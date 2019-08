A new bridge is opening for everyone who wants to overcome their fear of heights. The Zhangjiajie Bridge is a 1,400 foot long construction in China. The bridge is made of glass panels, so visitors can see the valley floor, almost 1,000 feet right under you.

Produced by Rob Ludacer. Video courtesy of Associated Press.



Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.