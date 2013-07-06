Epic Photos From This Year's Glastonbury Festival

Aly Weisman
peace sign glastonbury 2013

With

 180,000 people turning out on a sprawling English farm to see countless musical and theatre acts on 50 stages, last week’s Glastonbury Festival is the UK’s biggest music festival of the year.The Rolling Stones played for the first time in the festival’s 43-year history, while bands like Mumford and Sons, The Arctic Monkeys and Public Enemy also headlined.

But the main attraction wasn’t neccesarily the musical acts paid to perform — it was the festively dressed people who braved rain, heat, mud, camping and even flying tomatoes to see them.

 

The festival, which started in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid 1 GBP to watch Marc Bolan, was founded by this man: Michael Eavis.

Today, people travel from near and far to Worthy Farm for the largest UK music festival known as Glastonbury. This year's tickets sold out in minutes, even before headliners had been announced.

Most people camp throughout the entire 5-day festival.

The camping sites become small communities. These people gathered for a sunset bonfire.

Others stay in teepees.

But ultimately everyone is there to see the music. The Rolling Stones were one of the festival's headliners.

It was the UK band's first time performing at the festival in its 43-year history.

Rita Ora performed on day 2. Other acts included Mumford and Sons, The XX, Alt-J and a secret show from from Radiohead's Thom Yorke which was attended by Prince Harry.

Here's what it looked like for musicians to look out into the 180,000 person crowd.

There are dance, comedy, theatre, circus, cabaret and other art performances, too.

Festival-goers get seriously into the spirit.

There were crazy masks.

Light-up headdresses and glow-in-the-dark face paint.

These people took part in a tomato fight.

Others rolled around in the mud.

These girls somehow managed to stay clean.

All countries are represented at the UK festival.

And by the end, everyone is exhausted.

