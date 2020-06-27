Suspected attacker shot dead after hotel stabbing spree in Glasgow, Scotland: Report

A suspected attacker has been shot dead by police in Glasgow, Scotland, police have confirmed.

Police confirmed six people are in hospital with injuries.The BBC reported that three victims had been stabbed to death.

Police have sealed off the street around the scene at the Park Inn Radisson hotel.

They say the situation is contained.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A male suspected attacker has been shot dead by police in central Glasgow on Friday, according to Scottish police.

In the tweeted statement, Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson also confirmed that six people are in hospital receiving treatment for their injuries, including a police officer.

Officers responded to the area by the Park Inn Radisson hotel on West George Street in the Scottish city.

Three of those stabbed are believed to have died the BBC reported.

A large number of police closed off the street and said as of 3 p.m. local time that the situation was contained.

Linda Sinclair, a BBC reporter at the scene, tweeted a video of a large police presence at the scene, saying she had seen a person being taken away on a stretcher.

Police say incident in Glasgow city centre is contained and there is no danger to the public. Have seen a person being stretchered away from a building. pic.twitter.com/4n0OP0NOP4 — Linda Sinclair (@lindajsinclair) June 26, 2020

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that her thoughts are with everyone involved in the “truly dreadful” situation.

The reports from Glasgow City Centre are truly dreadful. My thoughts are with everyone involved. I am being updated as the situation becomes clearer. Please help the emergency services do their jobs by staying away from the area – and please don’t share unconfirmed information. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 26, 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow,” the BBC reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.