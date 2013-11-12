Scottish City Council Has Plan To End An Infamous Prank That Has Been Going On For Decades

Wikimedia Commons The cone in 2010

Since the mid-1980s, pranksters have frequently placed a traffic cone on top of a statue of the Duke of Wellington in the city’s Royal Exchange Square. For local residents, it’s been a way to show off the city sense of humour and to celebrate the statue, which was designed Italian artist Carlo Marochetti and erected in 1844. Outsiders seem to agree — last year travel guide the Lonely Planet called the cone-wearing statue one of the top 10 most bizarre monuments on Earth.

But the Glascow City Council is not amused and says it cannot afford to continue spending around £100 ($160) to remove the cone around 100 times a year.

Thus the council plans to raise the plinth that houses the statue by 3 feet, making it harder for pranksters to climb. The statue renovation would cost around £65,000.

Some Glaswegians aren’t too happy that the prank may be coming to an end, however — the “Wellington Cone” already has its own Twitter account, which is angrily challenging the council:

£65,000 could fix a lot of potholes.. Meaning my cone brethren could be at peace.. And not covering holes in the middle of the road.

— The cone (@WellingtonCone) November 11, 2013

