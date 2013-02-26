BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Google Glass Will Connect With Android And iOS

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



Google Glass Will Tether With Android And iPhone (Forbes)

It’s nice to see that Google is not escalating the platform wars by locking iOS out of the Glass ecosystem. Google opened up a sort of pre-order contest for non-developers for its new augmented reality headgear. “Glass will be able to connect via Bluetooth to both Android phones and the iPhone. Glass can pull down data from Wi-Fi or use the 3G or 4G feed from a connected phone, but it won’t have its own cellular radio.” The bigger question with Glass is how users will manage— and to what extent they will be allowed to manage— the huge potential torrent of data that this device will collect. Read >>

In Mobile Advertising, How Fast Is Fast Enough? (Bloomberg)

After Millennial Media reported this week a 71 per cent surge in 2012 sales, the company’s CEO started calling top investors to address their concerns. As much as the mobile advertising company is growing, it’s not enough to meet its own targets or the expectations of analysts. While putting ads on phones and tablets may be the industry’s future, predicting the industry’s growth is turning out to be difficult as companies compete to find successful models. Millennial is something of a barometer for an industry that’s still in its early days, with high expectations. There are few easy comparisons Millennial investors can make, for better or for worse. That makes for a volatile stock. Read >>

Three Key Points About Mobile Advertising (Smart AdServer)

With Mobile World Congress 2013 underway, here is a review of mobile advertising related facts:

Photo: Smart AdServer

Click here for the full infographic. Read >>

By 2017, Mobile Connections Will Outnumber People (Cisco via e27)

According to Cisco, worldwide mobile data traffic is expected to increase 13-fold in the next five years, reaching 11.2 exabytes per month by 2017. The number of mobile Internet connections on both personal devices and machine-to-machine applications will then eventually exceed the world’s population, which is estimated to be 7.6 billion by the United Nations. Read >>

What Is Slowing Down Mobile Video Adoption? (TechCrunch)

Mobile video continues to be a huge pain for viewers and broadcasters alike. For many, the mobile video landscape is too fragmented and frustrating.

Photo: IDC

So why, then, is mobile video still an unsolved problem? The short answer is Android. The longer answer is that a number of power players refuse to work together and adopt universal standards for mobile video and instead battle for digital turf, confusing the rest of us in the process. Read >>

Sprint Is Driving Samsung Traffic (Chitika)

A recent report from Chitika Insights illustrates the success of Samsung’s smartphone in North American markets, where the Galaxy S III stands neck-and-neck with the iPhone 5 in terms of Web usage.

Photo: Chitika

Sprint users generate the largest amount of Samsung Galaxy S III Web traffic at 28 per cent. Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T capture 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place with 22 per cent, 20 per cent, and 18 per cent of Samsung Galaxy S III Web usage, respectively. Read >>

Mobile Is About Doing One Thing Great (TechCrunch)

What exactly is it about the mobile market that changes the rules of the game and why might this be the best thing for startups? The screen size, the pattern of time availability and “location” in the real world lead to a more single-task orientation on mobile than on the desktop Web. What has changed with mobile is that no (large) company has been able to pull off a “fast follow” to unseat an incumbent startup who achieves mind share with a differentiated single-task oriented product. Before, every startup when raising capital was invariably asked the dreaded questions, “What if Microsoft, Facebook or Google copied this?” Now in mobile, if that is the question your startup is asked, you are in luck because it implies that you are first to market with a differentiated and focused product. Read >>

Which Mobile Approach Is Right For You? (Mutual Mobile)

These days everyone’s saying they need an app. But before you rush to say “me too,” take a moment to think about what makes the most sense for your enterprise. Read >>

Photo: Mutual Mobile

