The 10 Best Tech Careers In 2015

Job hunting site Glassdoor just released a list of 25 best jobs for 2015, according to information shared by employees who have these careers.
And 10 of them are tech jobs.
It looked at three things to come up with an overall “Job Score”: Average annual salary, opportunities for advancement, and the number of open job listings.
It then ranked these careers by that Job Score.
Career Score: 4.2
Number of Current Job Openings: 6,007
Average Base Salary: $US91,318
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.2
A sales engineer is a job at a technology company. This is the person that matches a customer's technical requirements with the bid or proposal, and a person who acts as a technical resource for the sales force.
For instance, Google is currently looking for 'sales engineers' to sell its cloud services.
Job Score: 4.2
Number of Job Openings: 4,651
Average Base Salary: $US79,810
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.3
A mobile developer writes apps for mobile devices. Every business today is looking to let its workers and customers access apps on smartphones and tablets. These folks make that happen.
Yahoo is looking for mobile developers. It has an entire mobile team in New York.
Job Score: 4.3
Number of Job Openings: 5,700
Average Base Salary: $US103,710
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.2
An IT project manager runs technology projects at an enterprise or tech company. As technology becomes more central to every business, IT roles like these have grown in respect, salary and demand.
ESPN, one of the 50 Best Places to Work, according to Glassdoor, has pages of tech-related project manager positions available.
Job Score: 4.3
Number of Job Openings: 14,092
Average Base Salary: $US87,518
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.2
A network engineer designs, builds, and maintains corporate networks.
Network equipment maker Cisco has hundreds of openings for network engineers and says that in 2015, the world will need 1.2 million network specialists worldwide.
Job Score: 4.4
Number of Job Openings: 3,982
Average Base Salary: $US121,657
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.4
A solutions architect designs complicated tech projects like a big new software application, or the rollout of a new corporate IT system.
Mastercard, named one of the best places to work for IT professionals by Computerworld, has dozens of job openings for technology architects.
Job Score: 4.4
Number of Job Openings: 3,449
Average Base Salary: $US104,476
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.8
A data scientist is someone who works with a company's stockpile of data -- otherwise known as big data -- to come up with business insights.
All the hot tech companies, tons of startups and and most of the big corporations are looking for data scientists right now. Facebook, for instance, has 15 open jobs.
Job Score: 4.5
Number of Job Openings: 10,294
Average Base Salary: $US113,363
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.3
A product manager helps a company create new products and figures out how to market and sell them.
Microsoft has over 500 open positions involving the 'product manager' role.
Job Score: 4.5
Number of Job Openings: 9,790
Average Base Salary: $US97,835
Career Opportunities Rating: 3.4
A database administrator runs a company's database, which is typically one of the most important apps a company uses.
Oracle, a company best known for its database software, has over 2,000 job listings that reference a database administrator.
