Parents on Facebook are convinced their babies' Huggies wipes are full of 'fibreglass shards'

Facebook A mum claims the shiny particle on her finger is a piece of glass pulled from the Huggie wipe in the background.

A group of parents is convinced that they see tiny pieces of glass in their kids’ Huggies wipes, and their cautionary photos and videos are going viral on big sites like BuzzFeed and smaller parenting blogs like Scary Mummy.

Some parents even claim they have cut their skin while testing the wipes for safety after reading the claims on social media.

Huggies has insisted its wipes don’t contain any glass and that the shiny appearance of some wipes is normal, but the story is already going viral.

Huggies is attempting damage control on its official Facebook page, where it says its manufacturing process can lead to the appearance of shiny fibres — hence, the “fibreglass” appearance some parents have complained about.

It’s unclear exactly when or where the hysteria began, but the most popular video so far appears to be from Facebook user Maria Estrella, which currently has almost 7.5 million views.

In the video, Estrella pulls a Huggies wipe from a box and claims she can see and feel “glass or fibreglass shards” on the wipes.

From there, social media erupted with users comparing Huggies wipes they’d purchased with the shimmery wipes in the video.

Parents around the world are sharing posts about the wipes and imploring others not to buy them.







A spokesperson from KMart told Tech Insider that the Huggies product in question hasn’t been pulled from the shelves of any stores (though one report alleges a location in Guam has pulled its stock).

Some mums are trying to quell the controversy by pointing out that if there really were “glass shards” in the wipes, there would be many more injuries reported.

“I can say with some confidence that if these were tiny shards of glass and parents all over the land were finding them in their wipes — there would be blood. There would be pain,” writes Maria Guido of Scary Mummy, a popular parenting blog. “And Huggies would have pulled them off the shelves immediately. They aren’t, because there’s no glass in these wipes.”

Huggies has created an FAQ page related to the wipes, BuzzFeed points out. There, the company says it’s in contact with mums who claimed to have found glass. It also states unequivocally that no children have been injured.

“We will not be recalling this product because our product is safe, and poses no health risk to babies,” the FAQ page reads.

We’re waiting to hear back from Huggies so we can get more details about those few parents who’ve alleged online that their skin or their baby’s skin was cut by the wipes.

If the photos and claims are bogus, it wouldn’t be the first time a false complaint about a company went viral. Earlier this summer a photo of an alleged fried rat from KFC went viral, only to be debunked when a lab determined the “rat” was chicken.

