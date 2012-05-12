This Summer Get Ready For The Prettiest Type Of Corn Ever

Photo: reddit

Later this summer you’ll be able to buy seeds to plant the amazing glass gem corn from Seeds Trust.This picture, which is not Photoshopped, is going crazy right now on Reddit.



Here’s Seedstrusts’s story:

Seedsman Greg Schoen got the seed from Carl Barnes, a part-Cherokee man, now in his 80’s, in Oklahoma. He was Greg’s “corn-teacher”. Greg was in the process of moving last year and wanted someone else to store and protect some of his seeds. He left samples of several corn varieties, including glass gem. I grew out a small handful this past summer just to see. The rest, as they say is history. I got so excited, I posted a picture on Facebook. We have never seen anything like this. Unfortunately, we did not grow out enough to sell.

UPDATE: Seedstrust posted to their Facebook page that the corn has gone viral and they’re working hard to meet all the growing demand!



Don’t miss: 5 reasons investors are going crazy for farmland >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.