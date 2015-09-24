13 British companies that give staff free beer

Beer at work has long been de rigueur in trendy American offices, but in the UK it’s not such an enshrined tradition.

But the rise of trendy technology businesses in the UK has brought with it the casual office drinking culture most associated with Silicon Valley (even BI UK has Friday office beers).

Anonymous employee review site Glassdoor has rounded up a crop of British companies that keep staff sweet with free beer as a perk.

As you’d expect, the list is dominated by tech companies — but not all of them are. Check out which companies to apply if you want free beer.

This story was originally published by Glassdoor.

