Last Night's Episode Of 'Glee' Aired A School Shooting

Last night’s episode of “Glee” hit close to home for many.



The Fox series revolved around a school shooting.

The episode, “Shooting Star,” comes nearly five months after last year’s December school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut left 28 dead.

CNN reported the school’s superintendent sent out a letter warning parents of the episode’s content.

The controversial episode didn’t hurt the series at all.

Rather, the show saw a bump in the ratings with 6.8 million viewers. The last new episode, airing three weeks ago, was watched by 5.9 million.

Earlier today, Fox’s GLEE Twitter handle tweeted out the following asking if last night’s episode made viewer’s hearts race.

Did last night’s #glee make your heart race? Tweet us your thoughts now! — GLEE (@GLEEonFOX) April 12, 2013

The full episode won’t be able to view online until next week.

Watch a clip from the episode below via CNN:

