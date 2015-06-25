The Dalai Lama is going to Glastonbury

Angela Weiss/Getty Images for The Lourdes Foundation His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama attends The Lourdes Foundation ‘Leadership in the 21st Century’ Event in LA.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the highest monk in Tibetan Buddhism, is going to Glastonbury this Sunday.

The trip has been rumoured for a while but the festival’s organisers confirmed today that he will be giving a talk at the festival. It’s part of the Dalai Lama’s 4-day visit to the UK.

His Holiness will be able to take in the likes of The Who and Lionel Richie on the Pyramid Stage, or The Chemical Brothers and Jamie T on the Other Stage if he fancies something a bit more modern.

Emily Eavis, daughter of Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis, says in a statement: “We’re honoured to welcome the Dalai Lama to Glastonbury 2015. He will be talking in the Green Fields and exploring the farm this Sunday as part of his trip to the UK. What a special moment for the Festival!”

Chonpel Tsering, a representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, says: “This upcoming visit by His Holiness the Dalai Lama will be particularly notable as it takes place just a week before His Holiness turns 80 on 6 July 2015.

“The visit will offer all those attending the events, and beyond, an opportunity to hear the message of compassion, hope, dialogue and tolerance of this widely respected spiritual and moral authority.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.