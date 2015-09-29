11 British companies that give employees a free Macbook

In this day and age, there’s just no need to be tied to your desk.
That’s why employees love it when their company provides them with their own laptop — it signifies trust and means they can work flexible hours, or from home if needs be.
And according to anonymous employee reviews site Glassdoor, many employees prefer to be given Apple products.
Glassdoor has pulled together a list of British companies that welcome new employees with a shiny new Macbook.
This story was originally published by Glassdoor.
Glassdoor review: 'You can use whatever operating system you want -- MacOS, Linux, or Windows ... Developers are also involved in the full development cycle, from design implementation to integration testing, QA testing, release and maintenance.'
Glassdoor review: 'Nice shiny Macbooks and other technology training shows (that the company) is prepared to think outside the box.'
Glassdoor review: 'It's really cool that you're given a Mac to work on and can take home for personal use. And the company is flexible with working hours, which makes it far easier to manage things like personal appointments, or having workmen visit your house.'
Glassdoor review: 'Top-notch startup-type work environment, perks and atmosphere -- Macs, couches, free food, cocktails, concerts, and pub or movie nights.'
Glassdoor review: 'The workstations and desk space is above average and the equipment is either a Mac or HP PC running the latest OS.'
Glassdoor review: 'The place feels like home -- literally. You can wear your slippers around the office if you want to! Loads of barbecues and free lunches & The Academy - place to work on your development. Oh, and I almost forgot -- all of the employees are provided with their own Macbook so we can work flexible hours.'
Glassdoor review: 'The development team are all pleasant, technical, skilled people and I have a shiny top of the range Macbook. There's a very flat structure and you are generally free to make your own decisions about how to implement and go about things.'
Glassdoor review: 'I can only speak about the London office but the facilities (table tennis table, game consoles), equipment (Macbooks, thunderbolt displays) and provisions (free snacks, refreshments, beer etc.) all contribute to a relaxed atmosphere.'
Glassdoor review: 'The company is very generous with benefits, for example contributing towards gym memberships, providing fruit and cereal, and arranging evenings out regularly. We're provided with good spec hardware (for developers, MacBook Pros with extra monitors, plus standing desks).'
Glassdoor review: 'Provides engineers with a work Macbook and the office features a small pool table, football and company sponsored snacks and drinks.'
