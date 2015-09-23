The UK's 10 friendliest companies to work for according to employees

People spend more than half their waking hours at work so it’s important to try and have fun while you’re there.
A big part of that can be the people, so anonymous employee review website Glassdoor has set out to find the friendliest workplaces in the UK.
The company has crunched through thousands of workplace reviews on its site to find mentions of friend, friendly, and friendship, then ranked 10 best employers in the UK.
Check them out below.
Sector: Fashion/retail.
Percentage of employees who talked about friendship: 19%.
Glassdoor review: 'Great atmosphere, friendly and welcoming staff, enjoyable to see all the different fashion styles and stock the company brings in, customers are almost always friendly and enjoy the shop.'
Sector: Fast food.
Percentage of employees who talked about friendship: 19%.
Glassdoor review: 'Always a great atmosphere the shops are always so friendly and the staff get to know each other really well.'
Sector: Retail.
Percentage of employees who talked about friendship: 20%.
Glassdoor review: 'The staff are some of the best I have worked with. There is always a friendly atmosphere amongst both the customers and staff alike.'
Sector: Retail.
Percentage of employees who talked about friendship: 25%.
Glassdoor review: 'Staff who I work with are excellent providing a great team morale. Supportive staff and reasonable. Manager has the right balance between friendly yet authoritative and always willing to help when uncertain.'
Sector: Retail.
Percentage of employees who talked about friendship: 26%.
Glassdoor review: 'The best thing about working for TK Maxx is the people that I work with, very friendly and helpful, I've found people that I will be friends with for life.'
