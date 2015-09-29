11 British companies that give employees a free Macbook

Glassdoor/Holiday Extra A free Macbook makes working a little more flexible.

In this day and age, there’s just no need to be tied to your desk.

That’s why employees love it when their company provides them with their own laptop — it signifies trust and means they can work flexible hours, or from home if needs be.

And according to anonymous employee reviews site Glassdoor, many employees prefer to be given Apple products.

Glassdoor has pulled together a list of British companies that welcome new employees with a shiny new Macbook.

This story was originally published by Glassdoor.

