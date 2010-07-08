'Glee' And 'Mad Men' Dominate The Emmy Nominations (Conan Got Some Love, Too)

The 2010 Emmy nominations are in, and it looks like Fox’s “Glee” and AMC’s “Mad Men” are leading the pack with 19 and 17 nominations respectively. Though the single most-nominated show was the HBO miniseries “The Pacific,” which got 24. Read more at Reuters >>



Also, looks like TBS’ campaign to get Conan one of TV’s highest honours might have paid off: he got four nominations for his former NBC show that had a seven-month run.

And now, here is the ridiculously long list of the 2010 62nd Primetime Emmy nominations:

Outstanding Voice-Over Performance

Archer • Mole Hunt • FX Networks • FX Productions

H. Jon Benjamin as Sterling Archer

Disney Prep & Landing • ABC • Walt Disney Animation Studios

Dave Foley as Wayne

Robot Chicken • Cannot Be Erased, So Sorry • Cartoon Network • ShadowMachine

Seth Green as Robot Chicken Nerd, Cobra Commander, Movie Narrator

The Simpsons • Thursdays With Abie • FOX • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television

Dan Castellaneta as Homer Simpson, Grampa Simpson

The Simpsons • Moe Letter Blues • FOX • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television

Hank Azaria as Moe Syzlak, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon

The Simpsons • Once Upon A Time In Springfield • FOX • Gracie Films in

association with 20th Century Fox Television

Anne Hathaway as Princess Penelope

Outstanding Animated Program

Alien Earths • NGC • SkyWorks Digital, Inc.

Disney Prep & Landing • ABC • Walt Disney Animation Studios

The Ricky Gervais Show • Knob At Night • HBO • W!LDBRAIN and Media Rights Capital in association with HBO Entertainment

The Simpsons • Once Upon A Time In Springfield • FOX • Gracie Films in

association with 20th Century Fox Television

South Park • 200/201 • Comedy Central • Central Productions

Outstanding Short-format Animated Program

Adventure Time • My Two favourite People • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios

Chowder • The Toots • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios

Disney Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil • Racing The Schoolbus • Disney Channel • Walt Disney Television Animation

The marvellous Misadventures Of Flapjack • Tee Hee Tummy Tums • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios

Robot Chicken • Full-Assed Christmas Special • Cartoon Network • ShadowMachine

Uncle Grandpa • cartoonnetwork.com • Cartoon Network Studios

Outstanding Art Direction For A Multi-Camera Series

The Big Bang Theory • The Gothowitz Deviation • The Adhesive Duck Deficiency • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

John Shaffner, Production Designer

Ann Shea, Set Decorator

Hell’s Kitchen • Episode 615 • FOX • ITV Studios in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions

John Janavs, Production Designer

Robert Frye, Art Director

Stephen Paul Fackrell, Set Decorator

How I Met Your Mother • Duel Citizenship • Of Course • Hooked • CBS • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Stephan G. Olson, Production Designer

Susan Eschelbach, Set Decorator

The New Adventures Of Old Christine • Subway, Somehow • Revenge Makeover • Sweet Charity • CBS • Kari’s Logo Here in association with Warner Bros. Television

Cabot McMullen, Production Designer

Amy Feldman, Set Decorator

Rules Of Engagement • 3rd Wheel • Ghost Story • Atlantic City • CBS • Happy Madison Productions and CBS Television Studios

Bernard Vyzga, Production Designer

Jerie Kelter, Set Decorator

Outstanding Art Direction For A Single-Camera Series

Glee • Pilot – Director’s Cut • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Mark Hutman, Production Designer

Christopher Brown, Art Director

Barbara Munch, Set Decorator

Heroes • Brave New World • NBC • Universal Media Studios in association with Tailwind Productions

Ruth Ammon, Production Designer

Sandy Getzler, Art Director

Ron Franco, Set Decorator

Lost • Ab Aeterno • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios

Zack Grobler, Production Designer

Matthew Jacobs, Art Director

Carol Bayne Kelley, Set Decorator

Modern Family • Moon Landing • Fears • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Richard Berg, Production Designer

Amber Marie-Angelique Haley, Set Decorator

True Blood • Never Let Me Go • I Will Rise Up • Frenzy • HBO • Your Face Goes Here Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment

Suzuki Ingerslev, Production Designer

Cat Smith, Art Director

Laura Richarz, Set Decorator

The Tudors • Episode #407 • Episode #408 • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Peace Arch Entertainment and Take 5 Productions

Tom Conroy, Production Designer

Colman Corish, Art Director

Crispian Sallis, Set Decorator

Outstanding Art Direction For A Miniseries Or Movie

Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television

Stephen Altman, Production Designer

John Bucklin, Supervising Art Director

Helen Britten, Set Decorator

The Pacific • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO

Miniseries

Anthony Pratt, Production Designer

Dominic Hyman, Supervising Art Director

Richard Hobbs, Supervising Art Director

Scott Bird, Art Director

Jim Millet, Ship & Plane Art Director

Rolland Pike, Set Decorator Military

Lisa Thompson, Set Decorator

Return To Cranford (Masterpiece) • PBS • BBC/WGBH in association with Chestermead

Donal Woods, Production Designer

Mark Kebby, Art Director

Trisha Edwards, Set Decorator

Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films

Richard Hoover, Production Designer

Meghan C. Rogers, Art Director

Gabriella Villarreal, SDSA, Set Decorator

You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films

Mark Ricker, Production Designer

Amy Fritz, Art Director

Rena DeAngelo, Set Decorator

Outstanding Art Direction For Variety, Music Or Nonfiction Programming

82nd Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

David Rockwell, Production Designer

Joe Celli, Art Director

American Idol • Idol Gives Back • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.

James Yarnell, Production Designer

Gregg Rainwater, Art Director

David Edwards, Art Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: James Franco • Host: Jon Hamm • Host: Betty White • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video

Eugene Lee, Production Designer

Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

N. Joseph DeTullio, Art Director

The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien • Episode #1.1 • NBC • Conaco & NBC Universal

John Shaffner, Production Designer

Joe Stewart, Production Designer

Christopher Goumas, Art Director

63rd Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Steve Bass, Production Designer

Seth Easter, Art Director

The Who Super Bowl Halftime Show • CBS • NFL Network

Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer

Sean Dougall, Art Director

Mai Sakai, Art Director

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Robert J. Ulrich, CSA, Casting Director

Eric Dawson, CSA, Casting Director

Jim Carnahan, New York Casting Director

Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Jeff Greenberg, CSA, Casting by

Nurse Jackie • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production

Julie Tucker, CSA, Casting by

Ross Meyerson, CSA, Casting by

30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio

Jennifer McNamara-Schroff, Casting by

United States Of Tara • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Dreamworks Television

Cami Patton, CSA, Casting by

Jennifer Lare, CSA, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Big Love • HBO • Anima Sola Productions and Playtone in association with HBO Entertainment

Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting Director

Libby Goldstein, Casting Director

Lisa Soltau, Casting Director

Dexter • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions

Shawn Dawson, CSA, Casting by

Friday Night Lights • DirecTV • Imagine Entertainment in association with Universal Media Studios and Film 44

Linda Lowy, CSA, Casting Director

John Brace, Casting Director

Beth Sepko, CSA, Location Casting Director – Texas

The Good Wife • CBS • CBS Productions

Mark Saks, Casting by

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Laura Schiff, CSA, Casting by

Carrie Audino, CSA, Casting by

True Blood • HBO • Your Face Goes Here Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment

Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting Director

Libby Goldstein, Casting Director

Outstanding Casting For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

Emma (Masterpiece) • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston

Gemma Hancock, CDG, Casting Director

Sam Stevenson, CDG, Casting Director

Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television

David Rubin, CSA, Casting by

Richard Hicks, CSA, Casting by

Angelique Midthunder, Location Casting by

The Pacific • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO

Miniseries

Meg Liberman, CSA, Casting Director

Cami Patton, CSA, Casting Director

Christine King, Australian Casting Director

Jennifer Euston, CSA, New York Casting Director

Suzanne M. Smith, CDG, UK Casting Director

Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films

David Rubin, CSA, Casting Director

Richard Hicks, CSA, Casting Director

Beth Sepko, CSA, Location Casting Director

You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films

Ellen Chenoweth, Casting Director

Outstanding Choreography

82nd Annual Academy Awards • Routines: Opening Number/No One Wants to Do it Alone & Score Suite • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Adam Shankman, Choreographer

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Futuristic Paso Doble/Living on Video & Quickstep/Anything Goes • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions

Derek Hough, Choreographer

Dancing With The Stars • Routine: Paso Doble/Malaquena • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions

Chelsie Hightower, Choreographer

Derek Hough, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Gravity/Addiction & Koop Island Blues & One • FOX • dick clark productions and 19 Entertainment

Mia Michaels, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • Routine: Fear • FOX • dick clark productions and 19 Entertainment

Stacey Tookey, Choregrapher

Outstanding Cinematography For A Half-Hour Series

Gary Unmarried • Gary Shoots Fish In A Barrel • CBS • ABC Studios

Gary Baum, Director of Photography

Hung • Pilot • HBO • Tennessee Wolfpack and E1 Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment

Uta Briesewitz, Director of Photography

Nurse Jackie • Apple Bong • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production

Vanja Cernjul, Director of Photography

30 Rock • Season Four • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio

Mathew Clark, Director of Photography

Two And A Half Men • Crude And Uncalled For • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television

Steven V. Silver, Director of Photography

Weeds • A Modest Proposal • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television and Tilted Productions, Inc.

Michael Trim, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A One Hour Series

Breaking Bad • No Mas • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Michael Slovis, Director of Photography

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation • Family Affair • CBS • A CBS Paramount Network Television production in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television

Christian Sebaldt, Director of Photography

FlashForward • No More Good Days • ABC • ABC Studios

Kramer Morgenthau, Director of Photography

Mad Men • Shut The Door. Have A Seat. • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Christopher Manley, Director of Photography

The Tudors • Episode 410 • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Peace Arch Entertainment and Take 5 Productions

Ousama Rawi, B.S.C., C.S.C., Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Miniseries Or Movie

The Pacific • Part 5 • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries

Remi Adefarasin, B.S.C., Director of Photography

The Pacific • Part 9 • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries

Stephen F. Windon, A.C.S., Director of Photography

The Prisoner • Checkmate • AMC • AMC, ITV Productions and Granada

Florian Hoffmeister, Director of Photography

Return To Cranford (Masterpiece) • Part 2 • PBS • BBC/WGBH in association with Chestermead

Ben Smithard, Director of Photography

You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films

Eigil Bryld, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For Nonfiction Programming

America The Story Of Us • Division • HISTORY • Produced by Nutopia for History

Dirk Nel, Director of Photography

Deadliest Catch • No Second Chances • Discovery Channel • Produced by Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Communications

Cinematography Team

Life • Challenges Of Life • Discovery Channel • A BBC/Discovery Channel/SKAI Co-Production in association with RTI Spa

Cinematography Team

The National Parks: America’s Best Idea • The Scripture Of Nature • PBS • A

Production of Florentine Films and WETA Washington, D.C.

Buddy Squires, Cinematographer

Whale Wars • The Stuff Of Nightmares • Animal Planet • Produced by Lizard Trading Company, LLC, for Animal Planet

Cinematography Team

Outstanding Cinematography For Reality Programming

The Amazing Race • I Think We’re Fighting The Germans, Right? • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.

Tom Cunningham, Director of Photography

Sylvestre Campe, Camera

Petr Cikhart, Camera

Peter Rieveschl, Camera

Richard Forman, Camera

Dirty Jobs • High Rise Window Washer • Discovery Channel • Produced by Pilgrim Films and Television, Inc. for Discovery Channel

Douglas Glover, Director of Photography

Troy Paff, Camera Operator

Man Vs. Wild • Big Sky Country • Discovery Channel • Produced by Diverse Bristol Ltd a Zodiak Entertainment Company for Discovery Channel

Simon Reay, Director of Photography

Survivor • Slay Everyone, Trust No One • CBS • SEG Inc.

Cinematography Team

Top Chef • Vivre Las Vegas • Bravo • Magical Elves, Bravo

Tim Spellman, Director of Photography

Top Chef Masters • Masters Get Schooled • Bravo • Magical Elves, Bravo

Gus Dominguez, Director of Photography

Outstanding Commercial

Anthem • Absolut

MJZ, Production Company

Coke Finals • Coca-Cola

Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency

Game • Mars Snack Food US/Snickers

BBDO New York, Ad Agency

MJZ, Production Company

Green Police • Audi

Hungry Man, Production Company

Venables Bell & Partners, Ad Agency

Human Chain • Nike

Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency

Smuggler, Production Company

The Man Your Man Could Smell Like • Old Spice Body Wash

Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency

MJZ, Production Company

Outstanding Costumes For A Series

Glee • The Power Of Madonna • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Lou A. Eyrich, Costume Designer

Marisa Aboitiz, Costume Supervisor

The Good Wife • Crash • CBS • CBS Productions

Daniel Lawson, Costume Designer

Jennifer Rogien Faletti, Assistant Costume Designer

Daniele Hollywood, Assistant Costume Designer

Mad Men • Souvenir • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Janie Bryant, Costume Designer

Le Dawson, Costume Supervisor

30 Rock • I Do Do • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio

Tom Broecker, Costume Designer

Remy Pearce, Assistant Costume Designer

Joanna Brett, Assistant Costume Designer

The Tudors • Episode #408 • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Peace Arch Entertainment and Take 5 Productions

Joan Bergin, Costume Designer

Susan Cave, Wardrobe Supervisor

Outstanding Costumes For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

Emma (Masterpiece) • Part 2 • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston

Rosalind Ebbutt, Costume Designer

Amanda Keable, Costume Supervisor

Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television

Michael Dennison, Costume Designer

Frances Vega, Costume Supervisor

The Pacific • Part 3 • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries

Penny Rose, Costume Designer

Ken Crouch, Costume Supervisor

Return To Cranford (Masterpiece) • Part 2 • PBS • BBC/WGBH in association with Chestermead

Jenny Beavan, Costume Designer

Alison Beard, Costume Supervisor

You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films

Rita Ryack, Costume Designer

Maria Tortu, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Glee • Pilot – Director’s Cut • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Ryan Murphy, Director

Glee • Wheels • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Paris Barclay, Director

Modern Family • Pilot • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Jason Winer, Director

Nurse Jackie • Pilot • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production

Allen Coulter, Director

30 Rock • I Do Do • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio

Don Scardino, Director

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Breaking Bad • One Minute • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Michelle MacLaren, Director

Dexter • The Getaway • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn

Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions

Steve Shill, Director

Lost • The End • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios

Jack Bender, Director

Mad Men • Guy Walks Into An Advertising Agency • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Lesli Linka Glatter, Director

Treme • Do You Know What It Means (Pilot) • HBO • Blown Deadline Productions in association with HBO Entertainment

Agnieszka Holland, Director

Outstanding Directing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Dramatic Special

Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television

Bob Balaban, Director

The Pacific • Part Eight • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries

David Nutter, Director

Jeremy Podeswa, Director

The Pacific • Part Nine • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries

Tim Van Patten, Director

Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films

Mick Jackson, Director

You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films

Barry Levinson, Director

Outstanding Directing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Series

The Colbert Report • #5076 (in Iraq) • Comedy Central • Hello Doggie, Inc. with Busboy Productions and Spartina Productions

James Hoskinson, Director

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Episode #15054 • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Chuck O’Neil, Director

Late Show With David Letterman • Show #3289 • CBS • Worldwide Pants Inc.

Jerry Foley, Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Betty White • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video

Don Roy King, Director

The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien • #146 • NBC • Conaco & NBC Universal

Allan Kartun, Director

Outstanding Directing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Special

In Performance At The White House: A Celebration Of Music From The Civil Rights Movement • PBS • Produced by WETA

Ron de Moraes, Director

The Kennedy centre honours • CBS • A George Stevens Jr. Presentation, Kennedy centre Television Productions, Inc.

Louis J. Horvitz, Director

63rd Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Glenn Weiss, Director

The 25th Anniversary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Concert • HBO • Playtone, Tenth Planet Productions and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in association with HBO Entertainment

Joel Gallen, Director

Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony • NBC • NBC Olympics

Bucky Gunts, Director

Outstanding Directing For Nonfiction Programming

The Amazing Race • I Think We’re Fighting The Germans, Right? • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.

Bertram van Munster, Director

By The People: The Election Of Barack Obama • HBO • Green Film Company, Citi Productions, Class 5 Films and GOOD in association with HBO Documentary Films

Amy Rice, Director

Alicia Sams, Director

Monty Python: Almost The Truth (The Lawyer’s Cut) • Lust For Glory • IFC • Eagle Rock Entertainment Production, in association with IFC. Produced by Bill & Ben Productions

Bill Jones, Director

Ben Timlett, Director

My Lai • PBS • An Ark Media production for American Experience

Barak Goodman, Director

Terror In Mumbai • HBO • Quicksilver Media in association with HBO Documentary Films

Dan Reed, Director

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Breaking Bad • No Mas • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Skip MacDonald, Edited by

Dexter • The Getaway • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn

Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions

Matthew V. Colonna, Edited by

Lost • The End • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios

Stephen Semel, Editor

Mark J. Goldman, Editor

Christopher Nelson, Editor

Henk Van Eeghan, Editor

Mad Men • The Gypsy And The Hobo • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Pattye Rogers, Edited by

Christopher Nelson, Edited by

Mad Men • Guy Walks Into An Advertising Agency • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Tom Wilson, Edited by

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Comedy Series (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Curb Your Enthusiasm • The Table Read • HBO • HBO Entertainment

Roger Nygard, Editor

Jonathan Corn, A.C.E., Editor

Curb Your Enthusiasm • The Bare Midriff • HBO • HBO Entertainment

Steve Rasch, A.C.E., Editor

Modern Family • Pilot • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Ryan Case, Editor

Modern Family • Family Portrait • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Jonathan Maxwell Schwartz, Editor

30 Rock • Dealbreakers Talk Show #0001 • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio

Ken Eluto, A.C.E., Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Miniseries Or A Movie

The Pacific • Part 5 • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries

Edward A. Warschilka, Editor

The Pacific • Part 9 • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries

Alan Cody, A.C.E., Editor

Marta Evry, A.C.E., Editor

The Pacific • Part 8 • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries

Alan Cody, A.C.E., Editor

Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films

Leo Trombetta, A.C.E., Editor

You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films

Aaron Yanes, Editor

Outstanding Short-Form Picture Editing

82nd Annual Academy Awards • John Hughes Tribute • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Dakota Solt, Editor

82nd Annual Academy Awards • Horror Tribute • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Jon Bloom, Editor

Bayard Stryker, Editor

American Idol • Dream (Episode 924/925A) • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.

Oren Castro, Editor

Jimmy Kimmel Live • The Handsome Men’s Club (Episode 10-1330) • ABC • Jackhole Industries in association with ABC Studios

Brian Marsh, Editor

Jimmy Kimmel Live • The Late Night Wars (Episode 10-1304) • ABC • Jackhole Industries in association with ABC Studios

Kevin McCullough, Editor

Late Night With Jimmy Fallon • 6-Bee (Episode 226) • NBC • Universal Media Studios and Broadway Video

Christopher Tartaro, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Special (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Kathy Griffin: Balls Of Steel • Bravo • A Rick Mill Production in association with doughnut Run and Bravo Media

David Foster, Edited by

The Kennedy centre honours • CBS • A George Stevens Jr. Presentation, Kennedy centre Television Productions, Inc.

Michael Polito, Editor

Robin Williams: Weapons Of Self Destruction • HBO • Fiat Risus, MBST / CKX, and Funny Business in Association with HBO Entertainment

Michael D. Schultz, Editor

The 25th Anniversary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Concert • HBO • Playtone, Tenth Planet Productions and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in association with HBO Entertainment

Bill DeRonde, Supervising Editor

John Zimmer, Editor

Mark Stepp, Editor

Michael Polito, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For Nonfiction Programming

America The Story Of Us • Division • HISTORY • Produced by Nutopia for History

Matt Lowe, Editor

By The People: The Election Of Barack Obama • HBO • Green Film Company, Citi Productions, Class 5 Films and GOOD in association with HBO Documentary Films

Sam Pollard, Editor

Geeta Gandbhir, Editor

Arielle Amsalem, Editor

Deadliest Catch • No Second Chances • Discovery Channel • Produced by Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Communications

Kelly Coskran, Supervising Editor

Josh Earl, Editor

Life • Challenges Of Life • Discovery Channel • A BBC/Discovery Channel/SKAI Co-Production in association with RTI Spa

Martin Ellsbury, Editor

Sharon Gillooly, Editor

Whale Wars • The Stuff Of Nightmares • Animal Planet • Produced by Lizard Trading Company, LLC, for Animal Planet

Eric Myerson, Lead Editor

Andy Schrader, Editor

Joseph McCasland, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For Reality Programming

The Amazing Race • I Think We’re Fighting The Germans, Right? • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.

Eric Goldfarb, Editor

Julian Gomez, Editor

Andrew Kozar, Editor

Paul C. Nielsen, Editor

Michael Bolanowski, Editor

Jennifer Nelson, Editor

Jacob Parsons, Editor

Rich Remis, Editor

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition • Extreme Makeover: The Muppet Edition • ABC • Endemol USA

Steve Mellon, Supervising Editor

Wes Paster, Supervising Editor

Matt Deitrich, Supervising Editor

Tenna Guthrie, Lead Editor

Arek Hope, Editor

Karin Hoving, Editor

Phil Stuben, Editor

Hilary Scratch, Editor

Intervention • Robby • A&E • Produced by GRB Entertainment for A&E Network

Erik Christensen, Editor

Survivor • Tonight, We Make Our Move • CBS • SEG Inc.

Michael Greer, Supervising Editor

Tim Atzinger, Editor

Chad Bertalotto, Editor

Andrew Bolhuis, Editor

Eric Gardner, Editor

Evan Mediuch, Editor

Joubin Mortazavi, Editor

Top Chef • Vivre Las Vegas • Bravo • Magical Elves, Bravo

Adrienne Salisbury, Edited by

Matt Reynolds, Edited by

Jamie Pedroza, Edited by

LaRonda Morris, Editor

Steve Lichtenstein, Editor

Kevin Kearney, Editor

Katherine Griffin, Editor

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series

Castle • Vampire Weekend • ABC • ABC Studios

Toni-Ann Walker, Department Head Hairstylist

Yuko T. Koach, Key Hairstylist

Lillie S. Frierson, Additional Hairstylist

Glee • The Power Of Madonna • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Stacey K. Black, Department Head Hairstylist

Mary G. Stultz, Hairstylist

Roxanne N. Sutphen, Hairstylist

Gina Bonacquisti, Hairstylist

Glee • Hairography • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Lynda K. Walker, Department Head Hairstylist

Ann Marie Luddy, Assistant Department Head

Hairstylist

Michael Ward, Key Hairstylist

Gina Bonacquisti, Additional Hairstylist

Mad Men • Souvenir • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Lucia Mace, Department Head Hairstylist

Anthony Wilson, Key Hairstylist

Mary Guerrero, Additional Hairstylist

Peggy Semtob, Additional Hairstylist

Tracey Ullman’s State Of The Union • 301 • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Allan McKeown Presents, LLC

Martin Samuel, Department Head Hairstylist

Colleen LaBaff, Hairstylist

The Tudors • Episode 407 • Showtime • Showtime Presents in association with Peace Arch Entertainment and Take 5 Productions

Dee Corcoran, Department Head Hairstylist

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special

82nd Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Anthony Wilson, Department Head Hairstylist

Maria Valdivia, Key Hairstylist

Gail Ryan, Additional Hairstylist

Vickie Mynes, Additional Hairstylist

Dancing With The Stars • 902A • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions

Mary Guerrero, Department Head Hairstylist

Kimi Messina, Key Hairstylist

Jennifer Mazursky, Additional Hairstylist

Maria Valdivia, Additional Hairstylist

Cynthia Romo, Additional Hairstylist

Cyndra Dunn, Additional Hairstylist

How I Met Your Mother • Dopplegangers • CBS • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Grace Hernandez Leider, Department Head Hairstylist

Jennifer Guerrero-Mazursky, Key Hairstylist

Saturday Night Live • Host: Betty White • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video

Bettie O. Rogers, Department Head Hairstylist

Jodi Mancuso, Key Hairstylist

Inga Thrasher, Additional Hairstylist

Jennifer Stauffer, Additional Hairstylist

Cara Sullivan, Additional Hairstylist

Christal Schanes, Additional Hairstylist

Two And A Half Men • That’s Why They Call It Ballroom • CBS • Chuck Lorre

Productions, Inc., The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television

Pixie Schwartz, Department Head Hairstylist

Krista Borrelli, Key Hairstylist

Ralph Abalos, Personal Hairstylist

Janice Allison, Personal Hairstylist

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Miniseries Or A Movie

Emma (Masterpiece) • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston

Anne (Nosh) Oldham, Department Head Hairstylist

Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television

Enid Arias, Department Head Hairstylist

Geordie Sheffer, Personal Hairstylist

Return To Cranford (Masterpiece) • PBS • BBC/WGBH in association with Chestermead

Karen Hartley-Thomas, Department Head Hairstylist

Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films

Geordie Sheffer, Department Head Hairstylist

Charles Yusko, Key Hairstylist

You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films

Colleen Callaghan, Department Head Hairstylist

Joe Whitmeyer, Key Hairstylist

Cydney Cornell, Personal Hairstylist

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media – Nonfiction

The Biggest Loser Digital Experience • NBC.com • NBC.com

NBC.com

The Jimmy Fallon Digital Experience • LateNightWithJimmyFallon.com •

LateNightWithJimmyFallon.com/NBC.com

Jimmy Fallon, Producer

Gavin Purcell, Producer

Sara Schaefer, Producer

Robert Angelo, Producer

Top Chef: Las Vegas • Bravo.com • Bravo Digital

Bravo Digital

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media – Fiction

Dexter Interactive • Showtime.com • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn

Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions

Showtime Networks Inc.

Glee Hyperpromo And Superfan • Fox.com • Coincident TV in association with FOX Broadcasting and Glee

Coincident TV

FOX Broadcasting

Star Wars: Uncut • StarWarsUncut.com

Casey Pugh, Producer

Annelise Pruitt, Producer

Jamie Wilkinson, Producer

Chad Pugh, Producer

Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic, Multi-Camera) For Variety, Music Or Comedy Programming

82nd Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Robert Barnhart, Lighting Director

Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director

Dancing With The Stars • Episode 909A • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions

Simon Miles, Lighting Designer

Saturday Night Live • Host: Betty White • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video

Phil Hymes, Lighting Designer

Geoff Amoral, Lighting Director

Rick McGuinness, Lighting Director

Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony • NBC • NBC Olympics

Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Ted Wells, Lighting Director

Travis M. Hagenbuch, Lighting Director

Outstanding Main Title Design

Bored To Death • HBO • Dakota Pictures, 3 Arts Entertainment /Fair Harbor Productions in association with HBO Entertainment

Tom Barham, Designer/Director

Marci Ichimura, Lead Animator

Dean Haspiel, Illustrator/Artist

Mark Rubbo, Compositor

Human Target • FOX • Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Wonderland Sound & Vision, DC Comics and Warner Bros. Television

Karin Fong, Creative Director

Jeremy Cox, Art Director

Cara McKenny, Creative Lead

Nurse Jackie • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production

Stephen Fuller, Creative Director

Mark Gardner, Creative Director

Corey Weisz, Editor

Cara McKenny, Creative Lead

The Pacific • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO

Miniseries

Steve Fuller, Art Director

Ahmet Ahmet, Art Director

Peter Frankfurt, Art Director

Lauren Hartstone, Designer

Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films

Michael Riley, Creative Director

Zee Nederlander, Designer/Animator

Dru Nget, Designer/Animator

Bob Swensen, Creative Lead

Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Castle • Vampire Weekend • ABC • ABC Studios

Debbie Zoller, Department Head Makeup Artist

Debra Schrey, Key Makeup Artist

Rebecca Alling, Additional Makeup Artist

Steve Anderson, Additional Makeup Artist

David De Leon, Additional Makeup Artist

Glee • The Power Of Madonna • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist

Kelley Mitchell, Key Makeup Artist

Jennifer Greenberg, Additional Makeup Artist

Robin Neal-Luce, Additional Makeup Artist

Kelcey Fry, Additional Makeup Artist

Zoe Haywas, Additional Makeup Artist

Glee • Theatricality • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist

Kelley Mitchell, Key Makeup Artist

Trent Cotner, Additional Makeup Artist

Jennifer Greenberg, Additional Makeup Artist

Mike Mekash, Additional Makeup Artist

Grey’s Anatomy • Suicide Is Painless • ABC • ABC Studios

Norman Leavitt, Department Head Makeup Artist

Brigitte Bugayong, Key Makeup Artist

Michele Teleis, Additional Makeup Artist

Mad Men • Souvenir • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Lana Horochowski, Department Head Makeup Artist

Ron Pipes, Key Makeup Artist

Maggie Fung, Makeup Artist

Kate Shorter, Additional Makeup Artist

Bonita Dehaven, Additional Makeup Artist

Angie Wells, Additional Makeup Artist

Outstanding Makeup For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

82nd Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Bruce Grayson, Department Head Makeup Artist

Barbara Fonte, Key Makeup Artist

Lori Benson, Additional Makeup Artist

Melanie Mills, Additional Makeup Artist

The Big Bang Theory • The Electric Can Opener Fluctuation • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Peggy Nichols, Department Head Makeup Artist

Ken Diaz, Additional Makeup Artist

Vikki McCarter, Additional Makeup Artist

Dancing With The Stars • 901A • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions

Melanie Mills, Department Head Makeup Artist

Zena Shtetsel, Key Makeup Artist

Patti Ramsey Bortoli, Additional Makeup Artist

Angela Moos, Additional Makeup Artist

Barbara Fonte, Additional Makeup Artist

Nadege Schoenfeld, Additional Makeup Artist

Saturday Night Live • Host: Betty White • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video

Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist

Josh Turi, Makeup Artist

Amy Tagliamonti, Makeup Artist

So You Think You Can Dance • Episode #615/616A • FOX • dick clark productions and 19 Entertainment

Amy Strozzi, Department Head Makeup Artist

Heather Cummings, Key Makeup Artist

Crystal Wolfchild, Additional Makeup Artist

Tifanie White, Additional Makeup Artist

Marie DelPrete, Additional Makeup Artist

Adam Christopher, Additional Makeup Artist

Outstanding Makeup For A Miniseries Or A Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television

Dorothy Pearl, Department Head Makeup Artist

Kelley Gore Jefferson, Personal Makeup Artist

The Pacific • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO

Miniseries

Chiara Tripodi, Department Head Makeup Artist

Toni Ffrench, Makeup Artist

Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films

Tarra Day, Department Head Makeup Artist

Meredith Johns, Key Makeup Artist

You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films

Dorothy Pearl, Department Head Makeup Artist

John Caglione, Jr., Personal Makeup Artist

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Miniseries, Movie Or A

Special

Castle • Vampire Weekend • ABC • ABC Studios

Debbie Zoller, Department Head Makeup Artist

Steve Prouty, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Todd McIntosh, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Grey’s Anatomy • How Insensitive • ABC • ABC Studios

Norman Leavitt, Department Head Makeup Artist

Bari Dreiband-Burman, Makeup Effects Artist

Thom Floutz, Makeup Effects Artist

Bart Mixon, Makeup Effects Artist

Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

Thomas R. Burman, Prosthetic Designer

Nip/Tuck • Enigma • FX Networks • The Shepard/Robin Company in association with Warner Bros. Television Productions, Inc.

Stephanie Fowler, Department Head Makeup Artist

Bari Dreiband-Burman, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Tom Floutz, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Thomas R. Burman, Prosthetic Designer

Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

The Pacific • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO

Miniseries

Jason Baird, Prosthetic Designer, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Sean Genders, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Gregory Nicotero, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Jac Charlton, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Chad Atkinson, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Ben Rittenhouse, Special Makeup Effects Artist

True Blood • Scratches • HBO • Your Face Goes Here Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment

Brigette Ellis, Department Head Makeup Artist

Ned Neidhardt, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Bernhard Eichholz, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Anthony Barlow, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Sam Polin, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Danielle Noe, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Todd Masters, Prosthetic Designer, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Dan Rebert, Prosthetic Designer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Batman: The Brave And The Bold • Mayhem Of The Music Meister • Cartoon Network • Warner Bros. Animation

Michael McCuistion, Music By

Lolita Ritmanis, Music By

Kristopher Carter, Music By

Michael Jelenic, Lyrics By

James Tucker, Lyrics By

FlashForward • No More Good Days • ABC • ABC Studios

Ramin Djawadi, Music By

Lost • The End • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios

Michael Giacchino, Composer

Psych • Mr. Yin Presents • USA • Universal Cable Productions in association with Tagline Pictures

Adam Cohen, Music by

John Robert Wood, Music by

24 • 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV in association w/Teakwood Lane Productions

Sean P. Callery, Music by

Outstanding Music Composition For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

(Original Dramatic Score)

Blessed Is The Match • PBS • Katahdin Productions and Balcony Releasing Presents

Todd Boekelheide, Music by

Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television

Jeff Beal, Music by

The Pacific • Part 10 • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries

Blake Neely, Music by

Geoff Zanelli, Music by

Hans Zimmer, Music by

Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films

Alex Wurman, Music by

When Love Is Not Enough: The Lois Wilson Story (Hallmark Hall Of Fame Presentation) • CBS • Hallmark Hall of Fame Productions, Inc. in association with E1 Entertainment

Lawrence Shragge, Music by

You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films

Marcelo Zarvos, Music by

Outstanding Music Direction

82nd Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Marc Shaiman, Music Director

Andrea Bocelli & David Foster: My Christmas (Great Performances) • PBS • A Production of Sugar s.r.l. and Thirteen for WNET.org

David Foster, Music Director

Celtic Woman: Songs From The Heart • PBS • A Brennus Production in association with Alex Coletti Productions for Celtic Woman Ltd.

David Downes, Music Director

In Performance At The White House: Fiesta Latina • PBS • Bounce Entertainment for WETA

Sheila E., Music Director

The Kennedy centre honours • CBS • A George Stevens Jr. Presentation, Kennedy centre Television Productions, Inc.

Rob Mathes, Music Director

Rob Berman, Music Director

Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony • NBC • NBC Olympics

Dave Pierce, Music Director

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Family Guy • Extra Large Medium (Song title: Down’s Syndrome Girl) • FOX • Fox Television Animation

Walter Murphy, Music By

Seth MacFarlane, Music & Lyrics By

How I Met Your Mother • Girls Vs. Suits (Song title: Nothing Suits Me Like A Suit) • CBS • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Carter Bays, Music & Lyrics By

Craig Thomas, Music & Lyrics By

Monk • Mr. Monk And The End Part II (Song title: When I’m Gone) • USA • Universal Cable Productions in association with Mandeville Films and ABC Studios

Randy Newman, Composer

Rescue Me • Disease (Song title: How Lovely To Be A Vegetable) • FX Networks • Apostle, Dreamworks Television and The Cloudland

Company in association with Sony Pictures Television

Peter Tolan, Music & Lyrics By

Brad Hatfield, Music By

Saturday Night Live • Host: Blake Lively (Song title: Shy Ronnie) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video

Aleric Banks, Music By

Andy Samberg, Lyrics By

Akiva Schaffer, Lyrics By

Jorma Taccone, Lyrics By

Treme • I’ll Fly Away (Song title: This City) • HBO • Blown Deadline Productions in association with HBO Entertainment

Steve Earle, Composer/Lyricist

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Human Target • FOX • Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Wonderland Sound & Vision, DC Comics and Warner Bros. Television

Bear McCreary, Music By

Justified • FX Networks • Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions

Oscar Owens, Music By

Jason Keaton, Music By

Nurse Jackie • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production

Wendy Melvoin, Music By

Lisa Coleman, Music By

Parks And Recreation • NBC • Produced by Deedle-Dee Productions and Universal Media Studios

Gaby Moreno, Music By

Vincent Jones, Music By

Warehouse 13 • Syfy • Universal Cable Productions

Edward Rogers, Music By

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO • HBO Entertainment

Larry David as Himself

Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Matthew Morrison as Will Schuester

Monk • USA • Universal Cable Productions in association with Mandeville Films and ABC Studios

Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk

The Office • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with Universal Media Studios

Steve Carell as Michael Scott

30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio

Alec Baldwin as Jack Donaghy

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Bryan Cranston as Walter White

Dexter • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan

Friday Night Lights • DirecTV • Imagine Entertainment in association with Universal Media Studios and Film 44

Kyle Chandler as Eric Taylor

House • FOX • Universal Media Studios in association with Heel and Toe Films, Shore Z Productions and Bad Hat Harry Productions

Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House

Lost • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios

Matthew Fox as Jack Shephard

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Jon Hamm as Don Draper

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie

A Dog Year • HBO • Duopoly in association with HBO Films

Jeff Bridges as Jon Katz

The Prisoner • AMC • AMC, ITV Productions and Granada

Ian McKellen as Two

The Special Relationship • HBO • A Rainmark and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with HBO Films

Michael Sheen as Tony Blair

The Special Relationship • HBO • A Rainmark and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with HBO Films

Dennis Quaid as Bill Clinton

You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films

Al Pacino as Dr. Jack Kevorkian

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Lea Michele as Rachel Berry

The New Adventures Of Old Christine • CBS • Kari’s Logo Here in association with Warner Bros. Television

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Christine Campbell

Nurse Jackie • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production

Edie Falco as Jackie Peyton

Parks And Recreation • NBC • Produced by Deedle-Dee Productions and Universal Media Studios

Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope

30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio

Tina Fey as Liz Lemon

United States Of Tara • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Dreamworks Television

Toni Collette as Tara Gregson

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

The Closer • TNT • The Shephard/Robin Company, in association with Warner Bros. Television

Kyra Sedgwick as Deputy Chief Brenda Johnson

Damages • FX Networks • Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions and KZK Productions

Glenn Close as Patty Hewes

Friday Night Lights • DirecTV • Imagine Entertainment in association with Universal Media Studios and Film 44

Connie Britton as Tami Taylor

The Good Wife • CBS • CBS Productions

Julianna Margulies as Alicia Florrick

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit • NBC • Wolf Films in association with Universal Media Studios

Mariska Hargitay as Det. Olivia Benson

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television

January Jones as Betty Draper

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie

Capturing Mary • HBO • A talkbackTHAMES Production in association with the BBC and HBO Films

Maggie Smith as Mary Gilbert

Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television

Joan Allen as Georgia O’Keeffe

Return To Cranford (Masterpiece) • PBS • BBC/WGBH in association with Chestermead

Dame Judi Dench as Miss Matty

The Special Relationship • HBO • A Rainmark and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with HBO Films

Hope Davis as Hillary Clinton

Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films

Claire Danes as Temple Grandin

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Chris Colfer as Kurt Hummel

How I Met Your Mother • CBS • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson

Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell

Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker

Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy

Two And A Half Men • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television

Jon Cryer as Alan Harper

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman

Damages • FX Networks • Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions and KZK Productions

Martin Short as Leonard Winstone

Lost • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios

Terry O’Quinn as John Locke

Lost • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios

Michael Emerson as Ben Linus

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television

John Slattery as Roger Sterling

Men Of A Certain Age • TNT • TNT Original Productions

Andre Braugher as Owen

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie

Emma (Masterpiece) • PBS • A co-production of BBC Productions and WGBH Boston

Michael Gambon as Mr. Woodhouse

Hamlet (Great Performances) • PBS • production of Illuminations and Royal

Shakespeare Company for BBC in association with Thirteen for WNET.org and NHK

Patrick Stewart as Ghost / Claudius

Return To Cranford (Masterpiece) • PBS • BBC/WGBH in association with Chestermead

Jonathan Pryce as Mr. Buxton

Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films

David Strathairn as Dr. Carlock

You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films

John Goodman as Neal Nicol

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Jane Lynch as Sue Sylvester

Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy

Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Sofia Vergara as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video

Kristen Wiig as Various Characters

30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio

Jane Krakowski as Jenna Maroney

Two And A Half Men • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television

Holland Taylor as Evelyn Harper

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Burn Notice • USA • FOX Television Studios in association with Fuse Entertainment

Sharon Gless as Madeline Westen

Damages • FX Networks • Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions and KZK Productions

Rose Byrne as Ellen Parsons

The Good Wife • CBS • CBS Productions

Archie Panjabi as Kalinda Sharma

The Good Wife • CBS • CBS Productions

Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Christina Hendricks as Joan Harris

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Elisabeth Moss as Peggy Olson

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie

Alice • Syfy • A Reunion Pictures and Studio Eight Production in association with RHI Entertainment

Kathy Bates as Queen of Hearts

Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films

Julia Ormond as Eustacia (Temple’s mum)

Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films

Catherine O’Hara as Aunt Ann

You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films

Brenda Vaccaro as Margo Janus

You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films

Susan Sarandon as Janet Good

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Glee • Wheels • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Mike O’Malley as Burt Hummel

Glee • Dream On • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Neil Patrick Harris as Bryan Ryan

Modern Family • Travels With Scout • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Fred Willard as Frank Dunphy

Nurse Jackie • Chicken Soup • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production

Eli Wallach as Bernard Zimberg

30 Rock • Emmanuelle Goes To Dinosaur Land • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio

Jon Hamm as Dr. Drew Baird

30 Rock • Into The Crevasse • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in

association with Universal Media Studio

Will Arnett as Devin Banks

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

The Closer • Make Over • TNT • The Shephard/Robin Company, in association with Warner Bros. Television

Beau Bridges as Detective George Andrews

Damages • The Next One’s Gonna Go In Your Throat • FX Networks • Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions and KZK Productions

Ted Danson as Arthur Frobisher

Dexter • Road Kill • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions

John Lithgow as Arthur Mitchell

The Good Wife • Fleas • CBS • CBS Productions

Alan Cumming as Eli Gold

The Good Wife • Bad • CBS • CBS Productions

Dylan Baker as Colin Sweeney

Mad Men • Shut The Door. Have A Seat. • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Robert Morse as Bertram Cooper

24 • 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV in association w/ Teakwood Lane Productions

Gregory Itzin as President Charles Logan

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory • The Maternal Congruence • CBS • Chuck Lorre

Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Christine Baranski as Beverly Hofstadter

Desperate Housewives • The Chase • ABC • ABC Studios

Kathryn Joosten as Karen McCluskey

Glee • The Rhodes Not Taken • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Kristin Chenoweth as April Rhodes

Saturday Night Live • Host: Tina Fey • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video

Tina Fey as Host

Saturday Night Live • Host: Betty White • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video

Betty White as Host

30 Rock • The mums • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio

Elaine Stritch as Colleen Donaghy

Two And A Half Men • 818-JKLPUZO • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television

Jane Lynch as Dr. Linda Freeman

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Big Love • The Might And The Strong • HBO • Anima Sola Productions and Playtone in association with HBO Entertainment

Mary Kay Place as Adaleen Grant

Big Love • End Of Days • HBO • Anima Sola Productions and Playtone in association with HBO Entertainment

Sissy Spacek as Marilyn Densham

The Cleaner • Does Everybody Have A Drink? • A&E • CBS Paramount Television in association with Once A Frog Productions for A&E Network

Shirley Jones as Lola Zellman

Damages • Your Secrets Are Safe • FX Networks • Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions and KZK Productions

Lily Tomlin as Marilyn Tobin

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit • Bedtime • NBC • Wolf Films in association with Universal Media Studios

Ann-Margret as Rita Wills

Lost • The End • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios

Elizabeth Mitchell as Juliet Burke

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.

Phil Keoghan as Host

American Idol • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.

Ryan Seacrest as Host

Dancing With The Stars • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions

Tom Bergeron as Host

Project Runway • Lifetime • The Weinstein Company, Miramax Films, Bunim-Murray Productions and Full Picture

Heidi Klum as Host

Survivor • CBS • SEG Inc.

Jeff Probst as Host

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO • HBO Entertainment

Glee • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Modern Family • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Nurse Jackie • Showtime • Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Television, Jackson Group Entertainment, Madison Grain Elevator, Inc. & Delong Lumber; A Caryn Mandabach Production

The Office • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with Universal Media Studios

30 Rock • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio

Outstanding Drama Series

Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Dexter • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions

The Good Wife • CBS • CBS Productions

Lost • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television

True Blood • HBO • Your Face Goes Here Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment

Outstanding Miniseries

The Pacific • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO

Miniseries

Return To Cranford (Masterpiece) • PBS • BBC/WGBH in association with Chestermead

Outstanding Made For Television Movie

Endgame (Masterpiece) • PBS • Channel 4, Target Entertainment Group and

Masterpiece present A Daybreak Pictures Production

Georgia O’Keeffe • Lifetime • Sony Pictures Television for Lifetime Television

Moonshot • HISTORY • Produced by Dangerous Films LTD for History

The Special Relationship • HBO • A Rainmark and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with HBO Films

Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films

You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films

Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Series

The Colbert Report • Comedy Central • Hello Doggie, Inc. with Busboy Productions and Spartina Productions

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Real Time With Bill Maher • HBO • Bill Maher Productions and Brad Grey Television in association with HBO Entertainment

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video

The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien • NBC • Conaco & NBC Universal

Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Special

Bill Maher “…But I’m Not Wrong” • HBO • Bill Maher Productions and Moffitt Lee in association with HBO Entertainment

Hope For Haiti Now • Tenth Planet Productions and MTV

The Kennedy centre honours • CBS • A George Stevens Jr. Presentation, Kennedy centre Television Productions, Inc.

Robin Williams: Weapons Of Self Destruction • HBO • Fiat Risus, MBST / CKX, and Funny Business in Association with HBO Entertainment

The 25th Anniversary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Concert • HBO • Playtone, Tenth Planet Productions and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in association with HBO Entertainment

Wanda Sykes: I’ma Be Me • HBO • Sykes Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment

Outstanding Special Class Programs

ABC’s LOST Presents: Mysteries Of The Universe – The Dharma Initiative •

abc.com/lost • ABC Digital Media

Christopher J. Powers, Producer

Ted Bramble, Producer

Agnes Chu, Producer

Gregg Nations, Producer

82nd Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Adam Shankman, Producer

Bill Mechanic, Producer

Michael B. Seligman, Supervising Producer

Alec Baldwin, Host

Steve Martin, Host

Avatar: Enter The World Of Pandora (HBO First Look) • HBO • Mob Scene Creative + Productions

Thomas C. Grane, Producer

Jason Groff, Producer

The Daily Show: Ask A Correspondent – The Meaning Of Life • thedailyshow.com • Comedy Central Digital

Rich Sullivan, Co-Executive Producer

Rachel Maceiras, Co-Executive Producer

Paul Beddoe-Stephens, Co-Executive Producer

Judi Stroh, Producer

30 Rock: Webisodes • NBC.com • NBC.com/Universal Media Studios

Eric Gurian, Producer

William Sell, Producer

Clint Kolveit, Producer

63rd Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Ricky Kirshner, Executive Producer

Glenn Weiss, Executive Producer

Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony • NBC • NBC Olympics

Dick Ebersol, Executive Producer

David Neal, Producer

Outstanding Children’s Program Hannah Montana • Disney Channel • It’s A

Laugh Productions

Michael Poryes, Executive Producer

Steven Peterman, Executive Producer

Douglas Lieblein, Co-Executive Producer

Andrew Green, Co-Executive Producer

Richard King, Produced By

iCarly • Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon, Schneider’s Bakery, Rocart Inc.

Dan Schneider, Executive Producer

Robin Weiner, Supervising Producer

Joe Catania, Producer

Bruce Rand Berman, Produced By

Jonas • Disney Channel • An It’s A Laugh production in association with Disney Channel Original Programming

Michael Curtis, Executive Producer

Roger S. H. Schulman, Executive Producer

Ivan Menchell, Co-Executive Producer

Wizards Of Waverly Place • Disney Channel • It’s A Laugh Productions

Peter Murrieta, Executive Producer

Todd J. Greenwald, Executive Producer

Vince Cheung, Co-Executive Producer

Ben Montanio, Co-Executive Producer

Greg A. Hampson, Producer By

Wizards Of Waverly Place: The Movie • Disney Channel • Salty Pictures

Peter Murrieta, Executive Producer

Kevin Lafferty, Produced By

Outstanding Children’s Nonfiction Program

Nick News With Linda Ellerbee – The Face Of Courage: Kids Living With Cancer • Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon in association with Lucky Duck Productions

Linda Ellerbee, Executive Producer

Rolfe Tessem, Executive Producer

Wally Berger, Supervising Producer

Mark Lyons, Producer

Martin Toub, Produced By

When Families Grieve • PBS • Sesame Workshop in association with Worldwide Pants Incorporated and Lookalike Productions

Christina Delfico, Executive Producer

Lisa Lax, Executive Producer

Nancy Stern, Executive Producer

Rob Burnett, Executive Producer

David Letterman, Executive Producer

Andrew Ames, Supervising Producer

Kevin Clash, Producer

Outstanding Nonfiction Special Believe: The Eddie Izzard Story • EPIXHD •

Salient Media presents a Halyon Films production in association with Ella

Communications

Max Burgos, Executive Producer

John Gore, Executive Producer

James Goddard, Producer

Sarah Townsend, Producer

By The People: The Election Of Barack Obama • HBO • Green Film Company, Citi Productions, Class 5 Films and GOOD in association with HBO Documentary Films

Amy Rice, Produced By

Alicia Sams, Produced By

Edward Norton, Produced By

Stuart Blumberg, Produced By

William Migliore, Produced By

Johnny Mercer: The Dream’s On Me • TCM • Rhapsody Productions in association with TCM, Arena/BBC and Warner Home Video

Clint Eastwood, Executive Producer

Bruce Ricker, Produced By

Saturday Night Live In The 2000s: Time And Again • NBC • Barking Dog Productions

Ken Aymong, Supervising Producer

Ken Bowser, Produced By

Declan Baldwin, Produced By

The Simpsons: 20th Anniversary Special – In 3-D! On Ice! • FOX • Warrior Poets

Morgan Spurlock, Executive Producer

Jeremy Chilnick, Executive Producer

Teddy: In His Own Words • HBO • Kunhardt McGee Productions in association with HBO Documentary Films

Dyllan McGee, Executive Producer

Jacqueline Glover, Supervising Producer

Peter Kunhardt, Produced By

Sheila Nevins, Produced By

Outstanding Nonfiction Series

American Experience • PBS • A Steeplechase Films production for American Experience

Mark Samels, Executive Producer

Sharon Grimberg, Senior Producer

Susan Bellows, Series Producer

Ric Burns, Produced By

Mary Recine, Produced By

Bonnie Lafave, Produced By

Robin Espinola, Produced By

American Masters • PBS • A Production of Wolf Films and Strange Pictures LLC in association with Rhino Entertainment and Thirteen’s American Masters for WNET.org

Susan Lacy, Executive Producer

Prudence Glass, Series Producer

Julie Sacks, Supervising Producer

John Beug, Producer

Jeffrey Jampol, Producer

Dick Wolf, Producer

Peter Jankowski, Produced By

Deadliest Catch • Discovery Channel • Produced by Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Communications

Thom Beers, Executive Producer

Jeff Conroy, Executive Producer

Paul Gasek, Executive Producer for Discovery Channel

Tracy Rudolph, Executive Producer for Discovery Channel

Matt Renner, Co-Executive Producer

Ethan Prochnik, Supervising Producer

Eric Lange, Producer

Life • Discovery Channel • A BBC/Discovery Channel/SKAI Co-Production in association with RTI Spa

Catherine McCarthy, Executive Producer for BBC

Michael Gunton, Executive Producer

Susan Winslow, Executive Producer for Discovery Channel

Paul Spillenger, Producer for Discovery Channel

Martha Holmes, Series Producer

Monty Python: Almost The Truth (The Lawyer’s Cut) • IFC • Eagle Rock

Entertainment Production, in association with IFC. Produced by Bill & Ben Productions

Christine Lubrano, Executive Producer for IFC

Harold Gronenthal, Executive Producer for IFC

George Lentz, Executive Producer for IFC

Andrew Winter, Supervising Producer

Bill Jones, Series Producer

Ben Timlett, Series Producer

The National Parks: America’s Best Idea • PBS • A Production of Florentine Films and WETA Washington, D.C.

Ken Burns, Produced By

Dayton Duncan, Produced By

Outstanding Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow • PBS • WGBH Educational Foundation

Marsha Bemko, Executive Producer

Sam Farrell, Supervising Producer

Dirty Jobs • Discovery Channel • Produced by Pilgrim Films and Television, Inc. for Discovery Channel

Craig Piligian, Executive Producer

Eddie Barbini, Executive Producer

Mike Rowe, Executive Producer

John Ford, Executive Producer for Discovery Channel

Scott Popjes, Supervising Producer

Dave Barsky, Supervising Producer

Leigh Purinton, Producer

Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution • ABC • Ryan Seacrest Productions and Fresh One Productions

Jamie Oliver, Executive Producer

Ryan Seacrest, Executive Producer

Craig Armstrong, Executive Producer

Adam Sher, Executive Producer

Roy Ackerman, Executive Producer

Charles Watcher, Co-Executive Producer

Zoe Collins, Co-Executive Producer

Jason Henry, Co-Executive Producer

Anthony Carbone, Supervising Producer

Joe Coleman, Supervising Producer

Kathy Griffin: My Life On The D-List • Bravo • A 4 Aces and a Kicker production in association with Picture This Television and Bravo Media

Michael Levitt, Executive Producer

Kathy Griffin, Executive Producer

Bryan Scott, Executive Producer

Lisa Tucker, Executive Producer

Cori Abraham, Executive Producer

Andrew Cohen, Executive Producer

Jenn Levy, Executive Producer

Amber Mazzola, Co-Executive Producer

Kelly Welsh, Supervising Producer

Blake Webster, Producer

MythBusters • Discovery Channel • Produced by Beyond Productions Pty.Ltd for The Discovery Channel

John Luscombe, Executive Producer

Dan Tapster, Executive Producer

Tracy Rudolph, Supervising Producer

Steve Christiansen, Supervising Producer

Alice Dallow, Producer

Wendy Woll, Producer

Undercover Boss • CBS • Studio Lambert

Eli Holzman, Executive Producer

Stephen Lambert, Executive Producer

Shauna Minoprio, Executive Producer

Alex Weresow, Supervising Producer

Stef Wagstaffe, Executive Producer

Outstanding Reality – Competition Program

The Amazing Race • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.

Bertram van Munster, Executive Producer

Elise Doganieri, Executive Producer

Jerry Bruckheimer, Executive Producer

Jonathan Littman, Executive Producer

Amy Nabseth Chacon, Executive Producer

Mark Vertullo, Co-Executive Producer

Evan Weinstein, Co-Executive Producer

Dan Coffie, Co-Executive Producer

Giselle Parets, Supervising Producer

Barry Hennessey, Supervising Producer

Matt Schmidt, Supervising Producer

Jarratt Carson, Supervising Producer

Michael Norton, Senior Producer

Patrick Cariaga, Senior Producer

Bob Parr, Senior Producer

Phil Keoghan, Producer

American Idol • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.

Ken Warwick, Executive Producer

Cecile Frot-Coutaz, Executive Producer

Simon Fuller, Executive Producer

Charles Boyd, Co-Executive Producer

Patrick M. Lynn, Supervising Producer

Megan Michaels, Supervising Producer

Toby Gorman, Supervising Producer

Norm Betts, Producer

Sam Brenzel, Producer

Melanie Oberman, Producer

Katie Fennelly, Producer

Dancing With The Stars • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions

Conrad Green, Executive Producer

Rob Wade, Co-Executive Producer

Joe Sungkur, Supervising Producer

Ashley Edens-Shaffer, Supervising Producer

Erin O’Brien, Senior Producer

Kim Kilbey, Senior Producer

Dan Martin, Senior Producer

Deena Katz, Senior Producer

Tara West, Producer

Joshua Firosz, Producer

Renana Barkan, Producer

Josh Figgs, Producer

Project Runway • Lifetime • The Weinstein Company, Miramax Films, Bunim-Murray Productions and Full Picture

Harvey Weinstein, Executive Producer

Bob Weinstein, Executive Producer

Jane Cha, Executive Producer

Desiree Gruber, Executive Producer

Heidi Klum, Executive Producer

Jonathon Murray, Executive Producer

Sara Rea, Executive Producer

Colleen Sands, Co-Executive Producer

Gil Goldschein, Co-Executive Producer

Sasha Alpert, Producer

Megan Bidner, Producer

Lisa Fletcher, Producer

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves, Bravo

Dan Cutforth, Executive Producer

Jane Lipsitz, Executive Producer

Liz Cook, Executive Producer

Casey Kriley, Executive Producer

Andrew Cohen, Executive Producer

Dave Serwatka, Executive Producer

Rich Buhrman, Co-Executive Producer

Gayle Gawlowski, Co-Executive Producer

Fred Pichel, Co-Executive Producer

Tom Colicchio, Co-Executive Producer

Nan Strait, Co-Executive Producer

Erica Ross, Supervising Producer

Julia Cassidy, Senior Producer

Exceptional Merit In Nonfiction Filmmaking

Brick City • Sundance Channel • Sundance Channel Presents A Brick City Production

Marc Levin, Executive Producer

Mark Benjamin, Executive Producer

Forest Whitaker, Executive Producer

Mala Chapple, Executive Producer

My Lai • PBS • An Ark Media production for American Experience

Mark Samels, Executive Producer

Sharon Grimberg, Senior Producer

Susan Bellows, Series Producer

Barak Goodman, Produced By

Nerakhoon (The Betrayal) • PBS • Pandinlao Films, LLC in Association with American Documentary/POV

Simon Kilmurry, Executive Producer

Cara Mertes, Executive Producer

Ellen Kuras, Produced By

Patti Smith: Dream Of Life • PBS • A Production of Cean Socks and Thirteen for WNET.ORG in association with American Documentary | POV

Simon Kilmurry, Executive Producer

Steven Sebring, Executive Producer

Margaret Smilow, Executive Producer/Producer

Pressure Cooker • BET • Non Sequitur Productions

Jeff Skoll, Executive Producer

Sergio • HBO • Silverbridge Productions and Passion Pictures in association with Screen Pass Pictures, Impact Partners, Motto Pictures, BBC Storyville and HBO Documentary Films

Sheila Nevins, Executive Producer

Nancy Abraham, Senior Producer

Greg Barker, Produced By

John Battsek, Produced By

Julie Goldman, Produced By

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Series

Breaking Bad • One Minute • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Nick Forshager, Supervising Sound Editor

Kathryn Madsen, Supervising ADR Editor

Mark Cookson, Sound Effects Editor

Cormac Funge, Sound Effects Editor

Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor

Jason Newman, Music Editor

Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist

Dominique Decaudain-Tabach, Foley Artist

Fringe • White Tulip • FOX • Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television

Paul Curtis, Supervising Sound Editor

Rick Norman, Sound Editor

Bruce Tanis, Sound Editor

Paul Apelgren, Music Editor

Shelley Roden, Foley Artist

Rick Partlow, Foley Artist

Lost • The End • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios

Thomas E. deGorter, Sound Supervisor

Joe Schultz, MPSE, Sound Editor

Paula Fairfield, MPSE, Sound Editor

Carla Murray, MPSE, Sound Editor

Maciek Malish, MPSE, Sound Editor

Lloyd Jay Keiser, Sound Editor

Geordy Sincavage, Sound Editor

Allen Mark, Sound Editor

Robert Kellough, Sound Editor

Chris Reeves, Sound Editor

Gabrielle Reeves, Sound Editor

Alex Levy, Music Editor

Adam De Coster, Foley Artist

James Bailey, Foley Artist

True Blood • Beyond Here Lies Nothin’ • HBO • Your Face Goes Here Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment

John Benson, Supervising Sound Editor

Jason Krane, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Stuart Martin, Sound Effects Editor

Brian Thomas Nist, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Bruno Coon, Music Editor

Zane Bruce, Foley Artist

Jeff Gunn, Foley Artist

24 • 4:00 AM – 5:00 AM • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV in association w/Teakwood Lane Productions

William D. Dotson, Supervising Sound Editor

Catherine M. Speakman, Supervising ADR/DX Editor

Pembrooke Andrews, Sound Editor

Jeffrey Whitcher, Sound Editor

Shawn Kennelly, Sound Editor

Daryl Fontenault, Sound Editor

Melissa Kennelly, Sound Editor

Jeffrey Charboneau, Music Editor

Laura Macias, Foley Artist

Vincent Nicastro, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

Alice • Part 1 • Syfy • A Reunion Pictures and Studio Eight Production in association with RHI Entertainment

Kirby Jinnah, Sound Supervisor

Melody Drolet, Sound Effects Editor

James Wallace, Sound Effects Editor

Brian Campbell, Dialogue Editor

Jay Cheetham, Sound Editor

Dario Disanto, Sound Editor

Rich Walters, Music Editor

Shane Shemko, Foley Artist

Cam Wagner, Foley Artist

Moonshot • HISTORY • Produced by Dangerous Films LTD for History

Peter Baldock, Sound Supervisor

Michael Feinberg, Dialogue Editor

Richard Todman, Music Editor

The Pacific • Part Five • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries

Tom Bellfort, Supervising Sound Editor

Benjamin Cook, Supervising Sound Effects Editor

Daniel S. Irwin, MPSE, Supervising Dialogue and ADR Editor

Hector Gika, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Charles Maynes, Sound Effects Editor

Paul Aulicino, Sound Effects Editor

John C. Stuver, MPSE, Dialogue and ADR Editor

David Williams, Dialogue and ADR Editor

Michelle Pazer, Dialogue and ADR Editor

John Finklea, Music Editor

Jody Thomas, Foley Artist

Katie Rose, Foley Artist

Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films

Bryan Bowen, Supervising Sound Editor

Vanessa LaPato, Supervising ADR Editor

Paul Curtis, Dialogue Editor

Petra Bach, Dialogue Editor

Bruce Tannis, Sound Effects Editor

Ellen Segal, Music Editor

David Lee, Foley Artist

Hilda Hodges, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For Nonfiction Programming (Single Or

Multi-Camera)

The Amazing Race • I Think We’re Fighting the Germans, Right? • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.

Eric Goldfarb, Sound Editor

Julian Gomez, Sound Editor

Andrew Kozar, Sound Editor

Paul C. Nielsen, Sound Editor

Jacob Parsons, Sound Editor

Rich Remis, Sound Editor

Jennifer Nelson, Sound Editor

Michael Bolanowski, Sound Editor

Rick Livingstone, Music Editor

America The Story Of Us • Division • HISTORY • Produced by Nutopia for History

Phitz Hearne, Sound Supervisor

Life • Challenges Of Life • Discovery Channel • A BBC/Discovery Channel/SKAI Co-Production in association with RTI Spa

Kate Hopkins, Sound Editor

The National Parks: America’s Best Idea • The Scripture Of Nature • PBS • A

Production of Florentine Films and WETA Washington, D.C.

Erik Ewers, Supervising Sound Editor, Dialogue Editor, Sound Effects Editor

Craig Mellish, Dialogue Editor, Sound Editor

Ryan Gifford, Dialogue Editor, Sound Effects Editor

Dave Mast, Sound Effects Editor

Jacob Ribicoff, Music Editor

Margaret Shepardson-Legere, Sound Effects Editor

Meagan Frappiea, Dialogue Editor

Teddy: In His Own Words • HBO • Kunhardt McGee Productions in association with HBO Documentary Films

Neil Cedar, Sound Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One

Hour)

Dexter • Hello, Dexter Morgan • Showtime • Showtime Presents, John Goldwyn Productions, The Colleton Company, Clyde Phillips Productions

James P. Clark, Sound Mixer

Elmo Ponsdomenech, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Roache, Re-Recording Mixer

Jeremy Balko, ADR Mixer

Glee • The Power Of Madonna • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Phillip W. Palmer, Production Mixer

Doug Andham, Re-Recording Mixer

Joseph H. Earle, Re-Recording Mixer

House • Epic Fail • FOX • Universal Media Studios in association with Heel and Toe Films, Shore Z Productions and Bad Hat Harry Productions

Von Varga, Production Sound Mixer

Juan Cisneros, Production Sound Mixer

Richard Weingart, C.A.S., Re-Recording Mixer

Gerry Lentz, C.A.S., Re-Recording Mixer

Lost • The End • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios

Bobby Anderson, Production Sound Mixer

Ken King, Production Sound Mixer

Frank Morrone, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott Weber, Re-Recording Mixer

24 • 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV in association w/Teakwood Lane Productions

William F. Gocke, C.A.S., Production Mixer

Michael Olman, C.A.S., Supervising Re-Recording Mixer

Kenneth Kobett, C.A.S., Supervising Re-Recording Mixer

Larold Rebhun, Music Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Miniseries Or A Movie

The Pacific • Part Two • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries

Andrew Ramage, Production Mixer

Michael Minkler, C.A.S., Re-Recording Mixer

Daniel Leahy, Re-Recording Mixer

The Pacific • Part Five • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries

Andrew Ramage, Production Mixer

Michael Minkler, C.A.S., Re-Recording Mixer

Daniel Leahy, Re-Recording Mixer

Craig Mann, Re-Recording Mixer

The Pacific • Part Eight • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries

Gary Wilkins, C.A.S., Production Mixer

Michael Minkler, C.A.S., Re-Recording Mixer

Daniel Leahy, Re-Recording Mixer

Marc Fishman, Re-Recording Mixer

The Pacific • Part Nine • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries

Gary Wilkins, C.A.S., Production Mixer

Michael Minkler, C.A.S., Re-Recording Mixer

Daniel Leahy, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Entourage • One Car, Two Car, Red Car, Blue Car • HBO • Leverage and Closest to the Hole Productions in association with HBO Entertainment

Tom Stasinis, Production Mixer

Dennis Kirk, Re-Recording Mixer

Alec St. John, Re-Recording Mixer

Modern Family • En Garde • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Stephen Tibbo, Production Sound Mixer

Brian R. Harman, Re-Recording Mixer

Dean Okrand, Re-Recording Mixer

The Office • Niagara • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with Universal Media Studios

Ben Patrick, C.A.S., Production Sound Mixer

John W. Cook, Re-recording Mixer

Peter J. Nusbaum, Re-recording Mixer

30 Rock • Argus • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio

Griffin Richardson, Production Sound Mixer

Tony Pipitone, Re-Recording Mixer

Bill Marino, Re-Recording Mixer

Two And A Half Men • Fart Jokes, Pie And Celeste • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner Bros. Television

Bruce Peters, Production Mixer

Bob LaMasney, Re-Recording Mixer

Kathy Oldham, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Or Music Series Or Special

82nd Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Edward J. Greene, Production Sound Mixer

Frank Wolf, Orchestra Mixer

Pablo Munguia, Music Playback Mixer

Robert Douglass, Audience Sweetener

Patrick Baltzell, PA Mixer

Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer

Brian Riordan, Pre-Production Package Mixer

Adrian Ordonez, Pre-Production Package Mixer

Connor Moore, Pre-Production Package Mixer

Toby Foster, VO Mixer

American Idol • Episode #933 Idol Gives Back • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.

Edward J. Greene, Production Mixer

Andrew Fletcher, PA Mixer

Tim Hatayama, Music Mixer

Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer

Gary Long, Playback Music Mixer

Brian Riordan, Pre-Production Package Mixer

Connor Moore, Pre-Production Package Mixer

Adrian Ordonez, Pre-Production Package Mixer

Christian Schrader, Audience Sweetener

Bruce Arledge, Jr., Production Mixer

Randy Faustino, Music Mixer

Paul Whitman, PA Mixer

Alex Guessard, Foldback Mixer

American Idol • Episode #943 Finale • FOX • FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.

Edward J. Greene, Production Mixer

Randy Faustino, Music Mixer

Andrew Fletcher, PA Mixer

Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer

Gary Long, Playback Music Mixer

Brian Riordan, Pre-Production Package Mixer

Connor Moore, Pre-Production Package Mixer

Adrian Ordonez, Pre-Production Package Mixer

Christian Schrader, Audience Sweetener

Dancing With The Stars • Episode #907 • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions

Evan Adelman, Audio Mixer

Eric Johnston, Playback Mixer

John Protzko, Front of House Mixer

Boyd Wheeler, Sweetening Mixer

The 52nd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • John Cossette Productions in association with AEG Ehrlich Ventures

Tom Holmes, Audio Mixer

Eric Johnston, Audio Mixer

John Harris, Music Mixer

Eric Schilling, Music Mixer

The 25th Anniversary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Concert • HBO • Playtone, Tenth Planet Productions and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in association with HBO Entertainment

Carl Glanville, Music Mixer

Jay Vicari, Music Mixer

Al Centrella, Production Mixer

Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer

Bob Clearmountain, Music Mixer

John Harris, Music Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For Nonfiction Programming

The Amazing Race • I Think We’re Fighting the Germans, Right? • CBS • World Race Productions Inc.

Jim Ursulak, Lead Production Audio

Dean Gaveau C.A.S., Production Mixer

Jerry Chabane, Production Mixer

Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer

Deadliest Catch • No Second Chances • Discovery Channel • Produced by Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Communications

Bob Bronow, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Life • Challenges Of Life • Discovery Channel • A BBC/Discovery Channel/SKAI Co-Production in association with RTI Spa

Graham Wild, Sound Mixer

John Rigatuso, Sound Mixer

The National Parks: America’s Best Idea • The Scripture Of Nature • PBS • A

Production of Florentine Films and WETA Washington, D.C.

Dominick Tavella, Re-Recording Mixer

Spectacle Elvis Costello With… • Spectacle Elvis Costello With Bruce Springsteen – Part 1 & 2 • Sundance Channel • Rocket Pictures, Spybox Pictures, Prospero Pictures and Reinvention Entertainment

Sue Pelino, Audio Post Mixer

Jay Vicari, Music Mixer

John Harris, Music Mixer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects For A Series

Caprica • There Is Another Sky • Syfy • Universal Cable Productions

Gary Hutzel, VFX Supervisor

Michael Gibson, VFX Producer

Doug Drexler, CGI Supervisor

Jesse Toves, CGI Artist

Kyle Toucher, CGI Artist

Pierre Drolet, CGI Modeler

Heather McAuliff, VFX Compositor

Derek Leadbetter, VFX Compositor

Dave Morton, CGI Artist

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation • Family Affair • CBS • A CBS Paramount Network Television production in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television

Sabrina Arnold, VFX Producer

Rik Shorten, VFX Supervisor

Steve Meyer, 2D Lead Artist

Derek Smith, 3D Lead Artist

Christina Spring, Compositor

Joshua Cushner, Visual Effects Cameraman

Tom Bremer, 3D Artist

Mark Byers, Special Effects Supervisor

Zach Zaubi, Compositor

Stargate Universe • Air • Syfy • Produced by MGM

Mark Savela, Visual Effects Supervisor

Michael Lowes, Key 3D Artist

Vivian Jim, Lead Visual Effects Compositor

Kodie MacKenzie, Key Visual Effects Compositor

Andrew Karr, Digital Effects Supervisor

Alec McClymont, Lead 3D Artist

Brenda Campbell, Lead Compositor

Craig VandenBiggelaar, Key Visual Effects Compositor

Stargate Universe • Space • Syfy • Produced by MGM

Mark Savela, Visual Effects Supervisor

Jamie Yukio Kawano, Lead 3D Artist

Krista McLean, Digital Effects Supervisor

Luke Vallee, Lead Visual Effects Compositor

Jason Gross, Visual Effects Supervisor

Steve Garrad, Visual Effects Producer

Chris Deroiche, Senior Animator

Robert Bourgeault, Lead CGI Artist

V • Pilot • ABC • The Scott Peters Company and HDFilms in association with Warner Bros. Television

Andrew Orloff, VFX Supervisor

Karen Czukerberg, VFX Producer

Chris Zapara, 3D Supervisor

Johnathan R. Banta, 2D Lead Artist

Steve Graves, 3D Lead Artist

Christopher Irving, 2D Artist

Michael Cliett, 3D Artist

Roberto Biagi, On Set VFX Supervisor

Outstanding Special Visual Effects For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

Ben 10: Alien Swarm • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios

Evan Jacobs, Visual Effects Supervisor

Sean McPherson, Visual Effects Supervisor

Andrew Orloff, Visual Effects Supervisor

Brent Young, Character Supervisor

The Pacific • Part One • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries

John E. Sullivan, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor

Joss Williams, Special Effects Supervisor

Dave Taritero, Visual Effects Producer

Peter Webb, Visual Effects Supervisor

Dion Hatch, Visual Effects Supervisor

John P. Mesa, Visual Effects Supervisor

Jerry Pooler, Visual Effects Supervisor

Paul Graff, Visual Effects Supervisor

The Pacific • Part Five • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries

John E. Sullivan, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor

Joss Williams, Special Effects Supervisor

Dave Taritero, Visual Effects Producer

David Goldberg, Visual Effects Supervisor

Angelo Sahin, On Set Visual Effects Supervisor –

Senior SFX Technician

Marco Recuay, Digital Visual Effects Supervisor

William Mesa, Visual Effects Supervisor

Chris Bremble, Visual Effects Supervisor

Jerry Pooler, Visual Effects Supervisor

Virtuality • NBC • Universal Media Studios, BermanBraun, Dog In A Boat Productions, Film 44

Gary Hutzel, VFX Supervisor

Michael Gibson, VFX Producer

Andrew Karr, CG Supervisor

Ryan Schroer, VFX Compositor

Pierre Drolet, CGI Modeler

Heather McAuliff, VFX Compositor

Derek Leadbetter, VFX Compositor

Alec McClymont, CGI Artist

Daniel Osaki, CGI Modeler

Outstanding Stunt Coordination

Chuck • Chuck Vs. The Tic Tac • NBC • College Hill Pictures, Wonderland Sound and Vision in association with Warner Bros. Television

Merritt Yohnka, Stunt Coordinator

FlashForward • No More Good Days • ABC

Danny Weselis, Stunt Coordinator

House • Brave Heart • FOX • Universal Media Studios in association with Heel and Toe Films, Shore Z Productions and Bad Hat Harry Productions

Jim Vickers, Stunt Coordinator

Human Target • Run • FOX • Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with

Wonderland Sound & Vision, DC Comics and Warner Bros. Television

Dean Choe, Stunt Coordinator

24 • 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM • FOX • Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV in association w/ Teakwood Lane Productions

Jeff David Cadiente, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

The Big Bang Theory • The Adhesive Duck Deficiency • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

John Pierre Dechene, Camera Operator

James L. Hitchcock, Camera Operator

Richard Price, Camera Operator

Brian (Army) Armstrong, Camera Operator

Devin Atwood, Camera Operator

John D. O’Brien, Video Control

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Episode 15032 • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Andre Allen, Technical Director

Tom Dowling, Camera

Tim Quigley, Camera

Rich York, Camera

Phil Salanto, Camera

Paul Ranieri, Video Control

Dancing With The Stars • Episode 909A • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions

Charles Ciup, Technical Director

Brian Reason, Camera Operator

Hector Ramirez, Camera Operator

Larry Heider, Camera Operator

Dave Levisohn, Camera Operator

Bert Atkinson, Camera Operator

Bettina Levesque, Camera Operator

Adam Margolis, Camera Operator

Easter Xua, Camera Operator

Damian Tuffereau, Camera Operator

Mike Malone, Camera Operator

Chuck Reilly, Video Control

Late Show With David Letterman • Episode 3150 • CBS • Worldwide Pants Inc.

Timothy W. Kennedy, Technical Director

David Dorsett, Camera

Jack Young, Camera

Karin Lucie Grzella, Camera

Al Cialino, Camera

John Curtin, Camera

George Rothweiler, Camera

Dan Flaherty, Camera

Fred Shimizu, Camera

Claus Stuhlweissenburg, Camera

Joseph Debonis, Camera

John Hannel, Camera

Steven Kaufman, Camera

Daniel Campbell, Camera

William White, Senior Video Control

Saturday Night Live • Host: Joseph Gordon-Levitt • NBC • SNL Studios in

association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video

Steven Cimino, Technical Director

John Pinto, Camera

Paul Cangialosi, Camera

Len Wechsler, Camera

Barry Frischer, Camera

Eric A. Eisenstein, Camera

Susan Noll, Video Control

Frank Grisanti, Video Control

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

82nd Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

John B. Field, Technical Director

Rod Wardell, Technical Director

Rick Edwards, Technical Director

John Pritchett, Technical Director

Ted Ashton, Camera

Rob Balton, Camera

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Manny Bonilla, Camera

John Burdick, Camera

Dave Eastwood, Camera

Larry Heider, Camera

Marc Hunter, Camera

Jay Kulick, Camera

Dave Levisohn, Camera

Lyn Noland, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

David Plakos, Camera

Hector Ramirez, Camera

Brian Reason, Camera

Mark Whitman, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

John Repczynski, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Bob Del Russo, Camera

Damien Tuffereau, Camera

Steve Martyniuk, Camera

Danny Webb, Camera

Kris Wilson, Camera

Mark Sanford, Video Control

Kevin Faust, Video Control

Guy Jones, Video Control

The 52nd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • John Cossette Productions in association with AEG Ehrlich Ventures

John B. Field, Technical Director

Eric Becker, Technical Director

Kenneth R. Shapiro, Technical Director

Ted Ashton, Camera

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Dave Eastwood, Camera

Larry Heider, Camera

Marc Hunter, Camera

Dave Levisohn, Camera

Steve Martyniuk, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

Bill Philbin, Camera

David Plakos, Camera

Hector Ramirez, Camera

Brian Reason, Camera

John Repczynski, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Randy Gomez, Camera

Kris Wilson, Camera

Keith Winikoff, Video Control

Guy Jones, Video Control

The Kennedy centre honours • CBS • A George Stevens Jr. Presentation, Kennedy centre Television Productions, Inc.

John B. Field, Technical Director

John Burdick, Camera Operator

Helene Haviland, Camera Operator

Marc Hunter, Camera Operator

Charlie Huntley, Camera Operator

Jay Millard, Camera Operator

Lyn Noland, Camera Operator

Darryl Player, Camera Operator

Bill Philbin, Camera Operator

Hector Ramirez, Camera Operator

Chris Tafuri, Camera Operator

Mark Whitman, Camera Operator

Paul Ranieri, Video Control

Sue Noll, Video Control

Robin Williams: Weapons Of Self Destruction • HBO • Fiat Risus, MBST / CKX, and Funny Business in Association with HBO Entertainment

Keith Winikoff, Technical Director

Rob Balton, Camera

Maurice Brown, Camera

Robert Del Russo, Camera

Helene Haviland, Camera

Rolf Johansson, Camera

Lyn Noland, Camera

Ron Washburn, Camera

Carol Wetovich, Camera

Mark Whitman, Camera

Matty Randazzo, Video Control

The 25th Anniversary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Concert • HBO • Playtone, Tenth Planet Productions and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in association with HBO Entertainment

Allan Wells, Technical Director

Mike Colucci, Camera

Dave Driscoll, Camera

Dave Eastwood, Camera

Jay Kulick, Camera

Brian Lataille, Camera

Dave Levisohn, Camera

Lyn Noland, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

Dave Plakos, Camera

George Prince, Camera

Tim Quigley, Camera

Hector Ramirez, Camera

John Repcynski, Camera

Mike Stodden, Camera

Ron Washburn, Camera

Mark Whitman, Camera

Danny Webb, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Billy Steinberg, Video Control

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Glee • Pilot – Director’s Cut • FOX • A Ryan Murphy TV Production in association with 20th Century Fox TV

Ryan Murphy, Writer

Brad Falchuk, Writer

Ian Brennan, Writer

Modern Family • Pilot • ABC • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Steven Levitan, Writer

Christopher Lloyd, Writer

The Office • Niagara • NBC • Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille LLC in association with Universal Media Studios

Greg Daniels, Writer

Mindy Kaling, Writer

30 Rock • Anna Howard Shaw Day • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio

Matt Hubbard, Writer

30 Rock • Lee Marvin Vs. Derek Jeter • NBC • Broadway Video, Little Stranger, Inc. in association with Universal Media Studio

Tina Fey, Writer

Kay Cannon, Writer

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Friday Night Lights • The Son • DirecTV • Imagine Entertainment in association with Universal Media Studios and Film 44

Rolin Jones, Writer

The Good Wife • Pilot • CBS • CBS Productions

Michelle King, Writer

Robert King, Writer

Lost • The End • ABC • Grass Skirts Productions, LLC in association with ABC Network and Studios

Damon Lindelof, Writer

Carlton Cuse, Writer

Mad Men • Guy Walks Into An Advertising Agency • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Robin Veith, Writer

Matthew Weiner, Writer

Mad Men • Shut The Door. Have A Seat. • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Matthew Weiner, Writer

Erin Levy, Writer

Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special

The Pacific • Part Eight • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries

Michelle Ashford, Writer

Robert Schenkkan, Writer

The Pacific • Part 10 • HBO • Playtone and Dreamworks in association with HBO Miniseries

Bruce C. McKenna, Writer

Robert Schenkkan, Writer

The Special Relationship • HBO • A Rainmark and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with HBO Films

Peter Morgan, Writer

Temple Grandin • HBO • A Ruby Films, Gerson Saines Production in association with HBO Films

Christopher Monger, Writer

William Merritt Johnson, Writer

You Don’t Know Jack • HBO • Bee Holder, Cine Mosaic and Levinson/Fontana Productions in association with HBO Films

Adam Mazer, Writer

Outstanding Writing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Series

The Colbert Report • #5076 (in Iraq) • Comedy Central • Hello Doggie, Inc. with Busboy Productions and Spartina Productions

Barry Julien, Head Writer

Stephen Colbert, Writer

Allison Silverman, Writer

Tom Purcell, Writer

Rich Dahm, Writer

Michael Brumm, Writer

Rob Dubbin, Writer

Opus Moreschi, Writer

Peter Gwinn, Writer

Jay Katsir, Writer

Frank Lesser, Writer

Glenn Eichler, Writer

Peter Grosz, Writer

Meredith Scardino, Writer

Max Werner, Writer

Eric Drysdale, Writer

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart • Episode #15040 • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Steve Bodow, Head Writer

Rory Albanese, Writer

Kevin Bleyer, Writer

Rich Blomquist, Writer

Tim Carvell, Writer

Wyatt Cenac, Writer

Hallie Haglund, Writer

JR Havlan, Writer

David Javerbaum, Writer

Elliott Kalan, Writer

Josh Lieb, Writer

Sam Means, Writer

Jo Miller, Writer

John Oliver, Writer

Daniel Radosh, Writer

Jason Ross, Writer

Jon Stewart, Writer

Real Time With Bill Maher • 721- With Rachel Maddow, Niall Ferguson, Joe

Queenan And Michael Ware • HBO • Bill Maher Productions and Brad Grey Television in association with HBO Entertainment

Adam Felber, Writer

Matt Gunn, Writer

Brian Jacobsmeyer, Writer

Jay Jaroch, Writer

Chris Kelly, Writer

Bill Maher, Writer

Billy Martin, Writer

Jonathan Schmock, Writer

Danny Vermont, Writer

Scott Carter, Writer

Saturday Night Live • Host: Betty White • NBC • SNL Studios in association with NBC Studios and Broadway Video

Doug Abeles, Writer

James Anderson, Writer

Alex Baze, Writer

Jillian Bell, Writer

Hannibal Buress, Writer

Jessica Conrad, Writer

James Downey, Writer

Steve Higgins, Writer

Colin Jost, Writer

Erik Kenward, Writer

Jessi Klein, Writer

Rob Klein, Writer

John Lutz, Writer

Seth Meyers, Writer

Lorne Michaels, Writer

John Mulaney, Writer

Christine Nangle, Writer

Michael Patrick O’Brien, Writer

Paula Pell, Writer

Ryan Perez, Writer

Simon Rich, Writer

Marika Sawyer, Writer

Akiva Schaffer, Writer

John Solomon, Writer

Emily Spivey, Writer

Kent Sublette, Writer

Jorma Taccone, Writer

Bryan Tucker, Writer

The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien • #146 • NBC • Conaco & NBC Universal

Conan O’Brien, Writer

Chris Albers, Writer

Jose Arroyo, Writer

Deon Cole, Writer

Josh Comers, Writer

Dan Cronin, Writer

Kevin Dorff, Writer

Andres Du Bouchet, Writer

Michael Gordon, Writer

Berkley Johnson, Writer

Brian Kiley, Writer

Rob Kutner, Writer

Todd Levin, Writer

Brian McCann, Writer

Guy Nicolucci, Writer

Matt O’Brien, Writer

Andy Richter, Writer

Brian Stack, Writer

Andrew Weinberg, Writer

Outstanding Writing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Special

82nd Annual Academy Awards • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Jon Macks, Writer

Bruce Vilanch, Writer

Steve Martin, Special Material Written by

Beth Armogida, Special Material Written by

Dave Barry, Special Material Written by

David Feldman, Special Material Written by

Carol Leifer, Writer

Jeff Richman, Writer

Marc Shaiman, Special Material Written by

Colleen Werthmann, Special Material Written by

Scott Wittman, Special Material Written by

Bill Maher “…But I’m Not Wrong” • HBO • Bill Maher Productions and Moffitt Lee in association with HBO Entertainment

Bill Maher, Writer

The Kennedy centre honours • CBS • A George Stevens Jr. Presentation, Kennedy centre Television Productions, Inc.

George Stevens, Writer

Michael Stevens, Writer

Sara Lukinson, Writer

Lewis Friedman, Writer

63rd Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Dave Boone, Writer

Wanda Sykes: I’ma Be Me • HBO • Sykes Entertainment in association with HBO Entertainment

Wanda Sykes, Writer

Outstanding Writing for Nonfiction Programming

America The Story Of Us • Division • HISTORY • Produced by Nutopia for History

Jenny Ash, Writer

Ed Fields, Contributing Writer

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations • Prague • Travel Channel • Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.

Anthony Bourdain, Writer

The Buddha • The Buddha • PBS • David Grubin Productions, Inc.

David Grubin, Writer

Life • Challenges Of Life • Discovery Channel • A BBC/Discovery Channel/SKAI Co-Production in association with RTI Spa

Paul Spillenger, Writer

The National Parks: America’s Best Idea • The Last Refuge • PBS • A Production of Florentine Films and WETA Washington, D.C.

Dayton Duncan, Writer

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.