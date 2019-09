Researchers at MIT have developed glass that eliminates reflections and resists fogging.



The researchers’ ultimate goal is to produce the material inexpensively enough for smartphones, televisions, windshields, solar panels and windows, MIT said in a news release.

The video shows water droplets bouncing off the glass like rubber balls:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.