Man Claims Glaxo Drug Made Him A "Gay Sex Addict"

A French father of two is seeking $610,000 from GlaxoSmithKline after a Parkinson drug allegedly turned him into a gay sex and gambling addict, according to the AFP.Didier Jambart says the drug Requip also led him to expose himself online, attempt suicide three times and eventually to be raped. After two years of being administered the drug, he stopped in 2005, leaving him in a state of psychological trauma, according to his lawyers.



Requip side effects include nausea, vomiting and stomach pain, but none of the above.

