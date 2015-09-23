The UK's 10 friendliest companies to work for according to employees

Oscar Williams-Grut

People spend more than half their waking hours at work so it’s important to try and have fun while you’re there.

A big part of that can be the people, so anonymous employee review website Glassdoor has set out to find the friendliest workplaces in the UK.

The company has crunched through thousands of workplace reviews on its site to find mentions of friend, friendly, and friendship, then ranked 10 best employers in the UK.

Check them out below.

This story was originally published by Glassdoor.

7. Primark

Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Primark
Bags from the grans opening of Primark's first US store in Boston earlier this month.

Sector: Fashion/retail.

Percentage of employees who talked about friendship: 19%.

Glassdoor review: 'Great atmosphere, friendly and welcoming staff, enjoyable to see all the different fashion styles and stock the company brings in, customers are almost always friendly and enjoy the shop.'

6. Greggs

Greggs
A shop assistant at a Greggs.

Sector: Fast food.

Percentage of employees who talked about friendship: 19%.

Glassdoor review: 'Always a great atmosphere the shops are always so friendly and the staff get to know each other really well.'

3. Debenhams

Debenhams
Model Daisy Lowe modelling the Debenhams Autumn/Winter '15 collection designed by Giles Deacon.

Sector: Retail.

Percentage of employees who talked about friendship: 20%.

Glassdoor review: 'The staff are some of the best I have worked with. There is always a friendly atmosphere amongst both the customers and staff alike.'

2. WH Smith

WH Smith
WH Smith in Swindon.

Sector: Retail.

Percentage of employees who talked about friendship: 25%.

Glassdoor review: 'Staff who I work with are excellent providing a great team morale. Supportive staff and reasonable. Manager has the right balance between friendly yet authoritative and always willing to help when uncertain.'

1. TK Maxx

TK Maxx
Former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts promoting TK Maxx's Give Up Clothers For Good scheme, in association with Cancer Research UK.

Sector: Retail.

Percentage of employees who talked about friendship: 26%.

Glassdoor review: 'The best thing about working for TK Maxx is the people that I work with, very friendly and helpful, I've found people that I will be friends with for life.'

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.