
Ken Burns, Produced By
Dayton Duncan, Produced By
Outstanding Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow • PBS • WGBH Educational Foundation
Marsha Bemko, Executive Producer
Sam Farrell, Supervising Producer
Dirty Jobs • Discovery Channel • Produced by Pilgrim Films and Television, Inc. for Discovery Channel
Craig Piligian, Executive Producer
Eddie Barbini, Executive Producer
Mike Rowe, Executive Producer
John Ford, Executive Producer for Discovery Channel
Scott Popjes, Supervising Producer
Dave Barsky, Supervising Producer
Leigh Purinton, Producer
Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution • ABC • Ryan Seacrest Productions and Fresh One Productions
Jamie Oliver, Executive Producer
Ryan Seacrest, Executive Producer
Craig Armstrong, Executive Producer
Adam Sher, Executive Producer
Roy Ackerman, Executive Producer
Charles Watcher, Co-Executive Producer
Zoe Collins, Co-Executive Producer
Jason Henry, Co-Executive Producer
Anthony Carbone, Supervising Producer
Joe Coleman, Supervising Producer
Kathy Griffin: My Life On The D-List • Bravo • A 4 Aces and a Kicker production in association with Picture This Television and Bravo Media
Michael Levitt, Executive Producer
Kathy Griffin, Executive Producer
Bryan Scott, Executive Producer
Lisa Tucker, Executive Producer
Cori Abraham, Executive Producer
Andrew Cohen, Executive Producer
Jenn Levy, Executive Producer
Amber Mazzola, Co-Executive Producer
Kelly Welsh, Supervising Producer
Blake Webster, Producer
MythBusters • Discovery Channel • Produced by Beyond Productions Pty.Ltd for The Discovery Channel
John Luscombe, Executive Producer
Dan Tapster, Executive Producer
Tracy Rudolph, Supervising Producer
Steve Christiansen, Supervising Producer
Alice Dallow, Producer
Wendy Woll, Producer
Undercover Boss • CBS • Studio Lambert
Eli Holzman, Executive Producer
Stephen Lambert, Executive Producer
Shauna Minoprio, Executive Producer
Alex Weresow, Supervising Producer
Stef Wagstaffe, Executive Producer
Outstanding Reality – Competition Program
The Amazing Race • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Bertram van Munster, Executive Producer
Elise Doganieri, Executive Producer
Jerry Bruckheimer, Executive Producer
Jonathan Littman, Executive Producer
Amy Nabseth Chacon, Executive Producer
Mark Vertullo, Co-Executive Producer
Evan Weinstein, Co-Executive Producer
Dan Coffie, Co-Executive Producer
Giselle Parets, Supervising Producer
Barry Hennessey, Supervising Producer
Matt Schmidt, Supervising Producer
Jarratt Carson, Supervising Producer
Michael Norton, Senior Producer
Patrick Cariaga, Senior Producer
Bob Parr, Senior Producer
Phil Keoghan, Producer
American Idol • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
Ken Warwick, Executive Producer
Cecile Frot-Coutaz, Executive Producer
Simon Fuller, Executive Producer
Charles Boyd, Co-Executive Producer
Patrick M. Lynn, Supervising Producer
Megan Michaels, Supervising Producer
Toby Gorman, Supervising Producer
Norm Betts, Producer
Sam Brenzel, Producer
Melanie Oberman, Producer
Katie Fennelly, Producer
Dancing With The Stars • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Conrad Green, Executive Producer
Rob Wade, Co-Executive Producer
Joe Sungkur, Supervising Producer
Ashley Edens-Shaffer, Supervising Producer
Erin O’Brien, Senior Producer
Kim Kilbey, Senior Producer
Dan Martin, Senior Producer
Deena Katz, Senior Producer
Tara West, Producer
Joshua Firosz, Producer
Renana Barkan, Producer
Josh Figgs, Producer
Project Runway • Lifetime • The Weinstein Company, Miramax Films, Bunim-Murray Productions and Full Picture
Harvey Weinstein, Executive Producer
Bob Weinstein, Executive Producer
Jane Cha, Executive Producer
Desiree Gruber, Executive Producer
Heidi Klum, Executive Producer
Jonathon Murray, Executive Producer
Sara Rea, Executive Producer
Colleen Sands, Co-Executive Producer
Gil Goldschein, Co-Executive Producer
Sasha Alpert, Producer
Megan Bidner, Producer
Lisa Fletcher, Producer
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves, Bravo
Dan Cutforth, Executive Producer
Jane Lipsitz, Executive Producer
Liz Cook, Executive Producer
Casey Kriley, Executive Producer
Andrew Cohen, Executive Producer
Dave Serwatka, Executive Producer
Rich Buhrman, Co-Executive Producer
Gayle Gawlowski, Co-Executive Producer
Fred Pichel, Co-Executive Producer
Tom Colicchio, Co-Executive Producer
Nan Strait, Co-Executive Producer
Erica Ross, Supervising Producer
Julia Cassidy, Senior Producer
Exceptional Merit In Nonfiction Filmmaking
Brick City • Sundance Channel • Sundance Channel Presents A Brick City Production
Marc Levin, Executive Producer
Mark Benjamin, Executive Producer
Forest Whitaker, Executive Producer
Mala Chapple, Executive Producer
My Lai • PBS • An Ark Media production for American Experience
Mark Samels, Executive Producer
Sharon Grimberg, Senior Producer
Susan Bellows, Series Producer
Barak Goodman, Produced By
Nerakhoon (The Betrayal) • PBS • Pandinlao Films, LLC in Association with American Documentary/POV
Simon Kilmurry, Executive Producer
Cara Mertes, Executive Producer
Ellen Kuras, Produced By
Patti Smith: Dream Of Life • PBS • A Production of Cean Socks and Thirteen for WNET.ORG in association with American Documentary | POV
Simon Kilmurry, Executive Producer
Steven Sebring, Executive Producer
Margaret Smilow, Executive Producer/Producer
Pressure Cooker • BET • Non Sequitur Productions
Jeff Skoll, Executive Producer
Sergio • HBO • Silverbridge Productions and Passion Pictures in association with Screen Pass Pictures, Impact Partners, Motto Pictures, BBC Storyville and HBO Documentary Films
Sheila Nevins, Executive Producer
Nancy Abraham, Senior Producer
Greg Barker, Produced By
John Battsek, Produced By
Julie Goldman, Produced By
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Series
Breaking Bad • One Minute • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Nick Forshager, Supervising Sound Editor
Kathryn Madsen, Supervising ADR Editor
Mark Cookson, Sound Effects Editor
Cormac Funge, Sound Effects Editor
Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor
Jason Newman, Music Editor
Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist
Dominique Decaudain-Tabach, Foley Artist
Fringe • White Tulip • FOX • Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television
Paul Curtis, Supervising Sound Editor
Rick Norman, Sound Editor
Bruce Tanis, Sound Editor
Paul Apelgren, Music Editor
Shelley Roden, Foley Artist
Rick Partlow, Foley Artist
Lost • The End • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios
Thomas E. deGorter, Sound Supervisor
Joe Schultz, MPSE, Sound Editor
Paula Fairfield, MPSE, Sound Editor
Carla Murray, MPSE, Sound Editor
Maciek Malish, MPSE, Sound Editor
Lloyd Jay Keiser, Sound Editor
Geordy Sincavage, Sound Editor
Allen Mark, Sound Editor
Robert Kellough, Sound Editor
Chris Reeves, Sound Editor
Gabrielle Reeves, Sound Editor
Alex Levy, Music Editor
Adam De Coster, Foley Artist
James Bailey, Foley Artist
True Blood • Beyond Here Lies Nothin’ • HBO • Your Face Goes Here Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment
John Benson, Supervising Sound Editor
Jason Krane, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Stuart Martin, Sound Effects Editor
Brian Thomas Nist, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Bruno Coon, Music Editor
Zane Bruce, Foley Artist
Jeff Gunn, Foley Artist
24 • 4:00 AM – 5:00 AM • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV in association w/Teakwood Lane Productions
William D. Dotson, Supervising Sound Editor
Catherine M. Speakman, Supervising ADR/DX Editor
Pembrooke Andrews, Sound Editor
Jeffrey Whitcher, Sound Editor
Shawn Kennelly, Sound Editor
Daryl Fontenault, Sound Editor
Melissa Kennelly, Sound Editor
Jeffrey Charboneau, Music Editor
Laura Macias, Foley Artist
Vincent Nicastro, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
Alice • Part 1 • Syfy • A Reunion Pictures and Studio Eight Production in association with RHI Entertainment
Kirby Jinnah, Sound Supervisor
Melody Drolet, Sound Effects Editor
James Wallace, Sound Effects Editor
Brian Campbell, Dialogue Editor
Jay Cheetham, Sound Editor
Dario Disanto, Sound Editor
Rich Walters, Music Editor
Shane Shemko, Foley Artist
Cam Wagner, Foley Artist
Moonshot • HISTORY • Produced by Dangerous Films LTD for History
Peter Baldock, Sound Supervisor
Michael Feinberg, Dialogue Editor
Richard Todman, Music Editor
The Pacific • Part Five • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries
Tom Bellfort, Supervising Sound Editor
Benjamin Cook, Supervising Sound Effects Editor
Daniel S. Irwin, MPSE, Supervising Dialogue and ADR Editor
Hector Gika, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Charles Maynes, Sound Effects Editor
Paul Aulicino, Sound Effects Editor
John C. Stuver, MPSE, Dialogue and ADR Editor
David Williams, Dialogue and ADR Editor
Michelle Pazer, Dialogue and ADR Editor
John Finklea, Music Editor
Jody Thomas, Foley Artist
Katie Rose, Foley Artist
Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films
Bryan Bowen, Supervising Sound Editor
Vanessa LaPato, Supervising ADR Editor
Paul Curtis, Dialogue Editor
Petra Bach, Dialogue Editor
Bruce Tannis, Sound Effects Editor
Ellen Segal, Music Editor
David Lee, Foley Artist
Hilda Hodges, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For Nonfiction Programming (Single Or
Multi-Camera)
The Amazing Race • I Think We’re Fighting the Germans, Right? • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Eric Goldfarb, Sound Editor
Julian Gomez, Sound Editor
Andrew Kozar, Sound Editor
Paul C. Nielsen, Sound Editor
Jacob Parsons, Sound Editor
Rich Remis, Sound Editor
Jennifer Nelson, Sound Editor
Michael Bolanowski, Sound Editor
Rick Livingstone, Music Editor
America The Story Of Us • Division • HISTORY • Produced by Nutopia for History
Phitz Hearne, Sound Supervisor
Life • Challenges Of Life • Discovery Channel • A BBC/Discovery Channel/SKAI Co-Production in association with RTI Spa
Kate Hopkins, Sound Editor
The National Parks: America’s Best Idea • The Scripture Of Nature • PBS • A
Production of Florentine Films and WETA Washington, D.C.
Erik Ewers, Supervising Sound Editor, Dialogue Editor, Sound Effects Editor
Craig Mellish, Dialogue Editor, Sound Editor
Ryan Gifford, Dialogue Editor, Sound Effects Editor
Dave Mast, Sound Effects Editor
Jacob Ribicoff, Music Editor
Margaret Shepardson-Legere, Sound Effects Editor
Meagan Frappiea, Dialogue Editor
Teddy: In His Own Words • HBO • Kunhardt McGee Productions in association with HBO Documentary Films
Neil Cedar, Sound Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One
Hour)
Dexter • Hello, Dexter Morgan • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions
James P. Clark, Sound Mixer
Elmo Ponsdomenech, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Roache, Re-Recording Mixer
Jeremy Balko, ADR Mixer
Glee • The Power Of Madonna • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Phillip W. Palmer, Production Mixer
Doug Andham, Re-Recording Mixer
Joseph H. Earle, Re-Recording Mixer
House • Epic Fail • FOX • Universal Media Studios in association with Heel and Toe Films, Shore Z Productions and Bad Hat Harry Productions
Von Varga, Production Sound Mixer
Juan Cisneros, Production Sound Mixer
Richard Weingart, C.A.S., Re-Recording Mixer
Gerry Lentz, C.A.S., Re-Recording Mixer
Lost • The End • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios
Bobby Anderson, Production Sound Mixer
Ken King, Production Sound Mixer
Frank Morrone, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott Weber, Re-Recording Mixer
24 • 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV in association w/Teakwood Lane Productions
William F. Gocke, C.A.S., Production Mixer
Michael Olman, C.A.S., Supervising Re-Recording Mixer
Kenneth Kobett, C.A.S., Supervising Re-Recording Mixer
Larold Rebhun, Music Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Miniseries Or A Movie
The Pacific • Part Two • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries
Andrew Ramage, Production Mixer
Michael Minkler, C.A.S., Re-Recording Mixer
Daniel Leahy, Re-Recording Mixer
The Pacific • Part Five • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries
Andrew Ramage, Production Mixer
Michael Minkler, C.A.S., Re-Recording Mixer
Daniel Leahy, Re-Recording Mixer
Craig Mann, Re-Recording Mixer
The Pacific • Part Eight • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries
Gary Wilkins, C.A.S., Production Mixer
Michael Minkler, C.A.S., Re-Recording Mixer
Daniel Leahy, Re-Recording Mixer
Marc Fishman, Re-Recording Mixer
The Pacific • Part Nine • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries
Gary Wilkins, C.A.S., Production Mixer
Michael Minkler, C.A.S., Re-Recording Mixer
Daniel Leahy, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Entourage • One Car, Two Car, Red Car, Blue Car • HBO • Leverage and Closest to the Hole Productions in association with HBO Entertainment
Tom Stasinis, Production Mixer
Dennis Kirk, Re-Recording Mixer
Alec St. John, Re-Recording Mixer
Modern Family • En Garde • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Stephen Tibbo, Production Sound Mixer
Brian R. Harman, Re-Recording Mixer
Dean Okrand, Re-Recording Mixer
The Office • Niagara • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with Universal Media Studios
Ben Patrick, C.A.S., Production Sound Mixer
John W. Cook, Re-recording Mixer
Peter J. Nusbaum, Re-recording Mixer
30 Rock • Argus • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio
Griffin Richardson, Production Sound Mixer
Tony Pipitone, Re-Recording Mixer
Bill Marino, Re-Recording Mixer
Two And A Half Men • Fart Jokes, Pie And Celeste • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Bruce Peters, Production Mixer
Bob LaMasney, Re-Recording Mixer
Kathy Oldham, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Or Music Series Or Special
82nd Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Edward J. Greene, Production Sound Mixer
Frank Wolf, Orchestra Mixer
Pablo Munguia, Music Playback Mixer
Robert Douglass, Audience Sweetener
Patrick Baltzell, PA Mixer
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Brian Riordan, Pre-Production Package Mixer
Adrian Ordonez, Pre-Production Package Mixer
Connor Moore, Pre-Production Package Mixer
Toby Foster, VO Mixer
American Idol • Episode #933 Idol Gives Back • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
Edward J. Greene, Production Mixer
Andrew Fletcher, PA Mixer
Tim Hatayama, Music Mixer
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Gary Long, Playback Music Mixer
Brian Riordan, Pre-Production Package Mixer
Connor Moore, Pre-Production Package Mixer
Adrian Ordonez, Pre-Production Package Mixer
Christian Schrader, Audience Sweetener
Bruce Arledge, Jr., Production Mixer
Randy Faustino, Music Mixer
Paul Whitman, PA Mixer
Alex Guessard, Foldback Mixer
American Idol • Episode #943 Finale • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
Edward J. Greene, Production Mixer
Randy Faustino, Music Mixer
Andrew Fletcher, PA Mixer
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Gary Long, Playback Music Mixer
Brian Riordan, Pre-Production Package Mixer
Connor Moore, Pre-Production Package Mixer
Adrian Ordonez, Pre-Production Package Mixer
Christian Schrader, Audience Sweetener
Dancing With The Stars • Episode #907 • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Evan Adelman, Audio Mixer
Eric Johnston, Playback Mixer
John Protzko, Front of House Mixer
Boyd Wheeler, Sweetening Mixer
The 52nd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • John Cossette Productions in association with AEG Ehrlich Ventures
Tom Holmes, Audio Mixer
Eric Johnston, Audio Mixer
John Harris, Music Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
The 25th Anniversary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Concert • HBO • Playtone, Tenth Planet Productions and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in association with HBO Entertainment
Carl Glanville, Music Mixer
Jay Vicari, Music Mixer
Al Centrella, Production Mixer
Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer
Bob Clearmountain, Music Mixer
John Harris, Music Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For Nonfiction Programming
The Amazing Race • I Think We’re Fighting the Germans, Right? • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.
Jim Ursulak, Lead Production Audio
Dean Gaveau C.A.S., Production Mixer
Jerry Chabane, Production Mixer
Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer
Deadliest Catch • No Second Chances • Discovery Channel • Produced by Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Communications
Bob Bronow, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Life • Challenges Of Life • Discovery Channel • A BBC/Discovery Channel/SKAI Co-Production in association with RTI Spa
Graham Wild, Sound Mixer
John Rigatuso, Sound Mixer
The National Parks: America’s Best Idea • The Scripture Of Nature • PBS • A
Production of Florentine Films and WETA Washington, D.C.
Dominick Tavella, Re-Recording Mixer
Spectacle Elvis Costello With… • Spectacle Elvis Costello With Bruce Springsteen – Part 1 & 2 • Sundance Channel • Rocket Pictures, Spybox Pictures, Prospero Pictures and Reinvention Entertainment
Sue Pelino, Audio Post Mixer
Jay Vicari, Music Mixer
John Harris, Music Mixer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects For A Series
Caprica • There Is Another Sky • Syfy • Universal Cable Productions
Gary Hutzel, VFX Supervisor
Michael Gibson, VFX Producer
Doug Drexler, CGI Supervisor
Jesse Toves, CGI Artist
Kyle Toucher, CGI Artist
Pierre Drolet, CGI Modeler
Heather McAuliff, VFX Compositor
Derek Leadbetter, VFX Compositor
Dave Morton, CGI Artist
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation • Family Affair • CBS • A CBS Paramount Network Television production in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television
Sabrina Arnold, VFX Producer
Rik Shorten, VFX Supervisor
Steve Meyer, 2D Lead Artist
Derek Smith, 3D Lead Artist
Christina Spring, Compositor
Joshua Cushner, Visual Effects Cameraman
Tom Bremer, 3D Artist
Mark Byers, Special Effects Supervisor
Zach Zaubi, Compositor
Stargate Universe • Air • Syfy • Produced by MGM
Mark Savela, Visual Effects Supervisor
Michael Lowes, Key 3D Artist
Vivian Jim, Lead Visual Effects Compositor
Kodie MacKenzie, Key Visual Effects Compositor
Andrew Karr, Digital Effects Supervisor
Alec McClymont, Lead 3D Artist
Brenda Campbell, Lead Compositor
Craig VandenBiggelaar, Key Visual Effects Compositor
Stargate Universe • Space • Syfy • Produced by MGM
Mark Savela, Visual Effects Supervisor
Jamie Yukio Kawano, Lead 3D Artist
Krista McLean, Digital Effects Supervisor
Luke Vallee, Lead Visual Effects Compositor
Jason Gross, Visual Effects Supervisor
Steve Garrad, Visual Effects Producer
Chris Deroiche, Senior Animator
Robert Bourgeault, Lead CGI Artist
V • Pilot • ABC • The Scott Peters Company and HDFilms in association with Warner Bros. Television
Andrew Orloff, VFX Supervisor
Karen Czukerberg, VFX Producer
Chris Zapara, 3D Supervisor
Johnathan R. Banta, 2D Lead Artist
Steve Graves, 3D Lead Artist
Christopher Irving, 2D Artist
Michael Cliett, 3D Artist
Roberto Biagi, On Set VFX Supervisor
Outstanding Special Visual Effects For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
Ben 10: Alien Swarm • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios
Evan Jacobs, Visual Effects Supervisor
Sean McPherson, Visual Effects Supervisor
Andrew Orloff, Visual Effects Supervisor
Brent Young, Character Supervisor
The Pacific • Part One • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries
John E. Sullivan, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor
Joss Williams, Special Effects Supervisor
Dave Taritero, Visual Effects Producer
Peter Webb, Visual Effects Supervisor
Dion Hatch, Visual Effects Supervisor
John P. Mesa, Visual Effects Supervisor
Jerry Pooler, Visual Effects Supervisor
Paul Graff, Visual Effects Supervisor
The Pacific • Part Five • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries
John E. Sullivan, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor
Joss Williams, Special Effects Supervisor
Dave Taritero, Visual Effects Producer
David Goldberg, Visual Effects Supervisor
Angelo Sahin, On Set Visual Effects Supervisor –
Senior SFX Technician
Marco Recuay, Digital Visual Effects Supervisor
William Mesa, Visual Effects Supervisor
Chris Bremble, Visual Effects Supervisor
Jerry Pooler, Visual Effects Supervisor
Virtuality • NBC • Universal Media Studios, BermanBraun, Dog In A Boat Productions, Film 44
Gary Hutzel, VFX Supervisor
Michael Gibson, VFX Producer
Andrew Karr, CG Supervisor
Ryan Schroer, VFX Compositor
Pierre Drolet, CGI Modeler
Heather McAuliff, VFX Compositor
Derek Leadbetter, VFX Compositor
Alec McClymont, CGI Artist
Daniel Osaki, CGI Modeler
Outstanding Stunt Coordination
Chuck • Chuck Vs. The Tic Tac • NBC • College Hill Pictures, Wonderland Sound and Vision in association with Warner Bros. Television
Merritt Yohnka, Stunt Coordinator
FlashForward • No More Good Days • ABC
Danny Weselis, Stunt Coordinator
House • Brave Heart • FOX • Universal Media Studios in association with Heel and Toe Films, Shore Z Productions and Bad Hat Harry Productions
Jim Vickers, Stunt Coordinator
Human Target • Run • FOX • Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with
Wonderland Sound & Vision, DC Comics and Warner Bros. Television
Dean Choe, Stunt Coordinator
24 • 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV in association w/ Teakwood Lane Productions
Jeff David Cadiente, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
The Big Bang Theory • The Adhesive Duck Deficiency • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
John Pierre Dechene, Camera Operator
James L. Hitchcock, Camera Operator
Richard Price, Camera Operator
Brian (Army) Armstrong, Camera Operator
Devin Atwood, Camera Operator
John D. O’Brien, Video Control
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Episode 15032 • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Andre Allen, Technical Director
Tom Dowling, Camera
Tim Quigley, Camera
Rich York, Camera
Phil Salanto, Camera
Paul Ranieri, Video Control
Dancing With The Stars • Episode 909A • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Charles Ciup, Technical Director
Brian Reason, Camera Operator
Hector Ramirez, Camera Operator
Larry Heider, Camera Operator
Dave Levisohn, Camera Operator
Bert Atkinson, Camera Operator
Bettina Levesque, Camera Operator
Adam Margolis, Camera Operator
Easter Xua, Camera Operator
Damian Tuffereau, Camera Operator
Mike Malone, Camera Operator
Chuck Reilly, Video Control
Late Show With David Letterman • Episode 3150 • CBS • Worldwide Pants Inc.
Timothy W. Kennedy, Technical Director
David Dorsett, Camera
Jack Young, Camera
Karin Lucie Grzella, Camera
Al Cialino, Camera
John Curtin, Camera
George Rothweiler, Camera
Dan Flaherty, Camera
Fred Shimizu, Camera
Claus Stuhlweissenburg, Camera
Joseph Debonis, Camera
John Hannel, Camera
Steven Kaufman, Camera
Daniel Campbell, Camera
William White, Senior Video Control
Saturday Night Live • Host: Joseph Gordon-Levitt • NBC • SNL Studios in
association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Steven Cimino, Technical Director
John Pinto, Camera
Paul Cangialosi, Camera
Len Wechsler, Camera
Barry Frischer, Camera
Eric A. Eisenstein, Camera
Susan Noll, Video Control
Frank Grisanti, Video Control
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
82nd Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
John B. Field, Technical Director
Rod Wardell, Technical Director
Rick Edwards, Technical Director
John Pritchett, Technical Director
Ted Ashton, Camera
Rob Balton, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Manny Bonilla, Camera
John Burdick, Camera
Dave Eastwood, Camera
Larry Heider, Camera
Marc Hunter, Camera
Jay Kulick, Camera
Dave Levisohn, Camera
Lyn Noland, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
David Plakos, Camera
Hector Ramirez, Camera
Brian Reason, Camera
Mark Whitman, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
John Repczynski, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Bob Del Russo, Camera
Damien Tuffereau, Camera
Steve Martyniuk, Camera
Danny Webb, Camera
Kris Wilson, Camera
Mark Sanford, Video Control
Kevin Faust, Video Control
Guy Jones, Video Control
The 52nd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • John Cossette Productions in association with AEG Ehrlich Ventures
John B. Field, Technical Director
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Kenneth R. Shapiro, Technical Director
Ted Ashton, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Dave Eastwood, Camera
Larry Heider, Camera
Marc Hunter, Camera
Dave Levisohn, Camera
Steve Martyniuk, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
Bill Philbin, Camera
David Plakos, Camera
Hector Ramirez, Camera
Brian Reason, Camera
John Repczynski, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Randy Gomez, Camera
Kris Wilson, Camera
Keith Winikoff, Video Control
Guy Jones, Video Control
The Kennedy centre honours • CBS • A George Stevens Jr. Presentation, Kennedy centre Television Productions, Inc.
John B. Field, Technical Director
John Burdick, Camera Operator
Helene Haviland, Camera Operator
Marc Hunter, Camera Operator
Charlie Huntley, Camera Operator
Jay Millard, Camera Operator
Lyn Noland, Camera Operator
Darryl Player, Camera Operator
Bill Philbin, Camera Operator
Hector Ramirez, Camera Operator
Chris Tafuri, Camera Operator
Mark Whitman, Camera Operator
Paul Ranieri, Video Control
Sue Noll, Video Control
Robin Williams: Weapons Of Self Destruction • HBO • Fiat Risus, MBST / CKX, and Funny Business in Association with HBO Entertainment
Keith Winikoff, Technical Director
Rob Balton, Camera
Maurice Brown, Camera
Robert Del Russo, Camera
Helene Haviland, Camera
Rolf Johansson, Camera
Lyn Noland, Camera
Ron Washburn, Camera
Carol Wetovich, Camera
Mark Whitman, Camera
Matty Randazzo, Video Control
The 25th Anniversary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Concert • HBO • Playtone, Tenth Planet Productions and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in association with HBO Entertainment
Allan Wells, Technical Director
Mike Colucci, Camera
Dave Driscoll, Camera
Dave Eastwood, Camera
Jay Kulick, Camera
Brian Lataille, Camera
Dave Levisohn, Camera
Lyn Noland, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
Dave Plakos, Camera
George Prince, Camera
Tim Quigley, Camera
Hector Ramirez, Camera
John Repcynski, Camera
Mike Stodden, Camera
Ron Washburn, Camera
Mark Whitman, Camera
Danny Webb, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Billy Steinberg, Video Control
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Glee • Pilot – Director’s Cut • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV
Ryan Murphy, Writer
Brad Falchuk, Writer
Ian Brennan, Writer
Modern Family • Pilot • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Steven Levitan, Writer
Christopher Lloyd, Writer
The Office • Niagara • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with Universal Media Studios
Greg Daniels, Writer
Mindy Kaling, Writer
30 Rock • Anna Howard Shaw Day • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio
Matt Hubbard, Writer
30 Rock • Lee Marvin Vs. Derek Jeter • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio
Tina Fey, Writer
Kay Cannon, Writer
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Friday Night Lights • The Son • DirecTV • Imagine Entertainment in association with Universal Media Studios and Film 44
Rolin Jones, Writer
The Good Wife • Pilot • CBS • CBS Productions
Michelle King, Writer
Robert King, Writer
Lost • The End • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios
Damon Lindelof, Writer
Carlton Cuse, Writer
Mad Men • Guy Walks Into An Advertising Agency • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Robin Veith, Writer
Matthew Weiner, Writer
Mad Men • Shut The Door. Have A Seat. • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Matthew Weiner, Writer
Erin Levy, Writer
Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
The Pacific • Part Eight • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries
Michelle Ashford, Writer
Robert Schenkkan, Writer
The Pacific • Part 10 • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries
Bruce C. McKenna, Writer
Robert Schenkkan, Writer
The Special Relationship • HBO • A Rainmark and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with HBO Films
Peter Morgan, Writer
Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films
Christopher Monger, Writer
William Merritt Johnson, Writer
You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films
Adam Mazer, Writer
Outstanding Writing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Series
The Colbert Report • #5076 (in Iraq) • Comedy Central • Hello Doggie, Inc. with Busboy Productions and Spartina Productions
Barry Julien, Head Writer
Stephen Colbert, Writer
Allison Silverman, Writer
Tom Purcell, Writer
Rich Dahm, Writer
Michael Brumm, Writer
Rob Dubbin, Writer
Opus Moreschi, Writer
Peter Gwinn, Writer
Jay Katsir, Writer
Frank Lesser, Writer
Glenn Eichler, Writer
Peter Grosz, Writer
Meredith Scardino, Writer
Max Werner, Writer
Eric Drysdale, Writer
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Episode #15040 • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Steve Bodow, Head Writer
Rory Albanese, Writer
Kevin Bleyer, Writer
Rich Blomquist, Writer
Tim Carvell, Writer
Wyatt Cenac, Writer
Hallie Haglund, Writer
JR Havlan, Writer
David Javerbaum, Writer
Elliott Kalan, Writer
Josh Lieb, Writer
Sam Means, Writer
Jo Miller, Writer
John Oliver, Writer
Daniel Radosh, Writer
Jason Ross, Writer
Jon Stewart, Writer
Real Time With Bill Maher • 721- With Rachel Maddow, Niall Ferguson, Joe
Queenan And Michael Ware • HBO • Bill Maher Productions and Brad Grey Television in association with HBO Entertainment
Adam Felber, Writer
Matt Gunn, Writer
Brian Jacobsmeyer, Writer
Jay Jaroch, Writer
Chris Kelly, Writer
Bill Maher, Writer
Billy Martin, Writer
Jonathan Schmock, Writer
Danny Vermont, Writer
Scott Carter, Writer
Saturday Night Live • Host: Betty White • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video
Doug Abeles, Writer
James Anderson, Writer
Alex Baze, Writer
Jillian Bell, Writer
Hannibal Buress, Writer
Jessica Conrad, Writer
James Downey, Writer
Steve Higgins, Writer
Colin Jost, Writer
Erik Kenward, Writer
Jessi Klein, Writer
Rob Klein, Writer
John Lutz, Writer
Seth Meyers, Writer
Lorne Michaels, Writer
John Mulaney, Writer
Christine Nangle, Writer
Michael Patrick O’Brien, Writer
Paula Pell, Writer
Ryan Perez, Writer
Simon Rich, Writer
Marika Sawyer, Writer
Akiva Schaffer, Writer
John Solomon, Writer
Emily Spivey, Writer
Kent Sublette, Writer
Jorma Taccone, Writer
Bryan Tucker, Writer
The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien • #146 • NBC • Conaco & NBC Universal
Conan O’Brien, Writer
Chris Albers, Writer
Jose Arroyo, Writer
Deon Cole, Writer
Josh Comers, Writer
Dan Cronin, Writer
Kevin Dorff, Writer
Andres Du Bouchet, Writer
Michael Gordon, Writer
Berkley Johnson, Writer
Brian Kiley, Writer
Rob Kutner, Writer
Todd Levin, Writer
Brian McCann, Writer
Guy Nicolucci, Writer
Matt O’Brien, Writer
Andy Richter, Writer
Brian Stack, Writer
Andrew Weinberg, Writer
Outstanding Writing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Special
82nd Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Jon Macks, Writer
Bruce Vilanch, Writer
Steve Martin, Special Material Written by
Beth Armogida, Special Material Written by
Dave Barry, Special Material Written by
David Feldman, Special Material Written by
Carol Leifer, Writer
Jeff Richman, Writer
Marc Shaiman, Special Material Written by
Colleen Werthmann, Special Material Written by
Scott Wittman, Special Material Written by
Bill Maher “…But I’m Not Wrong” • HBO • Bill Maher Productions and Moffitt Lee in association with HBO Entertainment
Bill Maher, Writer
The Kennedy centre honours • CBS • A George Stevens Jr. Presentation, Kennedy centre Television Productions, Inc.
George Stevens, Writer
Michael Stevens, Writer
Sara Lukinson, Writer
Lewis Friedman, Writer
63rd Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Dave Boone, Writer
Wanda Sykes: I’ma Be Me • HBO • Sykes Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment
Wanda Sykes, Writer
Outstanding Writing for Nonfiction Programming
America The Story Of Us • Division • HISTORY • Produced by Nutopia for History
Jenny Ash, Writer
Ed Fields, Contributing Writer
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations • Prague • Travel Channel • Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
Anthony Bourdain, Writer
The Buddha • The Buddha • PBS • David Grubin Productions, Inc.
David Grubin, Writer
Life • Challenges Of Life • Discovery Channel • A BBC/Discovery Channel/SKAI Co-Production in association with RTI Spa
Paul Spillenger, Writer
The National Parks: America’s Best Idea • The Last Refuge • PBS • A Production of Florentine Films and WETA Washington, D.C.
Dayton Duncan, Writer
