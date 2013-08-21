'Big Brother' Knockoff Show 'The Glass House' Finally Admits It Ripped Off The CBS Reality Show

CBS ‘Big Brother’ is currently in its 15th season.

Last summer, ABC aired short-lived reality series “The Glass House.”

The show revolved around a group of housemates living under one roof voting each other out until one guest remained to win a monetary prize.

CBS was quick to sue ABC for allegedly ripping off its popular reality series “Big Brother,” claiming it heavily borrowed from its show after ABC hired former “Big Brother” staff members to work on the show.

Though CBS later dropped the suit last August, the network continued its claim outside the courts.

After more than a year of debate over whether ABC did or did not make a near replica of CBS’ hit reality series “Big Brother” a settlement was finally reached in the case and CBS announced they will receive financial compensation.

According to the settlement, “Glass House” producers admitted they used “Big Brother” materials while making the show.

From the settlement via TheWrap:

“We have reached a settlement in arbitration with the parties in “The Glass House” legal dispute. CBS will receive financial compensation as part of the settlement. The producers have admitted that one of them used confidential “Big Brother” manuals in the production of “The Glass House,” and they have expressed regret for using this material. In addition, those involved have pledged not to misappropriate CBS trade secrets in the future.”

CBS heavily rallied against audiences viewing “The Glass House” last summer.

The Viacom network attempted to get a temporary restraining order to prevent the show from airing.

When that didn’t work, CBS put out a fake press for a show mocking ABC’s popular “Dancing with the Stars” called “Dancing ON the Stars.”

Overall, ABC’s “Glass House” suffered from poor ratings and reviews before being cancelled after one season.

“Big Brother” is currently in its 15th season.

