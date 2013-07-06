Epic Photos From This Year's Glastonbury Festival

With



180,000 people turning out on a sprawling English farm to see countless musical and theatre acts on 50 stages, last week’s Glastonbury Festival is the UK’s biggest music festival of the year.The Rolling Stones played for the first time in the festival’s 43-year history, while bands like Mumford and Sons, The Arctic Monkeys and Public Enemy also headlined.

But the main attraction wasn’t neccesarily the musical acts paid to perform — it was the festively dressed people who braved rain, heat, mud, camping and even flying tomatoes to see them.

