GLD's Weekly Gold Bar Count Is Inaccessible

The SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) ETF publishes a weekly list of the gold bars in its vaults, accounting for each and every one with a serial number. There have been some oddities with the number in the past, as the number of bars dipped heavily in some reports before coming back. Hardcore gold bugs have never liked the ETF.



Anyway, this week’s gold bar list is unaccessible. If you click to download the .pdf, you get an unreadable file. It’s almost certainly a glitch that will be rectified today, but it’s just the kind of thing that jittery investors and conspiracy minded gold fans are jumping all over.

