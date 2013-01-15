The Head Of A Small Investment Bank Is Selling His Unreal 6-Story Upper East Side Townhouse For $30 Million

Photo: Corcoran

Eric J. Gleacher, founder of Gleacher & Company, a boutique investment bank in Manhattan, is selling his six story Upper East Side townhouse for $30 million, the NY Times reports (h/t Curbed).Glecher founded Lehman Brothers’ Merger and Acquisitions department in the 1970s, and then headed up global M&A at Morgan Stanley from 1985 to 1990 before founding his own shop.



That’s impressive, and so is the house.

From the NY Times:

The 20-foot-wide town house has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half baths, a chef’s kitchen, a formal dining room, a parlor and four working fireplaces. Most of the building has high ceilings and well-maintained herringbone hardwood floors. Light streams in from three south-facing windows on each floor at the front of the house, and there are outdoor spaces throughout, including a patio garden off the ground-floor family room, a planted terrace with a wrought-iron trellis off the formal dining room on the second floor, another terrace off the rear bedroom on the fourth floor, and the deck on the roof.

Gleacher paid $11 million for the property in 2005 according to city records. Corcoran’s Carrie Chang has the listing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.