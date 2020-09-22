You can watch wild animals through the glass floor of this suspended villa at a Swedish nature reserve

Angelica Zander via Eriksberg Hotel & Nature Reserve The SynVillan, or ‘Illusion’ Villa, at the Eriksberg Hotel and Nature Reserve in Blekinge, Sweden is no ordinary getaway.

Eriksberg Hotel and Nature Reserve’s Illusion Villa is perched three meters above the ground, offering the chance to fully immerse yourself in nature.

Situated in Blekinge in south-east Sweden, the mirrored villa features a glass floor, giving you the opportunity to observe grazing animals at a feeding spot below.

You can also enjoy spectacular views of the Baltic sea shore from the private terrace.

Room prices start from £360 ($US460) per night for two guests, and the hotel also offers additional guided tours of the grounds and safari park.

Sweden is well known for its breathtakingly beautiful scenery. With 97% of the country uninhabited, there’s plenty of nature to explore, and the Nordic region’s vast and varying landscapes are home to around 50,000 species of plants and animals.

The perfect way to experience Sweden’s wildlife up close and personal? The Eriksberg Hotel’s SynVillan (or “Illusion”) Villa.

Following the popularity of other glass and see-through design features at hotels around the world, such as Iceland’s Buubble Hotel and Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort’s Jungle Bubbles, the glass-floored villa is the most recent addition to the Eriksberg Hotel and Nature Reserve â€” the largest game reserve in the Nordic region of Sweden.

This impeccably designed structure sits on stilts three meters above the ground. Its shiny metallic mirror-like exterior makes the house blend in with its surroundings, meaning there’s ample opportunity to spot wildlife.

Whether you’re gazing through the glass floor (which is situated above a feeding spot) or admiring the views from the villa’s terrace, this experience is one-of-a-kind.

Here’s what it’s like to spend the night:

Designed by architect Tomas Sandell, SynVillan was modelled after traditional Swedish houses.

Angelica Zander A floating staircase leads up to this modern steel and glass villa.

Situated in Blekinge in south-east Sweden, the dwelling’s roof is made of reeds, and the exterior is clad in patterned polished steel which reflects the surrounding nature, appearing like a mirage in the sky.

SynVillan is powered by solar energy and gas, but has no running water. Before you ask, there is somewhere to use the bathroom – a Cinderella incineration toilet is installed inside the villa.

SynVillan accommodates up to four people, and prices start from £360 ($US460) per night for two guests.

Angelica Zander Fall asleep to the peaceful quiet of the surrounding nature.

The 50 sq. metre villa features a kitchenette, living space, and two bright and airy bedrooms. The first bedroom has a double bed, and the second has bunk beds.

The colourful space is thoughtfully furnished with all of the essentials – just bring along your suitcase, and a sense of adventure.

A cosy living space is equipped with a monocular telescope.

Angelica Zander File under: lounge-worthy rooms.

Serene and inviting, this room is outfitted with a seating area and telescope perfect for gazing out the large picture window and witnessing nature at work – or at night time, admiring a sky full of stars.

The glass floor allows you to experience Sweden’s wildlife up close.

Angelica Zander A lone deer stops by to feed.

A glass pane beneath the living room gives you the opportunity to spot local wildlife – like fallow deer, red deer, bison, wild boar, mouflon, and sea eagles – safely from a distance to prevent interfering with their habitat and daily lives.

A retro-inspired wood burning stove will keep you warm on cold nights.

Angelica Zander Wind down your evening by the crackling fire.

Snuggle up in a blanket (or two) in front of the roaring fire and enjoy the privacy and seclusion of your little getaway in the sky.

With unparalleled views of the water and treescape, the terrace is the ultimate relaxation spot.

Angelica Zander Beauty as far as the eye can see.

It’s the perfect setting for a relaxing breakfast or an evening glass of wine.

Guests also have access to nearby hotel amenities.

Angelica Zander Luxuriate in Sweden’s summer sun.

A relaxation area is located within walking distance of the villa. There, guests will find a sauna and outdoor jacuzzis.

If you’re looking to escape your little bubble, it’s a quick jaunt over to the main hotel, which is home to several restaurants, a wine cellar, and a farm shop where you can buy locally-sourced products made at the wildlife park.

The hotel also offers additional guided tours of the grounds and safari park.

You’ll truly feel as though you’re hovering in mid-air throughout your once-in-a-lifetime stay.

Angelica Zander Witness magical sunset views.

This unique architectural experience is one that you won’t soon forget – just don’t forget to bring your binoculars.

