The Head Of A Small Investment Bank Is Selling His Unreal 6-Story Upper East Side Townhouse For $30 Million

Eric J. Gleacher, founder of Gleacher & Company, a boutique investment bank in Manhattan, is selling his six story Upper East Side townhouse for $30 million, the NY Times reports (h/t Curbed).Glecher founded Lehman Brothers’ Merger and Acquisitions department in the 1970s, and then headed up global M&A at Morgan Stanley from 1985 to 1990 before founding his own shop.

That’s impressive, and so is the house.

From the NY Times:

The 20-foot-wide town house has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half baths, a chef’s kitchen, a formal dining room, a parlor and four working fireplaces. Most of the building has high ceilings and well-maintained herringbone hardwood floors. Light streams in from three south-facing windows on each floor at the front of the house, and there are outdoor spaces throughout, including a patio garden off the ground-floor family room, a planted terrace with a wrought-iron trellis off the formal dining room on the second floor, another terrace off the rear bedroom on the fourth floor, and the deck on the roof.

Gleacher paid $11 million for the property in 2005 according to city records. Corcoran’s Carrie Chang has the listing.

The house has been thoroughly rennovated since it was bought in 2011.

In fact, the Gleacher's even added a floor.

The formal dining area is on the second floor.

The chef's kitchen.

One of the 6 bedrooms.

An awesome back patio space.

The floorplan

