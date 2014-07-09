HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Private Investor Is Selling His Glassy Manhattan 'Sky Loft' For $US48 Million

Apenthouse at Skylofts on Hudson Street in TriBeCa that looks like a glass cube has returned to the market with a $US48 million listing price, according toThe New York Daily News.

The 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom apartment has 360-degree views of Manhattan and the Hudson River. It’s being sold by William Duker, a private investor who did a stint in prison for defrauding the government. He’s never lived in the stunning condo, according to the NYDN.

It’s being marketed by Tal and Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman.

Meredith Galante contributed to this story.

