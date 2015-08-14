The 15 best-paying places to work in retail in the UK

Retailers often get a bad reputation as employers — it’s a low-paying sector, but there can be a huge difference in how retailers treat their employees.

We’ve looked at some of the companies that pay their employees the most.

The data comes from Glassdoor, the site that takes submissions from employees and works out things like average pay from that — as well as the experience of the people who worked there.

The results are based on an average of the reported hourly pay rates, and each had at least 20 submissions to draw from. Because it’s based on hourly rates, it’s likely to capture the lower-paid levels of employment, since higher-paid employees on fixed annual salaries will be excluded.

Here’s who comes out best:

11. (joint) Caffe Nero -- £8 per hour -- this coffee house beats its other major competitors in terms of staff pay, and it's the only one that makes this list. Wikimedia 11. (joint) Aldi -- £8 per hour -- Aldi beats Lidl, its German cost-cutting supermarket rival, and is beaten by only one other major food retailer in the UK. Aldi on Facebook 9. (joint) Zara -- £8.20 per hour -- fast fashion retailer Zara has spread out of Spain to the rest of Europe and round the world, and it's one of the better-paid places to work on the high street, according to Glassdoor. how-rich.org Amancio Ortega, Europe's richest man and the founder of Zara 8. Specsavers -- £8.40 per hour -- this chain of opticians would likely want specialist training for many of its employees, so it's no surprise that they're paid a little more. Specsavers, Youtube 5. (joint) John Lewis -- £8.80 per hour -- the retailer that famously shares a portion of its profits to all employees as a bonus beats much of the competition. John Lewis John Lewis is known for its Christmas adverts. 5. (joint) Arcadia -- £8.80 per hour -- The retail chain, including Dorothy Perkins, Topshop and Burton, is the best-paying clothes retailer on the list, according to Glassdoor's data. Getty Arcadia owner Phillip Green (right) with model Cara Delevingne. 5. Alliance Boots (joint) -- £8.80 per hour -- Boots comes in at the same level arse Arcadia and John Lewis, losing out to just one other pharmacy chain on the list. Wikipedia 4. (joint) LloydsPharmacy -- £9 per hour -- the pharmacy outfit, owned by Celesio, is one of the biggest pharmaceutical chains in the UK, and it beats all the others for hourly pay. Wikimedia

