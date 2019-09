We just saw this tweet from The Real Deal and now we’re worried that Goldman’s state of the art, super-storm Sandy surviving building may be falling apart.



UPDATE: A source inside the bank told us that the debris at the entrance is from another building. (What a relief!!!)

Email us: [email protected] if you know more.

