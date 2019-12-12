The 25 best companies you'll want to work for in 2020

- Job site Glassdoor released their annual ranking of the best companies to work for, based on employee reviews.
- Major tech companies like Microsoft and Google, plus smaller Silicon Valley firms like HubSpot and DocuSign, rank high on the list.
- Grocery chain Trader Joe’s and airline Southwest also made the top 25.
Tech companies will continue to be among the best places to work in 2020.
Job site Glassdoor released its 12th annual ranking of the 100 best large companies to work for, based on employee reviews.
Employees at major tech companies like Microsoft, Google, and Facebook raved about their jobs – perhaps unsurprisingly, given their high salaries and enviable office perks. Most of the companies in the top 25 are located in Silicon Valley and northern California.
Other top companies include Southwest Airlines, consulting firm Bain & Company, and grocery store Trader Joe’s.
Business Insider listed the 25 top companies to work for in 2020. The full list can be viewed on Glassdoor’s website.
25. Camden Property Trust has an overall company rating of 4.4.
Headquarters: Houston, Texas
Industry: Real estate
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“They’re willing to listen to new ideas and encourage creativity. Camden wants us to do the job right and gives plenty of support to do so.” – Camden Property Trust Maintenance Supervisor
24. McKinsey & Company has an overall company rating of 4.4.
Headquarters: New York City, New York
Industry: Consulting
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“The people who work here are smart, motivated, and passionate about the work they do. Coaching is a strong part of the culture.” – McKinsey & Company Associate
23. Facebook has an overall company rating of 4.4.
Headquarters: Menlo Park, California
Industry: Internet
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“No day is ever alike and I get to tackle challenging problems surrounded by the best and brightest minds.” – Facebook Global Brand Partnerships
22. Lululemon has an overall company rating of 4.4.
Headquarters: Vancouver, Canada
Industry: Department, clothing, and shoe stores
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“Company believes in and is true to its core values. The company invests in its people and leadership/personal development opportunities.” – Lululemon Assistant Store Manager
21. Microsoft has an overall company rating of 4.4.
Headquarters: Redmond, Washington
Industry: Computer hardware and software
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“I love the culture and the people here. We are always learning and have a can-do attitude.” – Microsoft Inside Sales
20. NVIDIA has an overall company rating of 4.4.
Headquarters: Santa Clara, California
Industry: Computer hardware and software
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“Amazing culture, great work-life-balance and a strong drive to succeed in every area makes NVIDIA one of the best places I’ve ever worked.” – NVIDIA Senior Systems Software Engineer
19. MD Anderson Cancer Centre has an overall company rating of 4.5.
Headquarters: Houston, Texas
Industry: Healthcare services and hospitals
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“The managers really care about your well being and everyone has a pretty positive attitude and outlook regarding the work environment.” – MD Anderson Cancer Centre Pharmacist
18. Power Home Remodeling has an overall company rating of 4.5.
Headquarters: Chester, Pennsylvania
Industry: Construction
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“The management will go above and beyond to equip you with what you need to succeed right out the gates.” – Power Home Remodeling Sales
17. H-E-B has an overall company rating of 4.5.
Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas
Industry: Grocery stores and supermarkets
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“Flexible working hours. Good learning growth. Perfect work-life balance activities. Good compensation and benefits.” – H-E-B Systems Analyst
16. MathWorks has an overall company rating of 4.5.
Headquarters: Natick, Massachussetts
Industry: Computer hardware and software
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“They care about training and ensure that everyone is treated well with amazing little benefits from fruit in the morning to free Wednesday breakfast.” – MathWorks Social Media Manager
15. CoverMyMeds has an overall company rating of 4.5.
Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio
Industry: Healthcare services and hospitals
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“Great place to work. CMM has created a culture that allows people to add value and grow as individuals, while still benefiting the organisation.” – CoverMyMeds Analyst
14. Trader Joe’s has an overall company rating of 4.5.
Headquarters: Monrovia, California
Industry: Grocery stores and supermarkets
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“Pays well, great management, fun environment, more flexible schedule than other retailers, snacking all day every day, and you are encouraged to be yourself.” – Trader Joe’s Crew Member
13. Boston Consulting Group has an overall company rating of 4.5.
Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts
Industry: Consulting
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“Fantastic collaborative working environment. Vast resources available to grow and develop professionally, while delivering high quality value to our clients.” – Boston Consulting Group Principal
12. LinkedIn has an overall company rating of 4.5.
Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California
Industry: Subsidiary or business segment
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“Super invested in employee development, great work/life balance, great benefits for working mothers, and maternity/paternity leave.” – LinkedIn Workplace Manager
11. Google has an overall company rating of 4.5.
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
Industry: Internet
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“Work/life balance, benefits, compensation, autonomy, and the quality of your co-workers are unmatched.” – Google Program Manager
10. Southwest Airlines has an overall company rating of 4.5.
Headquarters: Dallas, Texas
Industry: Airlines
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“Great flexibility, great benefits, fabulous [coworkers] who work together to make our jobs fun and our customers happy.” –Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant
9. VIPKid has an overall company rating of 4.5.
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Industry: K-12 education
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“I’ve worked for VIPKid for two years, and I love how flexible it is. As an independent contractor I am able to take time off as needed, and I make my own schedule.” –VIPKid Teacher
8. Ultimate Software has an overall company rating of 4.5.
Headquarters: Weston, Florida
Industry: Enterprise software and network solutions
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“The unlimited PTO, amazing benefits, and feeling like part of a big family are my favourite parts about Ultimate.” – Ultimate Software Social Media Business Analyst
7. Intuitive Surgical has an overall company rating of 4.5.
Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California
Industry: Healthcare products manufacturing
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“In addition to getting to engage in a dynamic work environment, I am also able to spend my evenings and weekends with my family on most days.” – Intuitive Surgical Senior Human Factors Engineer
6. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory has an overall company rating of 4.5.
Headquarters: Livermore, California
Industry: Federal agencies
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“They work with your schedule with their alternative work schedule option. They have a work life balance program with lots to offer including health assessment.” – Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Graphic Designer
5. Sammons Financial Group has an overall company rating of 4.5.
Headquarters: West Des Moines, Iowa
Industry: Insurance carriers
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“Here at Sammons they encourage employee growth and development and have programs in place that help you aspire to be your best you possible.” – Sammons Financial Group Internal Wholesale
4. In-N-Out Burger has an overall company rating of 4.6.
Headquarters: Irvine, California
Industry: Fast-food and quick-service restaurants
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“Very flexible scheduling and understanding supervisors. They put forth a significant effort to advance your skills as an employee and help you climb the ladder.” – In-N-Out Burger Store Associate
3. DocuSign has an overall company rating of 4.6.
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Industry: Computer hardware and software
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“They treat their employees fairly, are dedicated to the success of their employees, have great work life balance, and very responsive management.” – DocuSign Sales
2. Bain & Company has an overall company rating of 4.6.
Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts
Industry: Consulting
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“The company truly pays attention to personal growth and development. The supportive atmosphere is unique.” – Bain & Company Partner
1. HubSpot has an overall company rating of 4.6.
Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Industry: Computer hardware and software
Employee review on Glassdoor:
“HubSpot works hard to create a truly diverse and inclusive work environment where everyone can feel comfortable bringing their true selves to work.” – HubSpot Renewals Account Manager
