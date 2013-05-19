Now You Can Make An App For Google Glass In Just 15 Minutes

Google is gradually increasing the number of official Glass apps with the recent launch of Evernote, Facebook, Twitter, CNN, Elle, and Evernote.



But now almost anyone can make a basic app in just 15 minutes.

Typically, it could take days of coding to build a Glass app, depending on how sophisticated it is.

That’s no longer the case thanks to New York-based developer Chris Maddern. He’s the same guy behind Apps for Glass, the site that serves as a Glass app discovery channel.

Based on the template provided via GitHub, Maddern built this Facebook for Glass app in just 15 minutes. The template is designed to let you turn any service with a website into an app for Glass.

Meanwhile, there’s also a tool kit to help developers prototype for Google Glass. GlassSim allows you to create a visualisation of what your app would look like.

GlassSim gives those who lack technical expertise to envision how Glass apps can chance how people interact with the world around them.

Already, people have dreamt up how Glass could provide detailed information about animals at the zoo, notify you if you’ve had too much to drink, and identify cars for sale.

