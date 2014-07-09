HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Private Investor Is Selling His Glassy Manhattan 'Sky Loft' For $US48 Million

Julie Zeveloff
Douglas Elliman/ Evan Joseph

Apenthouse at Skylofts on Hudson Street in TriBeCa that looks like a glass cube has returned to the market with a $US48 million listing price, according toThe New York Daily News.

The 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom apartment has 360-degree views of Manhattan and the Hudson River. It’s being sold by William Duker, a private investor who did a stint in prison for defrauding the government. He’s never lived in the stunning condo, according to the NYDN.

It’s being marketed by Tal and Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman.

Meredith Galante contributed to this story.

The apartment sits on top of a Art Deco building in southern Manhattan.

It reminds us of an Apple store.

The terrace is 4,500 square feet, larger than most apartments.

It offers 360-degree views.

Inside, there's a modern staircase made of steel and glass.

The living room has 18-foot ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace.

There are convenient self-adjusting light and shade systems.

Imagine waking up to these views.

One World Trade is easily visible from the living room.

The penthouse has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Its windows are 'museum quality,' meaning art can be hung on the walls without concern for sun damage.

It's a perfect space for an art collector.

The study is classy, with wood paneling.

The Skylofts building dates back to 1929.

For $US48 million, this is one stunning home.

