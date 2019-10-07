Tickets to Britain's Glastonbury Festival sold out in 34 minutes, and a record 2.4 million fans tried to get a spot

Reuters Festivalgoers walk under an umbrella during Glastonbury Festival in Somerset

Emily Eaves, co-organiser of Glastonbury, tweeted on Sunday: “We have now sold out. Thank you all for your incredible, continued support. Demand was higher than ever, with over 2.4 million people registered. Bring on 2020!”

No headliners are yet scheduled, but reportedly Paul McCartney is among those tipped to perform.

Tickets for Glastonbury music festival got snapped up by festivalgoers in only 34 minutes, with a record 2.4 million trying for a chance to get in.

The festival’s official Twitter account tweeted that tickets had all been sold at 9:34 a.m. on Sunday, 34 minutes after they officially went on sale.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have now Sold Out. Thank you to everyone who bought one, and sorry to those who missed out. There will be a ticket resale in April – plus we'll be announcing details of a special ballot for the sale of 50 pairs of tickets in the coming days. — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) October 6, 2019

“No acts have been confirmed for Glastonbury 2020, but the bookmakers’ favourites are Taylor Swift, Fleetwood Mac and Paul McCartney,” the Guardian newspaper wrote.

More than 200,000 people were estimated to have attended the 2019 event in Somerset, where Stormzy, The Killers, The Cure, and Kylie Minogue performed.

The Glastonbury website on Sunday said: “We are truly humbled by the incredible number of people from around the world who hoped to come to next year’s 50th Anniversary Festival, with demand significantly outstripping supply.”

