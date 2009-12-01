Glass Windows Crash To Street From New Goldman Sachs Building

Is the vampire squid threatening to kill via defenestration?



Strong winds blew through New York City on Saturday, causing glass from Goldman Sachs’ (GS) nearly-completed Tribeca headquarters to fall 38 floors to the street below.

Via Gothamist, The Post reports that the incident:

“[Snarled] traffic for more than two hours [Saturday afternoon], authorities said,” forcing the closure of West Street because that’s where the glass landed. Luckily no one was injured, but the Department of Buildings issued a stop work order (the initial call: “SSM REPORTED A HUGE PIECE OF GLASS FELL FROM THE 38TH FLOOR, ANOTHER PIECE OF GLASS IS [LOOSENING] AND IS IN DANGER OF FALLING”) for the site’s “failure to safeguard.”

That doesn’t mean there wasn’t collateral damage.

The Tribeca Tribune says the “accident delayed by a day the opening of Battery Park City’s first ice skating rink, originally set for 10 a.m. that morning. The temporary rink is installed in the Battery Park City ball fields, just a few hundred feet from the tower.”

Image: Wired New York

