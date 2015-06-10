These are the 25 best CEOs to work for as voted by British staff

Glassdoor, the massive job-hunting website that lets you see staff reviews of their own companies, just unveiled its annual Employees’ Choice Awards for the Highest Rated CEOs of 2015.
Unlike any other workplace awards, the Employees’ Choice Awards are based solely on the input of employees who anonymously and voluntarily provide feedback via the Glassdoor company review survey.
“Each CEO approval rating takes into account the quantity and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews shared by UK-based employees between 22 April, 2014 and 21 April, 2015. At a minimum, CEOs considered for the UK list must have received at least 20 reviews during the eligibility period,” Glassdoor says.
“Gaining the trust and approval of an entire workforce is one of the most difficult yet rewarding responsibilities for any leader,” said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor CEO and co-founder in a statement.
Business Insider has a round-up of the top 25 CEOs that British employees love so much, including the bosses of overseas companies that employ people here.
CEO: António Horta-Osório
Company: Lloyds Banking Group
Approval rating: 82% approval
Staff review of the company:'Great atmosphere, friendly environment. Really committed to your development with professional qualifications.'
CEO: Kris Hagerman
Company: Sophos
Approval rating: 82%
Staff review of the company:'The company is really going places and sales are up every single quarter so there is money in the company. There seems to be some real drive and progress. Pay is good.'
CEO: Richard Hanscott
Company: Yell
Approval rating: 83% approval
Staff review of the company: 'There is generally a good, motivated, working environment.'
CEO: Tim Cook
Company: Apple
Approval rating: 84%
Staff review of the company:'The people around you are amazing and hardworking. Everyone gets on like a family and you can have some really fun days at work.'
CEO: Andrew Witty
Company: GlaxoSmithKline
Approval rating: 84% approval
Staff review of the company:'Strong ethical guidelines for employees in the face of issues that have arisen over the past 2-3 years. Good benefits, flexible management. Good communication from leadership.'
CEO: Dara Khosrowshah
Company: Expedia
Approval rating: 85% approval
Staff review of the company:'Expedia is a great place to work. The people are really smart, collaborative and I learnt a lot in my 4 years there. Best things about Expedia are the leadership. Very pragmatic and approachable. You believe in them.'
CEO: Ratheesan Yoganathan
Company: Lebara
Approval rating: 86% approval
Staff review of the company:'Very friendly environment, great benefits/salary for this kind of job, amazing location and office space.'
CEO: Mark Weinberger
Company: EY
Approval rating: 87% approval
Staff review of the company: 'Amazing working environment, whether coming straight out of university or joining as a working professional - people are bright, friendly, cooperative; you get thrown into the deep end but there is excellent support and on-the-job coaching.'
CEO: Ralf Speth
Company: Jaguar Land Rover
Approval rating: 88% approval
Staff review of the company:'Company growing and doing well so there is great pay and conditions, lots of exciting projects and a lot of opportunities to move internally horizontally as well as vertically.'
CEO: Alistair R. Cox
Company: Hays
Approval rating: 88% approval
Staff review of the company:'Great team ethic and the company brand is improving every single day. The overall length of service from within my teams shows the longevity and success that can be reached if you have the desire and drive to succeed.'
CEO: Charlie Mayfield
Company: John Lewis
Approval rating: 89% approval
Staff review of the company: The pros are 'the partnership and the fact that the company takes care of the workers.'
CEO: James P. Gorman
Company: Morgan Stanley
Approval rating: 91% approval
Staff review of the company:'Many career opportunities, geographical mobility is quite easy, compensation is good and rising, strong corporate culture and values reflected in employees and every day life.'
CEO: Colin Temple
Company: Schuh
Approval rating: 92% approval
Staff review of the company:'People friendly and dynamic, excellent progression if you want it, AMAZING discount!'
CEO: Jamie Dimon
Company: JP Morgan
Approval rating: 93% approval
Staff review of the company::'Meritocratic culture, performance based attitude. Good pay, never ending opportunities to learn something new and take part in something global.'
CEO: Pierre Nanterme
Company: Accenture
Approval rating: 94% approval
Staff review of the company:'You get the opportunity to work with very clever & motivated people. And Accenture offer excellent training opportunities.'
CEO: Robert Moritz
Company: PwC
Approval rating: 94% approval
Staff review of the company:'Fast paced work environment will ensure you're constantly learning and being challenged. Those with intellectual curiosity will be fulfilled.'
CEO: Frank D'Souza
Company: Cognisant Technology Solutions
Approval rating: 96% approval
Staff review of the company:'Very positive work environment and good culture. This company encourages employees to take initiatives and rewards good work.'
CEO: Carolyn McCall
Company: easyJet
Approval rating: 96% approval
Staff review of the company:'Fast paced forward thinking organisation delivering phenomenal returns and setting the standards in the industry. Challenging but if you like opportunities there are plenty.'
CEO: Martin Bennett
Company: HomeServe UK
Approval rating: 97% approval
Staff review of the company: 'Attitude of senior management is definitely about openness and honesty ... HomeServe is now easily the best company I have ever worked for.'
CEO: Dave Dyson
Company: Three
Approval rating: 97% approval
Staff review of the company: 'It's like going to work within your extended family, a laugh, a giggle, a fun working environment.'
CEO: Ken Chenault
Company: American Express
Approval rating: 98% approval
Staff review of the company: The pros are 'flexible working hours and organisation culture, friendly people (and are) good to deal with, unlike many of the major banks in the city! Great company for women and mothers due to flexible environment.'
CEO: Larry Page
Company: Google
Approval rating: 99% approval
Staff review of the company: 'Great work-life balance with adequate opportunity for career development.'
