Epic Photos From This Year's Glastonbury Festival

180,000 people turning out on a sprawling English farm to see countless musical and theatre acts on 50 stages, last week’s Glastonbury Festival is the UK’s biggest music festival of the year.The Rolling Stones played for the first time in the festival’s 43-year history, while bands like Mumford and Sons, The Arctic Monkeys and Public Enemy also headlined.
But the main attraction wasn’t neccesarily the musical acts paid to perform — it was the festively dressed people who braved rain, heat, mud, camping and even flying tomatoes to see them.
The festival, which started in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid 1 GBP to watch Marc Bolan, was founded by this man: Michael Eavis.
Today, people travel from near and far to Worthy Farm for the largest UK music festival known as Glastonbury. This year's tickets sold out in minutes, even before headliners had been announced.
But ultimately everyone is there to see the music. The Rolling Stones were one of the festival's headliners.
Rita Ora performed on day 2. Other acts included Mumford and Sons, The XX, Alt-J and a secret show from from Radiohead's Thom Yorke which was attended by Prince Harry.
