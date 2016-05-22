Women are better educated but get screwed over as soon as they enter the workforce

Women are generally better educated than men in the world’s most advanced economies but

are severely under-represented in senior positions across the globe’s key industries.

That’s according to the latest data from Glassdoor Economic Research, with the help of Llewellyn Consulting, in the report entitled “Which Countries in Europe Have the Best Gender Equality in the Workplace?“

Researchers found that while there was a greater proportion of women in tertiary education — higher education beyond secondary school — this does not translate into equality in the workplace in terms of positions in various industries.

Here is in the damning indictment from Glassdoor (emphasis ours):

Across the advanced economies, there tend to be proportionately more women than men enrolled in tertiary education. Greater educational equality, however, does not necessarily guarantee equality in the workplace — women are still under-represented in many jobs, especially at more senior levels. In all countries in this study, fewer than half of the legislative and senior positions are occupied by women, although the ratio is highest in the U.S. This ratio is significantly higher than the next best European countries, which are Sweden and Norway. Across the advanced economies, inequality in terms of the balance between the share of male versus female workers tends to be lowest in the professional and technically-demanding positions like health, teaching, legal, social and cultural professionals.

And here are the key charts:

