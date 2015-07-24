The top 20 companies for work/life balance -- as ranked by employees

Job-hunting website Glassdoor just put out a ranking of the 20 best companies in the UK for work/life balance, as chosen by employees.
The site lets past and present employees post anonymous reviews about where they work and staff can rate the balance between work and real life that their job afford them out of 5.
By crunching through all the feedback, Glassdoor has pulled together the ranking for the top UK employers.
As you might expect a lot are funky tech startups. But there’s a surprising number of finance firms — and even an investment bank.
This story was originally published by Glassdoor.
Work/life rating: 4.3
What they do: A cloud-based employee training platform that's used by YouGov, Xerox, Hallmark, and Save the Children.
Employee view: 'Fantastic balance of work life -- when its busy you need to put it in, however this can be co-ordinated around family and other commitments.' -- Cornerstone OnDemand Corporate Sales Manager, London
Work/life rating: 4.3
What they do: A business information provider and conference organiser, particularly in the healthcare and legal sectors.
Employee view: 'It's a great place to start off and I would say the hours are well structured yet flexible.' -- Marcus Evans Marketing Manager, London
Work/life rating: 4.3
What they do: Provides cloud-based customer service and workforce management tools.
Employee view: 'Flexible working is possible, myself included, with many staff working part-time or felxible hours.' -- Workplace Systems employee, Stone (Staffs)
Work/life rating: 4.3
What they do: Gig and festival ticket selling company.
Employee view: 'Occasionally free extra days off work (e.g. over Christmas) - Young, fun workforce, lots of extracurricular activities - Flexible approach to work hours and working from home.' -- Ticketmaster employee, London
Work/life rating: 4.4
What they do: Finance and property recruitment.
Employee view: 'Good work life balance. I have a child and really appreciate that I can slightly reduced hours and the business is understanding if there are any issues where I need an emergency holiday day to cover illness.' -- Investigo Senior Consultant
Work/life rating: 4.4
What they do: Cloud hosting.
Employee view: 'Flexibility: I work whenever I want, whatever I want from wherever I want. Of course I am at the office most of the time as it is good for our relationships to be all here, but I never have to ask for permission to work from home or from other location.' -- Peer 1 Demand Generation Manager
Work/life rating: 4.4
What they do: Online holiday accomodation letting marketplace.
Employee view: 'Work/Life balance is great I find people are committed and focused on their jobs but equally to their lives outside of work. This means working time tends to be more flexible, working from home (at least part of the week) seems to be an option in most roles. I work hard but I love the control I have over when this is, I feel I can leave as early or late as I feel is appropriate given my workload without anyone thinking better/worse about me for doing so.' -- HomeAway BI/ Strategy Associate, London
Work/life rating: 4.4
What they do: Financial ratings agency.
Employee view: 'Working hours are almost always 9-5; 6 is considered late to leave. Flexible working hours are encouraged to meet employees' needs - Everyone is super friendly and smart. - The work environment is incredibly relaxed.' -- Standard & Poor's employee, London
Work/life rating: 4.4
What they do: Big data storage solutions.
Employee view: 'Relaxed and friendly working environment. No formal dressing. Relaxed working schedule.' -- Hitachi Associate Software Engineer, Bracknell
Work/life rating: 4.4
What they do: Investment bank.
Employee view: 'Normal market hours work. Bank values personal life and provides enough out of work development opportunities.' -- Commerzbank Vice President, London
Work/life rating: 4.4
What they do: Owns clothing brands like Berghaus, Hunter, Boxfresh, Speedo, and Ellesse.
Employee view: 'The London office is a truly great place to work with a swimming pool, gym, staff shop and great restaurant.' -- Pentland Brands employee, London
Work/life rating: 4.5
What they do: Reinsurance.
Employee view: 'Work-life balance (home office, days off, etc.).' -- Swiss Re Vice President, London
Work/life rating: 4.5
What they do: Digital, media, and marketing recruitment.
Employee view: 'With flexible working hours you can maintain a good work life balance, after 7 years of working here i still enjoy coming to work!' -- Aspire Senior Consultant, London
Work/life rating: 4.5
What they do: Provide a cloud-based accounting system.
Employee view: 'The company is flexible on working hours, which makes it far easier to manage things like personal appointments, or having workmen visit your house etc.' -- FinancialForce.com Software Developer, Harrogate
Work/life rating: 4.6
What they do: Pre-booking airport hotels and parking.
Employee view: 'The flexible working is fantastic, and home life always comes first. The office is laid-back but everyone works hard, just as it should be.' -- Holiday Extras employee, location n/a
Work/life rating: 4.6
What they do: Custom software builder.
Employee view: 'Equal Experts gives the freedom of being a freelance contractor along with a strong support from other Equal Experts colleagues who share similar values.' -- Equal Experts QA Consultant, Slough, Berkshire
Work/life rating: 4.6
What they do: Online gambling and betting.
Employee view: 'Useful employee benefits, excellent work-life balance.' -- Unibet employee, London
Work/life rating: 4.6
What they do: Marketing technology.
Employee view: 'MediaMath promotes work-life balance. There are great benefits like flexible work hours, free food, company drinks and team building.' -- MediaMath employee, London
Work/life rating: 4.6
What they do: England's central bank.
Employee view: 'Excellent secondment opportunities, very easy to take time off.' -- Bank of England Economist, London
Work/life rating: 4.6
What they do: Market research and intelligence.
Employee view: 'Great potential for success and evolution within the company; healthy work-life balance; interesting clients and territories; led by a talented CEO.' -- Euromonitor Business Development Executive, London
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.