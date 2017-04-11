A glass-bottomed sky pool just opened in Houston -- and it's both terrifying and amazing

@blackforestmom67 / Instagram The pool at Market Square Tower in Houston, Texas.

A new luxury apartment complex in Houston, Texas, has a rooftop pool.

There’s a section of the pool that has a glass bottom and extends out over the building.

Swimmers can look down and watch the city below as they wade and swim in the pool.

Going for a swim on a rooftop is always fun.

But it’s even more thrilling when the pool floor is made of glass and extends out over the city below.

That’s how the new pool at Market Square Tower — a luxury apartment complex in Houston — is set up. The pool is on the building’s roof, and there’s a section of it that juts out over the edge of the building and has a glass bottom.

So when people wade out into that section, they can look down and enjoy the somewhat terrifying sensation of walking above the city.

Not surprisingly, the pool is already making waves on Instagram.

Here’s what the whole pool looks like. It provides great views of the city.

And here’s the glass-bottom section:

Unfortunately it’s a private pool, so only residents of the apartment complex have access to it. So if you live in Houston, it’s in your best interest to either move into the building or befriend someone who lives there.













