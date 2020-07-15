'Glee' actress Naya Rivera's death ruled an accidental drowning, medical examiner's office says

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the body found at Lake Piru is “Glee” actress Naya Rivera.

The 33-year-old actress was found to have accidentally drowned last week.

Rivera rented a pontoon boat for herself and her 4-year-old son Josey Dorsey.

Hours later, Dorsey was found on the boat alone and asleep.

The body found at the location where “Glee” star Naya Rivera went missing was identified as Rivera, and the manner of death was ruled an accidental drowning, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The confirmation of Rivera’s death comes six days after the actress, who is best known for playing cheerleader Santana Lopez on Fox’s “Glee,” went missing on Lake Piru in Southern California.

According to the medical examiner’s office, her body was identified by using dental comparisons, and a full x-ray and autopsy were performed. The autopsy confirmed that the cause of death was drowning and no traumatic injuries were found. The report also said there’s no indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in her death, but a toxicology report will still be conducted.

Last week, Rivera rented a pontoon boat for herself and her 4-year-old son Josey Dorsey. Later that day, Dorsey was found on the boat alone wearing a life-vest and asleep, CBSLA reported. The sheriff’s department was initially searching for Rivera but after she was presumed to be dead they began a recovery mission, Insider previously reported.

On Monday, the cast of “Glee” held hands by the lake where Rivera’s body was found as a sign of solidarity, Insider reported.

“Some of her cast members from ‘Glee’ came to the lake and they were allowed to come down to the water’s edge, and they, as a group, they prayed for her. And it was shortly after that, that her body was located,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Donoghue told People.

