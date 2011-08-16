Who's To Blame For The "Glee" Movie's Horrible Box Office Showing? In A Word, "Glee"

“Glee The 3D Concert Movie” bombed at the box office in its opening weekend.



When we say bombed: it didn’t even crack the top 10.

“Rise of Planet of the Apes” brought in the most money for its second week in a row.

Even movies in their third, fourth, and fifth weeks, “Crazy Stupid Love,” “Captain America,” and the final “Harry Potter,” respectively beat out “Glee” in box office earnings this weekend.

So what went wrong for a movie with an A+ under-25 CinemaScore — and a premise tied to a series with nearly 12 million viewers?

Sure, the highly anticipated “The Help,” based on the best-selling novel also came out this weekend.

But an even bigger factor in the movie’s curious low performance may be the fact that from September to May, you can get “Glee” for free — and all summer, you’ve got Oxygen’s highly-rated “The Glee Project.”

The film includes the same songs featured in the Fox show’s episodes — and viewers didn’t have to pay to see them.

Sure beats the cost of a movie ticket — especially a 3-D movie ticket. (And some movie theatres still don’t have the necessary equipment to show 3-D.)

For his part, “Glee” co-creator Ryan Murphy doesn’t seem concerned: he says the movie only cost around nine million dollars to make, and will ultimately be profitable for FOX.

As we’ve pointed out previously, he’s got enough “Glee” worries already.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.