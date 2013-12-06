Hot Job-Hunting Site Glassdoor Raises Another $US50 Million And Plans To Hire Like Crazy

Glassdoor Glassdoor CEO Robert Hohman in his office.

Glassdoor, the job-hunting site where employees share inside skinny about their companies,

raised a big $US50 million round. That brings its total funding to $US93 million.

The company will use the money to expand its international operations and also hire like mad. Glassdoor, founded in 2008, now employs 200 and will add another 100 people to its staff, cofounder and CEO Bob Hohman told Business Insider.

Hohman says that sometimes he looks out the window of his offices in gorgeous Sausalito, Calif. (just north of San Francisco across the Golden Gate bridge) and ponders how Glassdoor has been a game-changer.

It was cofounded with Rich Barton (founder of Expedia and Zillow) and Tim Besse, all of whom worked together at Expedia.

“When we started this company six years ago, we thought it was crazy that you could get more information on where you should eat and where you should travel but zero information on where you should go to work,” he told Business Insider.

Today, the halls of the Glassdoor offices are covered with quotes from people about how it helped them avoid a bad-fit job or land their dream job, he says.

Glassdoor has seen impressive growth. It makes its money selling recruiting services and now has:

Data from employees on 300,000 companies in 190 countries, especially companies in the U.S., the U.K., Canada and India.

22 million registered members.

150% growth (CAGR) in revenue for three years.

15,000 registered employers who interact with Glassdoor “on a daily basis”.

1,400 of those registered employers pay for the recruiting service.

200 employees, with goal to ramp up to 300.

For the record, Glassdoor employees rate the company 4.5 stars out of 5 as a good place to work and Hoffman has a 98% approval rating, according to its own Glassdoor profile.

The $US50 million round was lead by Dragoneer Investment Group with participation from existing investors Battery Ventures, Benchmark Capital, DAG Ventures and Sutter Hill Ventures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.