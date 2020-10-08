California's Glass Fire has destroyed more than 350 commercial buildings, including a 3-Michelin star restaurant in Napa and the state's oldest resort

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Residents look on as the Glass Fire burns through Calistoga, California.

California’s Glass Fire has damaged or destroyed nearly 400 commercial buildings since the blaze started on September 27.

Among the affected businesses are 31 wineries, restaurants, and other hospitality providers, according to Eater.

California’s oldest resort, White Sulphur Springs, lost 17 of its 20 buildings, but the owners have plans to rebuild, according to NBC.

A 3-Michelin star restaurant in Napa also burned down, though they plan to rebuild as well.

The California Glass Fire has destroyed more than 350 commercial buildings and damaged nearly 50 more since it sparked on September 27. Among the devastation it’s left behind, White Sulphur Springs â€” the state’s very first resort, according to NBC Bay Area â€” is almost completely gone.

Long before ???? & private ????, San Francisco’s elite would get on a steamboat & a horse-drawn carriage and vacation here, White Sulphur Springs in #StHelena. It’s CA’s 1st resort, founded in 1852. The #GlassFire destroyed a lot of it. We’ll show you what we found, next @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/aQozkgXuj7 — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) October 3, 2020

The resort was made up of a collection of 20 buildings in St. Helena â€” 17 of which were destroyed by the fire, according to NBC. Despite the near-complete destruction of the property, Raz Ingrasci from the Hoffman Institute, which now owns the property and uses it as a retreat centre, told NBC that they plan to rebuild it.

The historic 1852 resort was just one of nearly 400 commercial properties that were damaged or destroyed by the fire.

The Restaurant at Meadowood, a 3-Michelin star restaurant in Napa Valley, was consumed by the fire on Monday morning. The eatery, also known as TRAM, plans to rebuild as well â€” two brick fireplaces and stone stairs at the entrance are all that remain standing after the fire, Insider previously reported.

“Napa Valley and California have seen their share of challenges and have always demonstrated a resiliency that others emulate,” TRAM’s head chef Christopher Kostow told Anneta Konstantinides for Insider. “The important thing right now is to protect lives and property, and address the bigger issue of climate change.”

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A stairway leads to the destroyed main building and restaurant at Meadowood Napa Valley luxury resort.

Eater San Francisco reporter Eve Batey compiled a list of the restaurants, wineries, and general hospitality businesses that have been either destroyed or damaged by the fire as of this morning. Batey’s list includes Sherwin Family Vineyards, Sterling Vineyards, and Phifer Pavitt Winery, among others.

“You just see all the sparks flying around everywhere and then firefighters and then red flames and it is just, everything is ablaze and by some incredible miracle, they save our winery,” owner Suzanne Phifer Pavitt told KRON 4. “There’s really no words for me still. Our winery is a 100-year-old Redwood barn. It’s a tinderbox.”

KRON 4 reported Tuesday that the winery building was “damaged but it’s salvageable” while all 23 acres of vineyards burned.

As of this morning, the fire had torn through 67,200 acres, according to an incident report from CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. Officials announced on Tuesday evening that they expect to achieve full containment of the Glass Fire on October 20.

