These are the 25 best CEOs to work for as voted by British staff

Glassdoor, the massive job-hunting website that lets you see staff reviews of their own companies, just unveiled its annual Employees’ Choice Awards for the Highest Rated CEOs of 2015.

Unlike any other workplace awards, the Employees’ Choice Awards are based solely on the input of employees who anonymously and voluntarily provide feedback via the Glassdoor company review survey.

“Each CEO approval rating takes into account the quantity and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews shared by UK-based employees between 22 April, 2014 and 21 April, 2015. At a minimum, CEOs considered for the UK list must have received at least 20 reviews during the eligibility period,” Glassdoor says.

“Gaining the trust and approval of an entire workforce is one of the most difficult yet rewarding responsibilities for any leader,” said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor CEO and co-founder in a statement.

Business Insider has a round-up of the top 25 CEOs that British employees love so much, including the bosses of overseas companies that employ people here.

25. António Horta-Osório, Lloyds Lloyds CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio has a lot to smile about. CEO: António Horta-Osório Company: Lloyds Banking Group Approval rating: 82% approval Staff review of the company:'Great atmosphere, friendly environment. Really committed to your development with professional qualifications.' 24. Kris Hagerman, Sophos Sophos CEO Kris Hagerman. CEO: Kris Hagerman Company: Sophos Approval rating: 82% Staff review of the company:'The company is really going places and sales are up every single quarter so there is money in the company. There seems to be some real drive and progress. Pay is good.' 22. Richard Hanscott, Yell Yell CEO Richard Hanscott. CEO: Richard Hanscott Company: Yell Approval rating: 83% approval Staff review of the company: 'There is generally a good, motivated, working environment.' 21. Tim Cook, Apple Apple CEO Tim Cook. CEO: Tim Cook Company: Apple Approval rating: 84% Staff review of the company:'The people around you are amazing and hardworking. Everyone gets on like a family and you can have some really fun days at work.' 20. Andrew Witty, GlaxoSmithKline GlaxoSmithKline CEO Andrew Witty. CEO: Andrew Witty Company: GlaxoSmithKline Approval rating: 84% approval Staff review of the company:'Strong ethical guidelines for employees in the face of issues that have arisen over the past 2-3 years. Good benefits, flexible management. Good communication from leadership.' 19. Dara Khosrowshahi, Expedia Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. CEO: Dara Khosrowshah Company: Expedia Approval rating: 85% approval Staff review of the company:'Expedia is a great place to work. The people are really smart, collaborative and I learnt a lot in my 4 years there. Best things about Expedia are the leadership. Very pragmatic and approachable. You believe in them.' 18. Ratheesan Yoganathan, Lebara Lebara CEO Ratheesan Yoganathan. CEO: Ratheesan Yoganathan Company: Lebara Approval rating: 86% approval Staff review of the company:'Very friendly environment, great benefits/salary for this kind of job, amazing location and office space.' 17. Mark Weinberger, EY EY CEO Mark Weinberger. CEO: Mark Weinberger Company: EY Approval rating: 87% approval Staff review of the company: 'Amazing working environment, whether coming straight out of university or joining as a working professional - people are bright, friendly, cooperative; you get thrown into the deep end but there is excellent support and on-the-job coaching.' 16. Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar Land Rover CEORalf Speth. CEO: Ralf Speth Company: Jaguar Land Rover Approval rating: 88% approval Staff review of the company:'Company growing and doing well so there is great pay and conditions, lots of exciting projects and a lot of opportunities to move internally horizontally as well as vertically.' 15. Alistair R. Cox, Hays Hays CEO Alistair R. Cox. CEO: Alistair R. Cox Company: Hays Approval rating: 88% approval Staff review of the company:'Great team ethic and the company brand is improving every single day. The overall length of service from within my teams shows the longevity and success that can be reached if you have the desire and drive to succeed.' 14. Satya Nadella, Microsoft Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. CEO: Satya Nadella Company: Microsoft Approval rating: 89% approval Staff review of the company:'Really good work-life balance compared to other tech companies of the same calibre.' 13. Charlie Mayfield, John Lewis John Lewis CEO Charlie Mayfield. CEO: Charlie Mayfield Company: John Lewis Approval rating: 89% approval Staff review of the company: The pros are 'the partnership and the fact that the company takes care of the workers.' 12. Lloyd C. Blankfein, Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd C. Blankfein. CEO: Lloyd C. Blankfein Company: Goldman Sachs Approval rating: 90% approval Staff review of the company:'The best thing about the firm is outstandingly smart people at the firm.' 11. James P. Gorman, Morgan Stanley Morgan Stanley CEO James P. Gorman. CEO: James P. Gorman Company: Morgan Stanley Approval rating: 91% approval Staff review of the company:'Many career opportunities, geographical mobility is quite easy, compensation is good and rising, strong corporate culture and values reflected in employees and every day life.' 10. Colin Temple, Schuh Schuh CEO Colin Temple. CEO: Colin Temple Company: Schuh Approval rating: 92% approval Staff review of the company:'People friendly and dynamic, excellent progression if you want it, AMAZING discount!' 9. Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon. CEO: Jamie Dimon Company: JP Morgan Approval rating: 93% approval Staff review of the company::'Meritocratic culture, performance based attitude. Good pay, never ending opportunities to learn something new and take part in something global.' 8. Pierre Nanterme, Accenture Accenture CEO Pierre Nanterme. CEO: Pierre Nanterme Company: Accenture Approval rating: 94% approval Staff review of the company:'You get the opportunity to work with very clever & motivated people. And Accenture offer excellent training opportunities.' 7. Robert Moritz, PwC PwC Robert Moritz. CEO: Robert Moritz Company: PwC Approval rating: 94% approval Staff review of the company:'Fast paced work environment will ensure you're constantly learning and being challenged. Those with intellectual curiosity will be fulfilled.' 6. Frank D'Souza, Cognisant Technology Solutions Cognisant Technology Solutions CEO Frank D'Souza. CEO: Frank D'Souza Company: Cognisant Technology Solutions Approval rating: 96% approval Staff review of the company:'Very positive work environment and good culture. This company encourages employees to take initiatives and rewards good work.' 5. Carolyn McCall, easyJet easyJet CEO Carolyn McCall. CEO: Carolyn McCall Company: easyJet Approval rating: 96% approval Staff review of the company:'Fast paced forward thinking organisation delivering phenomenal returns and setting the standards in the industry. Challenging but if you like opportunities there are plenty.' 4. Martin Bennett, HomeServe UK HomeServe UK CEO Martin Bennett. CEO: Martin Bennett Company: HomeServe UK Approval rating: 97% approval Staff review of the company: 'Attitude of senior management is definitely about openness and honesty ... HomeServe is now easily the best company I have ever worked for.' 3. David Dyson, Three Three CEO David Dyson. CEO: Dave Dyson Company: Three Approval rating: 97% approval Staff review of the company: 'It's like going to work within your extended family, a laugh, a giggle, a fun working environment.' 2. Ken Chenault, American Express American Express CEO Ken Chenault. CEO: Ken Chenault Company: American Express Approval rating: 98% approval Staff review of the company: The pros are 'flexible working hours and organisation culture, friendly people (and are) good to deal with, unlike many of the major banks in the city! Great company for women and mothers due to flexible environment.' 1. Larry Page, Google Google CEO Larry Page. CEO: Larry Page Company: Google Approval rating: 99% approval Staff review of the company: 'Great work-life balance with adequate opportunity for career development.' Now check out ... The 20 most prestigious business schools in Europe >>>

