A 17-year-old kid put a pair of glasses on the floor of a museum and people thought they were art

What exactly does “art” mean? Well, based on the results of a hilariously simple prank, context matters a lot.

Bay Area resident TJ Khayatan and his friends were visiting the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and decided to conduct a little experiment/prank. The 17-year-old placed a pair of glasses on the floor to see how the rest of the museum-goers would react to the new “exhibit.”

It was a hit. Other people who walked through the gallery thought they were a real piece of art, and gazed at the glasses pensively, with some even stooping down to take pictures of the sculpture.

“LMAO WE PUT GLASSES ON THE FLOOR AT AN ART GALLERY,” Khayatan tweeted.

LMAO WE PUT GLASSES ON THE FLOOR AT AN ART GALLERY AND… pic.twitter.com/7TYoHPtjP8

— teejay (@TJCruda) May 24, 2016

“I can agree that modern art can be a joke sometimes, but art is a way to express our own creativity,” Khayatan told BuzzFeed. “Some may interpret it as a joke, some might find great spiritual meaning in it.”

INSIDER has reached out to SFMOMA to see if the museum has any comment on the newest addition to their collection.

NOW WATCH: An artist creates 3D paintings that will play tricks with your brain



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.